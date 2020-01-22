Superior Industries: A Leap Of Faith Is Needed

Once in a while, we take a look at microcaps to see if any of them are worth buying. Recently, Superior Industries(SUP) caught our eye - It met a lot of the criteria we were looking for - strong FCF, cheap valuation, insider buying. However, we found out soon after that there was a substantial and expensive preferred stock liability which seriously damages the bull case. We have decided to hold off on the investment until the EV improves or unless good news comes out that improves the investment case.

About Superior Industries

Superior primarily designs and manufacture aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in North America and Europe and aftermarket distributors in Europe. It operates in nine manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe with a combined annual manufacturing capacity of approximately 21 million wheels.

In 2017, Superior acquired the remaining 61% of European rival Uniwheels that it doesn’t own for about $715mil, combining the largest maker of aluminum wheels for light-duty vehicles in North America with Europe’s third-largest manufacturer of aluminum wheels.

What we initially thought

We liked the company when we first took a look. While there were many near term problems like the GM strike and higher costs that reduced units sold and adjusted EBITDA, it was clear that the company was generating strong FCF.

We also liked the fact that most OEMs order several years in advance, so the production capacity of the company is 84% reserved for the next 3 years, and this should help to provide stable revenues and profits for the company over this period.

While the company did have an excessive amount of debt, most of it was due in 2024-2025, and we calculated that the company would generate enough cash flows to pay off this debt. With a market cap of just under $100mil, the company looked like a classic low-risk high reward bet in the microcap space. That is until we saw the preferred stock liability.

Preferred stock

When we first read about the terms on the preferred stock, we had to look again because we found it hard to believe that a company paying 6% on its bonds and generating strong FCF would accept financing with terms like this:

The redeemable preferred stock accrues dividends at a rate of 9 percent per annum, payable at our election either in-kind or in cash and is also entitled to participate in dividends on common stock in an amount equal to that which would have been due had the shares been converted into common stock. In addition, as originally issued, TPG had the right, at its option, to unconditionally redeem the shares at any time after May 23, 2024, (the “redemption date”). We may, at our option, redeem in whole at any time all of the shares of redeemable preferred stock outstanding. At redemption by either party, the redemption value will be the greater of $300.0 million (2.0 times stated value) or the product of the number of common shares into which the redeemable preferred stock could be converted (5.3 million shares currently) and the then current market price of the common stock. Source: 2018 10K

To give an idea of how horrible these terms are - For every $1000 preferred share TPG holds, it will not only receive $90 in dividends per year, but in May 2024 it will also be able to sell each share to SUP for $2000. In addition, it will be able to share in the common dividends that SUP pays out and if the stock price hits around $28, TPG's preferred stock can be converted into SUP stock. We did some calculations and discovered that at minimum, TPG should be able to generate a CAGR of 15%.

Considering SUP's long term debt yields around 6% and considering SUP generates strong FCF per year, it is quite shocking why it accepted these terms for a mere $150mil in financing. To add insult to injury, a representative from TPG also got to sit on SUP’s board.

Thankfully, the CEO and the CFO who orchestrated this horrible deal are now both out of the company. A new CEO from Aptiv – a company which we like - was recently appointed. This helps resolve corporate governance issues, but SUP still has a massive $300mil liability on its balance sheet that it would need to pay off in 2025.

The leap of faith

Assuming no debt paydown, SUP is going to have $900mil in maturities in 2024-2025. It's clear that the company isn't going to generate enough cash flows to pay off this giant debt burden - Even in an optimistic scenario, the company would likely still have $600mil in net debt in 2024.

Source: Investor presentation

This means that the company would likely be forced to refinance, which is always a risk, especially considering it operates in the volatile auto industry.

It is also possible that costs could increase substantially, squeezing margins and cash flow, similar to what is happening now. Investors would need to be sure that the auto industry would be stable for the next few years, which is also hard to say for sure.

Valuation

Although the equity is worth less than $100mil, with the debt and the preferred stock, EV is around $1bil. This represents an EV/EBITDA ratio of around 6x, which isn't really an attractive valuation for a cyclical auto supplier company.

One good thing is that the new CEO and other officers have bought shares after they entered the company. These insider purchases have continued even recently, with the most recent purchase in August 2018.

Source: insiderinsights

Takeaway

Overall, we liked SUP a lot in the beginning due to its stable cash flows and low valuation, but the preferred equity liability damages our investment thesis substantially. The company may still become a buy eventually, but we would like to see more debt paydown and a lower EV before we initiate a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.