Liberty All-Star Equity Fund: More Like A Journeyman Player

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) is a long-running closed end fund designed primarily for income using five sub-managers. The fund has the stated goal of returning 10% to investors annually, although this percentage can and has been changed. While on the surface this appears to be a dividend and therefore a current yield of nearly 10%, this first appearance is deceiving. Additionally, the five sub-manager structure is overly complicated, and other high-yielding options, especially for readers of Seeking Alpha, exist without extra fees dragging down performance and the risk of significant return of capital at potentially inopportune times. As a baseball fan, I am going to use the analogy of an All-Star player compared to a journeyman position player to show the USA Fund is more a career utility player than a future Hall of Famer.

Fund Structure and Basics

Time to look at the back of the baseball card for the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund. Thankfully there isn't a hard as a board piece of bubble gum to chew while we do this!

The All-Star Equity Fund "combines three value-style and two growth-style investment managers. Those selected demonstrate a consistent investment philosophy, decision making process, continuity of key people and above-average long-term results compared to managers with similar styles." (Monthly Update, November 30, 2019, viewed at Liberty All-Star Funds 1/14/2020). Additionally the fund strives to distribute 10% annually in four equal quarterly payments. The goal is to distribute primarily dividend income received and capital gains earned by the Fund. This 10% is set annually and can be changed, and has varied from a low of 6% to the current 10% in the past decade.

4 sectors make up nearly 2/3s of the holdings of the funds when viewed as a whole across the five managers. These are:

Information Technology 21.6%

Financials 16.9%

Health Care 15.6%

Consumer Discretionary 12.1%

The next two are Industrials and Energy, which combine to make up another 15.3%. While there are five sub-funds, there is a high concentration in these sectors, which have all been strong performers in the past few years. Looking at the actual holdings, the only FAANG stock missing is Netflix. The fund's description includes "large-cap core", and you get this with USA Fund-many of the stocks that are 1.5-2% positions are the largest cap names in the S&P 500. This concentration in sectors that have recently performed very well has aided this fund like all others. This is a testament to often maligned active management, but can also turn against All-Star Equity Fund (and others) if these sectors underperform in the future.

A distribution was announced 1/13 of $.17 per share, consistent with previous distributions. The date of record will be 1/23 and will be paid in newly issued shares except for those holders wishing a cash payout. One feature is reinvestment is done at a slight discount, benefiting holders choosing to re-invest their distributions.

As mentioned briefly above, the structure of the closed-end fund is mixed between value and growth sub-funds. While this difference provides built-in diversification in strategy and returns among the advisors, the actual weighting and concentration of holdings in a few sectors is of concern. As previously mentioned, even with five managers the Fund's holdings are highly concentrated by sector and stocks. Recent strong performance among large caps has been like a baseball players having a career year - things look great but may not be sustainable.

More Journeyman Position Player Potential Than Breakout Star

While All-Star Equity Fund has had good returns recently, I equate this more to a journeyman player having a "career season" and not an all-star and hall of famer. Is the fund necessarily "bad" and destructive to a portfolio? No. But I don't believe it is exceptional and couldn't be replaced by less complex and, in one major way, risky alternatives.

First, recent gains are partially due to the discount to NAV narrowing to almost zero. Like many closed-end funds, USA fund has historically traded at a discount to net asset value. As a value investor at heart, I like this feature, as it mimics one of the safety features and possibilities for gains I look for. When this discount is narrowed, the share price improves and value is recognized without simply expanding the P/E multiple. This has occurred here-the discount is now only -0.28 (company website, 1/19). Figures from the monthly update for December 2019 show the "performance" of the NAV has been 30%, and the share price performance being 39.72%. Backing out the reduction in the discount, performance of the fund drops to under 10%-after a historic year for large-cap stocks.

Additionally, the two growth sub-accounts trade at high multiples of over 30 per the September Quarterly report. Two of the sub-accounts have had the equivalent of a "career year" partially due to this multiple expansion. This is one of the intriguing things about baseball and how teams sometimes have surprising years. Just like how a few position players having great years and a few pitchers being above average can propel a mediocre team to the top of the standings, the expansion of these two funds' multiples helps explain the positive return the All-Star Equity Fund showed in 2019. The rising tide lifted all ships, and while this return is nice, it could turn against the fund too. Just like "reversion to the mean" has left teams with large contracts for average players over and over, the reduction of these sub-funds' multiples could negatively affect long-term holders of All-Star Equity Fund.

One other interesting and potentially positive aspect of the Fund is an outstanding rights offering. Existing holders can invest new money into the Fund and get shares at a discount, which will be computed from the lesser of NAV or the Fund's share price. As closed end funds do not issue or retire shares daily as open-ended funds can and frequently do, this is how All-Star Equity Fund gains new capital from time to time. This rights offering presents another opportunity for holders to gain shares at a discount. One caveat is when looking at company-furnished total return numbers, historically it is assumed an investor took advantage of this discount during every rights offering. While this makes sense for the investor in the accumulation phase, it strikes me as being at odds with the stated high distribution rate which positions this fund as an income or "distribution phase" vehicle. Over time, the lack of compounding of an investor being in the distribution phase and not getting an up to 5% discount in the previous rights offering makes a material difference in returns, as does not getting the discount of re-investing quarterly distributions.

Moneyball Provides a Good Alternative

As by now you are likely guessing, "Moneyball" by Michael Lewis is one of my favorite books-both as a baseball fan, a value-investor (Sabremetrics appears to me to be Grahamite at its core) and as my father-in-law worked with Eric Chavez's Dad for a few years. As featured in the book and movie, Billy Beane and others adopted a "pieces make the whole" approach to compete at a low cost and turned the struggling Oakland As around. A highlight of the book is the 2002 20-game winning streak, a magical period where for almost a month the A's won game after game and tied the American League winning streak record. This team also reached the playoffs for the first time in years, and began changing baseball. A similar approach could serve investors better than buying the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and hoping it will carry them to success based on the limitations above-mainly an overall rising market, concentration in winning sectors, and the expansion of multiples for 40% of the sub-funds.

Instead of putting all the investment eggs in one basket like getting an all-star free agent by buying All-Star Equity Fund, it might be prudent to build a diversified portfolio if high dividends are desired. Most the heavy lifting has already been done here on SA. My daily e-mail with dividend growth investing, or DGI, articles provide many options for 7-10% yield, and a 10-20 stock diversified portfolio across many sectors could be built over a few weeks and months. While not exactly equal, I equate this to using our own "sabremetrics" to build a portfolio.

The Biggest Risk By Holding Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

For the past two years, capital gains and dividends from sub-fund holdings have provided the capital for the 10% distribution. However this isn't always the case, and as recently at 2017 nearly 20% of the distribution was a return of capital to investors. This amplifies down market performance and historically the Fund has very poor performance in down markets despite the apparent diversification by having five sub-funds. Maintaining the distribution at 10% in 2017-as many investors likely have the fund for this "income"-forced the return of capital in a flat market, and previously this occured in drastically down markets (2001 and 2008-2009). As can be seen in the sector focus above, new capital is "buying high", and this pre-set distribution percentage can, and has, forced a "sell low" situation. This will be amplified in the next down market after the rights offering new capital is invested at the record market highs we are seeing right now.

One way the Fund has minimized this impact in the past is reducing the distribution-for a time dropping it as low as 6%. This is risky in two ways-first, the distribution is set a year in advance, delaying reaction until potentially most the market drop has occurred. Also, if bought primarily for the distribution (as the marketing for the Fund seems to make apparent this is the purpose) a 20% or 40% reduction in income would not serve the target investor's needs.

I fear a holding in this fund over the next few years could play out like a baseball long-term contract free agent contract. For about a decade, baseball owners and general managers handed out long-term guaranteed contracts for players expected to produce for 7-8 years based on a few seasons of stellar performance. Many of these turned sour for the team around year four. As likely fictionalized slightly in the movie version of Moneyball, Billy Beane tells David Justice his previous team wants him gone so bad they're paying Oakland to have Justice compete against his former club. These long-term contracts for fading stars hamstrung the Yankees (and others) ability to revitalize their rosters as "buying" opportunities became apparent. (ok last baseball comparison) Buying now and holding Liberty All-Star Equity Fund into a down market could cause prolonged under-performance that takes years to recover from.

My bottom line is I couldn't find any distinctive to make purchasing Liberty All-Star Equity Fund compelling. I find it especially risky for a passive, income oriented investor who isn't aware that the recent strong performance and 10% "yield" (actually distribution) is caused as much by external market forces as the active management of the sub-funds that make up the Fund. The shared knowledge and analysis available here on Seeking Alpha and other sites could provide a portfolio yielding in the high single-digits, stocks or funds trading at discounts to book value/net asset value, and without the likelihood of forced selling in a down market. While not thinking the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is an outright "Sell" right now, I don't see any reason to make it a "Buy" either, and if I was a more passive investor, would consider taking profits and researching other alternatives.

Best wishes for investment success!

Find this article and my style informative, entertaining or infuriating? Please "like" the article, "follow" me as an author, and comment below. Any of the three will encourage me to keep aiming to publish 2-3 articles a month, and comments help all of us as the shared knowledge and outlooks broaden my viewpoints every article I've written. All I ask is you keep it civil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial advisor or tax professional about your specific financial situation before implementing any strategy discussed herein.