Capital One Earnings: Down The Middle, Still Not A Bull

I commend Capital One's management team for a decent 4Q19, but remain more inclined towards other names in the banking sector.

Compared to my expectations, the bank outperformed by a narrow margin, particularly in net interest margin and delinquency metrics.

Not much of a surprise, Capital One (COF) delivered fourth quarter results that, if not outstanding, looked solid across the board. The performance was supported by a benign macroeconomic environment, which in 4Q19 included robust consumer spending and slowly decreasing interest rates.

Revenue growth of 6% was modestly better than expectations, while stable net interest margin and accelerated share repurchase ensured a respectable, albeit not record-breaking, adjusted EPS beat of 14 cents.

Credit: ProPublica

Down the middle

Compared to the expectations laid out in my recent earnings preview, Capital One outperformed by a narrow margin.

On the credit card side (nearly two-thirds of total revenues in 4Q19), ending loan balances increased by 10% as I had projected. However, the great majority of the increase was driven inorganically by the Walmart (WMT) portfolio that has now been fully integrated. Preventing Capital One from growing its ex-Walmart assets beyond about one percentage point was the bank's own decision to end certain partnerships in the quarter.

The consumer banking segment (accounting for nearly one-fourth of revenues) was down 2%, but mostly due to one-off items associated with interest rate movements and legacy revenues earned in 2018. Assets within the business grew at a solid mid single-digit pace, while the highly anticipated increase in deposit rates served as headwinds to net interest income.

Source: earnings slides

On the margin front, I was a pleasantly surprised to see a NIM of 6.95% remain very much stable YoY, despite my fears that the Walmart integration could skew the revenue mix towards the lower-margin end of the spectrum. Equally surprising was the modest improvement in credit metrics. More specifically, 30-day delinquency dropped about 10 bps YoY, despite the negative impact of the newly acquired Walmart assets.

Not enough to change my mind

To reemphasize, Capital One delivered a solid 4Q19 that, in some aspects, exceeded my expectations. However, I don't believe that the results were strong enough to turn me from neutral to bullish on the stock.

Data by YCharts

At the core of my skepticism towards COF are a few factors that include (1) lack of diversification outside consumer finance, (2) a balance sheet whose credit quality seems inferior compared to peers like JPMorgan (JPM) and Discover (DFS), and (3) valuations that, while not rich, don't seem to present much upside opportunity, after P/E rose rather sharply over the past 12 months (see graph above).

For these reasons, I commend Capital One's management team for a decent fourth quarter, but remain more inclined towards an investment in JPM or even Citigroup (C) in the financial services sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.