Hyundai Is A Turnaround Story - A Potential First-Tier Global Automaker

The South Korean automaker increasingly is influenced by dynamic leadership of Eui-sun Chung, who is taking the reins from his more conservative father, Mong-koo Chung.

General Motors, Ford Motor and U.S. brands belonging to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are likely the most vulnerable to lose share to Hyundai.

Hyundai and its affiliate Kia are poised to make big gains in the U.S. on the strength of new models such as Palisade and Telluride SUVs and Venue subcompact sedan.

Hyundai Motors Co. of South Korea today sits in the middle tier of global automakers, not yet big enough to challenge the giants, no longer small enough to dismiss as inconsequential. Hyundai has the potential to become one of the world's top automakers within the next decade; it's now in a spot similar to where Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE:TM)

was in the 1990s, a second-tier automaker who began nipping at the heels of giants like General Motors Corp. and Volkswagen AG -- and then surpassed them.

The South Korean company lately is on a hot streak by dint of of well received vehicle models; an energetic culture geared to expansion and cooperative ventures; and a growing roster of talented executives and star performers poached from rivals.

Investors so far have been cautious because Hyundai earlier disappointed them with mediocre performance and a few unfortunate mistakes. Last May, Hyundai prevailed in a proxy fight with Elliott Management over governance issues and the payment of dividends.

As consumers worldwide showed preference for SUVs, crossovers and truck-like vehicles, Hyundai built too many sedans -- which commanded weak pricing. The automaker's rollout of its Genesis luxury franchise was slowed by a poor distribution and franchise dealer strategy in the U.S. Finally, the company has delayed introducing a small pickup truck, which could broaden the brand's appeal.

Hyundai says details of the pickup's production at its Montgomery, Alabama factory will be announced within a few month. The vehicle has been designed as a small pickup - smaller than midsize pickups - and will be aimed at young singles and families who are first-timers to the category.

For Automakers, Performance Is Rarely Static

Golfers know that your game rarely remains the same: it's always getting better or getting worse. The same might be said of global automaking. GM, a decade after bankruptcy, is rebuilding a once great business; VW struggles to recover from a diesel engine emissions fraud costing tens of billions; while the rudderless Renault Nissan Alliance shows little sign of resolving its internal battles.

Among the giants only Toyota seems to grow stronger by the quarter, a paragon of steady growth and financial strength.

In 2015 Hyundai understood it was producing and selling too many sedans and wasn't building enough competitive SUVs to keep pace with the competition. The automaker undertook a costly transition to create new versions of the Santa Fe, an all-new Kona and other models. While doing so, Hyundai also began development of Palisade (and its Kia version, Telluride), a larger and more premium SUV than its three-row Santa Fe.

Palisade debuted in early 2019 to acclaim from reviewers and analysts, winning awards for its design. Palisade's cousin, Kia Telluride, was named the North American SUV of the year earlier this month. These awards and others highlighted key decisions made years earlier to broaden Hyundai's expertise by recruited talented designers and engineers from top automakers such as Audi and BMW to fortify Hyundai's homegrown talent.

Hyundai Palisade exterior Source: Hyundai

Hyundai hasn't forgotten entry level buyers. The new Hyundai Venue small SUV -- built on the same architecture as its Accent subcompact sedan -- was unveiled at a starting price of just over $18,000, including destination fee. The new model, aimed at "urban adventurers," features Apple Car Play and Android Auto systems for pairing smart phones. Hyundai executives, referencing the 44 million used cars sold last year in the U.S., believe Venue will appeal to shoppers who thought they couldn't afford a new vehicle.

Hyundai Venue Source: Hyundai

Later this month, Hyundai's Genesis luxury franchise will take the wraps off its GV80, the brand's first and long awaited SUV. The event caps a decade of starts, stops and missteps that have characterized Genesis's rollout in the U.S. market. Like Toyota, Nissan, Honda and other automakers, Hyundai viewed the creation of a luxury brand an essential step in boosting profitability and attaining global prestige. Hyundai first designed and built a Genesis luxury sedan, which it sold through Hyundai dealerships.

After deciding to proceed with creation of a separate Genesis luxury brand and dealership network, Hyundai learned it had run afoul of state franchise laws preventing it from removing Genesis from its Hyundai dealerships. For the past two years, Genesis has been negotiating financial settlements with Hyundai dealers who agreed to relinquish their rights while assigning Genesis franchises to about 340 of them. The process has been costly, time-consuming and embarrassing.

Genesis GV80 Source: Hyundai

Leadership Passes From Father To Son

Hyundai's first turnaround in the 1990s, from a maker of small, inexpensive vehicles of questionable quality to a global up-and-comer, was achieved under the leadership of Mong-koo Chung, 81, the son of the automaker's founder. Later on, with sedans such as the midsize Sonata and compact Elantra, Hyundai showed it was serious about emphasizing quality to compete with mainstream brands like Toyota, Honda and Chevrolet.

Last year, Chung stepped back to the more ceremonial post of chairman in favor of his son and heir apparent, Eui-sun Chung, 49, who carries the rank of executive vice chairman and has been assigned operational authority over the company. "ES," as he is known in the West, has broken with past, initiating changes to Hyundai's culture by promoting younger executives and looking outward for talent and partnerships to improve competitiveness and efficiency.

Among those brought aboard are Albert Biermann from BMW, who will lead Hyundai's research and development and Luc Donckerwolke, who heads Genesis design after a career at VW, Audi and Bentley.

In September, Hyundai joined with Aptiv to create a $4 billion joint venture to develop self-driving car technologies -- the largest such cooperative agreement in the automaker's history.

E.S. Chung announced earlier this month in a New Year's message that his company will invest more than $87 billion over the next five years to develop a range of technologies including driverless, mobility services and electrification. Hyundai's 24 electrified models in 2019 will be expanded to 44 models by 2025, including 13 hybrids, six plug-in hybrids, 23 battery electric vehicles and two fuel-cell electric vehicles.

As Hyundai Gains, Others Will Lose

In 2019 the U.S. light-vehicle market slipped 1.6% to just over 17 million units -- still a fairly strong year. Within that total, the Chevrolet brand slipped 4.1%, Jeep dropped 5.1% and Ford was down 3.7%.

Sales of Hyundai branded vehicles rose 3.1% while Kia branded cars and SUVs enjoyed a 4.4% gain.

The results from a single year don't establish a trend. But the writing is on the wall -- and mid-to-long term investors take note: If Hyundai can maintain its growth while avoiding major mistakes, within a few years the company could be joining Toyota in the front ranks of the global automotive industry.

