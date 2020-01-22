IHH Healthcare: Overhang With Fortis Healthcare Acquisition

A potential sale of two loss-making hospitals in India is positive for the stock, with divestment proceeds potentially used for special dividends, debt repayments or accretive acquisitions.

Strong growth in Singapore and Malaysia is partially offset by start-up losses from new hospitals in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

IHH Healthcare acquired a 31.1% equity stake in India's Fortis Healthcare Limited in November 2018, and the mandatory takeover offer for an additional 26% of Fortis Healthcare's shares is on hold.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Malaysia-listed hospital operator IHH Healthcare Berhad (OTCPK:IHHHF) [IHH:MK]. IHH Healthcare's mandatory takeover offer for an additional 26% of Fortis Healthcare's shares is on hold, and the worst case scenario could possibly see the Supreme Court of India reversing IHH Healthcare's initial acquisition of a 31.1% stake in Fortis Healthcare. On the flip side, IHH Healthcare's 9M2019 revenue and EBITDA were up +33% and +38% YoY at RM11,076 million and RM2,416 million respectively, with strong growth in Singapore and Malaysia partially offset by start-up losses from new hospitals in Hong Kong and Mainland China. A potential sale of two loss-making hospitals in India is also positive for the stock, with divestment proceeds potentially used for special dividends, debt repayments or accretive acquisitions.

IHH Healthcare trades at 43.7 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E which is on par with its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 45 times. IHH Healthcare is also valued by the market at 17.3 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA, representing a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 20 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 0.6%.

Readers are advised to trade in IHH Healthcare shares listed on Bursa Malaysia (the stock exchange of Malaysia) with the ticker IHH:MK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $5 million and market capitalization is above $12 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Formed from the merger of Singapore's Parkway Holdings and Malaysia's Pantai Group Bhd in 2010, IHH Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider operating more than 15,000 licensed beds across 80 hospitals in 10 countries globally.

IHH Healthcare's Key Operating Subsidiaries

IHH Healthcare's Annual Revenue And Operating Income By Operating Subsidiary

IHH Healthcare's Geographical Footprint

IHH Healthcare's Annual Revenue By Geographic Market

Overhang With Regards To Fortis Healthcare Acquisition

IHH Healthcare acquired a 31.1% equity stake in India's Fortis Healthcare Limited via a preferential allotment of new shares (not transfer of existing shares) in November 2018 for approximately RM2.4 billion. Fortis Healthcare Limited operates a network of 32 healthcare facilities and 378 diagnostic centers in India, Dubai, Mauritius and Sri Lanka. Fortis Healthcare is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, and IHH Healthcare was required to subsequently do a mandatory takeover offer for an additional 26% (of Fortis Healthcare's enlarged capital following allotment of new shares) of Fortis Healthcare's shares in line with Securities and Exchange Board of India's rules, after acquiring the initial 31.1% equity stake.

The Supreme Court of India passed an order to halt IHH Healthcare's mandatory takeover offer for 26% of Fortis Healthcare's shares in December 2018. This came about because Fortis Healthcare's founders Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh sold shares in their company Ranbaxy Laboratories to Japanese drug company Daiichi Sankyo, and Daiichi Sankyo subsequently secured a $490 million arbitration award against Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh after it was found that they hid information from the buyers during the sales process. Daiichi Sankyo went to the Indian courts to ask to block the sale of Fortis Healthcare's shares to IHH Healthcare, with the aim of ensuring that Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh have sufficient assets to pay Daiichi Sankyo.

In November 2019, Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh were found guilty of contempt of court. The Supreme Court of India also issued a notice of contempt to Fortis Healthcare in violation of the court's December 2018 order, and is seeking an inquiry regarding IHH Healthcare's subscription of Fortis Healthcare's shares (initial 31.1% stake). IHH Healthcare's mandatory takeover offer for approximately 26% of Fortis Healthcare's shares continues to be on hold, as per the court's orders. The next hearing date for this matter is on February 3, 2020.

At the company's 3Q2019 earnings call on November 29, 2019, IHH Healthcare emphasized that "the subscription (initial 31.1% stake acquisition in Fortis Healthcare) was undertaken in a fair and transparent manner after obtaining the requisite corporate and regulatory approvals and in accordance with all applicable laws." IHH Healthcare also disclosed that it is currently seeking appropriate legal advice on this matter and will subsequently decide on the future course of action. More importantly, IHH Healthcare stressed that it remains committed to proceed with the open offer for Fortis Healthcare shares once the stay is lifted by the Supreme Court of India.

Although IHH Healthcare is unable to proceed with the open offer for Fortis Healthcare shares for now, IHH Healthcare remains Fortis Healthcare's largest shareholder with its 31.1% stake. The key concerns are potential penalties imposed by the Supreme Court of India on Fortis Healthcare and IHH Healthcare going forward, and the difficulty of Fortis Healthcare securing new financing in the interim. The worst case scenario could possibly see the Supreme Court of India reversing IHH Healthcare's initial acquisition of a 31.1% stake in Fortis Healthcare.

Fortis Healthcare contributed approximately 18% and 11% of IHH Healthcare's revenue and EBITDA respectively for 9M2019. Fortis Healthcare grew its revenue by +6% QoQ to RM712.0 million in 3Q2019, while EBITDA increased by +42% QoQ to RM118.2 million in the most recent quarter. IHH Healthcare attributed Fortis Healthcare's strong 3Q2019 performance to "an improvement in its operational profitability in both the hospital and diagnostic business" at the company's 3Q2019 results briefing on November 29, 2019.

Start-up Losses From New Hospitals In Greater China Partially Offset Strong Growth From Malaysia And Singapore

Coming back to the operational performance for IHH Healthcare, the key concerns relate to start-up losses from the company's new hospitals in Hong Kong and Mainland China. IHH Healthcare opened Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital in March 2017, and it remained loss-making as of end-September 2019. Gleneagles Chengdu Hospital was recently opened in October 2019, while Gleneagles Shanghai Hospital is scheduled to open in late-2020.

The EBITDA loss for Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital narrowed YoY from -RM49 million in 3Q2018 to -RM39 million in 3Q2019, but widened slightly QoQ from -RM35 million in 2Q2019. The QoQ under-performance for Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital was largely attributable to a decline in bed occupancy rate from 62% in 2Q2019 to 58% in 3Q2019, as there was some deferrals of non-urgent and non-intensive procedures and services by Mainland China patients due to the ongoing social unrest in Hong Kong. With medical tourists from Mainland China being a key target patient base for Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital, Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital's losses could potentially widen going forward, if protest in Hong Kong continues.

Nevertheless, IHH Healthcare emphasized at its 3Q2019 earnings call that the overall impact from the social unrest in Hong Kong on its services has been limited, and operations have remained relatively stable so far. As an illustration, revenue per patient at Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital increased from RM30,000 in 1Q2019 to RM33,000 in 3Q2019. Also, IHH Healthcare continues to introduce new specialty services for Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital every quarter (e.g. a new spine center in 3Q2019) which takes time to ramp up, which could potentially obscure QoQ comparisons.

Separately, Gleneagles Chengdu Hospital opened recently in October 2019 with 100 operational beds, 24 doctors and approximately 200 staff as of end-November 2019, with specialties in pediatrics, ophthalmology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, orthopedics and thyroid surgery among others.

IHH Healthcare is managing the ramp-up of costs at Gleneagles Chengdu Hospital in a cautious manner, to limit operating losses in the early stage. On the positive side of things, initial start-up losses should be relatively lower than that for Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital. Apart from the smaller size of the Chengdu hospital (versus Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital) and lower operating costs in Mainland China (versus Hong Kong), Gleneagles Chengdu Hospital is starting with 100 operational beds, compared with 500 operational beds which Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital opened with in 2017.

I estimate that annual losses from IHH Healthcare's new hospitals in Hong Kong and Mainland China should exceed RM200 million in the next two years, versus the company's 9M2019 EBITDA of RM2,416 million.

Notwithstanding start-up losses from the company's new hospitals in Hong Kong and Mainland China, IHH Healthcare's 9M2019 revenue and EBITDA were up +33% and +38% YoY at RM11,076 million and RM2,416 million respectively. IHH Healthcare's strong performance was mainly driven by its Malaysia and Singapore markets which saw EBITDA increase +23% and +28% YoY respectively over the same period.

IHH Healthcare's Malaysia business saw a +14.9% YoY increase in inpatient volumes and a +4.3% YoY growth in revenue intensity in 3Q2019. The increase in foreign patient revenues, particularly from Indonesia, for IHH Healthcare's Gleneagles Penang Hospital and Amanjaya Specialist Hospital in Sungai Petani, Kedah, was a key factor in the excellent performance of the Malaysian business. In 9M2019, gross patient revenues from medical tourism in Malaysia grew +28% YoY, and medical tourists currently account for approximately 6% of IHH Healthcare's Malaysia revenue versus 3%-4% a year ago. Furthermore, the Malaysian government continues to support the growth of medical tourism in the country, allocating a higher RM25 million (versus RM20 million in 2019) to the Malaysian Healthcare Tourism Council in 2020.

Singapore's inpatient volumes and revenue intensity increased by +4.4% and +3.5% YoY in 3Q2019, and foreign patients were similarly a key driver of growth just like Malaysia. Foreign patients accounted for a quarter of IHH Healthcare's Singapore revenue in 3Q2019, and IHH Healthcare's Singapore operations saw an increase in foreign patients, from Indonesia, the Middle East and Vietnam in the same period. A continued focus on operating efficiencies in mature markets in Singapore also helped to grow earnings from IHH Healthcare's Singapore operations with operating leverage.

Potential Divestment Of Loss-making Hospitals In India

IHH Healthcare has plans to divest its 62% equity interest in Continental Hospitals and 74% stake in Global Hospitals, according to an Economic Times article published on October 23, 2019. Both Continental Hospitals and Global Hospitals are loss-making hospitals in India, which IHH Healthcare acquired in 2015.

If IHH Healthcare does sell its stakes in Continental Hospitals and Global Hospitals at half the price it bought them for, as reported by Malaysia media publication The Edge, the company could receive divestment proceeds of approximately RM500 million, which is roughly equivalent to its FY2018 net profit of RM541 million.

The potential divestment proceeds could be used for special dividends, debt repayments or value-accretive acquisitions.

Valuation

IHH Healthcare trades at 53.0 times trailing twelve months P/E and 43.7 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E based on its share price of RM5.73 as of January 21, 2020. The stock's forward P/E is on par with its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 45 times.

IHH Healthcare is also valued by the market at 19.8 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 17.3 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year average forward EV/EBITDA multiple was approximately 20 times.

IHH Healthcare offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 0.5% and 0.6% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for IHH Healthcare are further delays in the completion of the takeover of Fortis Healthcare, larger-than-expected start-up losses for new hospitals, unfavorable regulatory changes in the markets that IHH Healthcare operates in, and overpaying for new acquisitions.

