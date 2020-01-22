Hang Lung Properties: Potential Headwinds Ahead

Hang Lung Properties raised its dividend payout for the first time in five years, but the sustainability of future dividend growth is uncertain.

A further spread of the Wuhan coronavirus and negative rental reversions for lease renewals could potentially hurt Hang Lung Properties' Hong Kong and Mainland China property leasing businesses respectively.

I maintain my "Neutral" rating for Hong Kong-listed Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCPK:HLPPY) (OTCPK:HLPPF) [101:HK]. Hang Lung Properties' current valuation is undemanding at 0.59 times P/B, representing a discount to its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 0.62 and 0.89 times respectively. But a further spread of the Wuhan coronavirus and negative rental reversions for lease renewals could potentially hurt Hang Lung Properties' Hong Kong and Mainland China property leasing businesses respectively going forward. My suggested entry price for Hang Lung Properties is HK$15.40 pegged to 0.50 times P/B.

This is an update of my initiation article on Hang Lung Properties published on August 2, 2019. Hang Lung Properties' share price has decreased marginally by -1.5% from HK$18.52 as of July 31, 2019 to HK$18.24 as of January 21, 2020.

Readers are advised to trade in Hang Lung Properties shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 101:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $10 million and market capitalization is above $10 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

A Further Spread Of The Wuhan Coronavirus Is The Key Risk For The Mainland China Business

Hang Lung Properties' underlying net profit attributable to shareholders (excluding revaluation gain and the related effects of income tax and non-controlling interests) grew by +9% YoY from HK$4,093 million in FY2018 to HK$4,474 million in FY2019. This was mainly driven by a +7.1% YoY increase in revenue to HK$4,544 million and a +7.3% YoY growth in profit before income tax at HK$2,938 million for the company's Mainland China property leasing business in FY2019.

Putting the strong near-term growth momentum aside, Hang Lung Properties' Mainland China investment properties have significant growth potential in the medium to long term. At Hang Lung Properties' FY2019 earnings call on January 21, 2020, the company highlighted the fact that its largest China investment property (one of nine properties in China under operation), Shanghai Plaza 66, generates almost the same amount (98% to be exact) of revenue as all of its Hong Kong retail properties combined.

The company also cited a Bain study that showed that domestic consumption of luxury goods in Mainland China as percentage of total luxury goods consumption in China increased from 26% in 2018 to 29% in 2019, and that ratio is expected to grow to 50% by 2025. In the past, domestic consumption of luxury goods in Mainland China was low because the leading luxury did not have a direct presence in China. Now, an increasing number of luxury brands are setting up shops in China, which includes Hang Lung Properties' shopping malls. Hang Lung Properties claims to be one of a handful of landlords which has the world's top 20 to 30 luxury brands either as existing tenants or new tenants in its upcoming malls in the pipeline.

A new coronavirus, which infected the first person in Wuhan, China in December 2019, has since spread to Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the U.S. Hundreds of people have been infected with this coronavirus in China with at least nine dead. The Wuhan coronavirus has been compared with SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) which infected approximately 8,000 people and left hundreds dead (mostly in Asia) in the 2002-2003 period.

In the near-term, the retail sales of Hang Lung Properties' Mainland China shopping malls could be negatively impacted during the Chinese Lunar New Year period between January 24, 2020 and January 30, 2020, which is traditionally a peak season for retail sales in China in general. A further spread of the Wuhan coronavirus in Mainland China could deter shoppers from visiting shopping malls during the festive period which starts this Friday.

In addition, it is uncertain if Wuhan Heartland 66, a mixed development comprising a premier mall, a Grade A office tower and serviced apartments for sale with a total gross floor area of 460,000 sq m, scheduled for completion in the latter half of 2020, could potentially see its opening delayed. According to a recent South China Morning Post media report, the company's executive director Adriel Chan had mentioned that "the progress of Heartland 66 will depend on the number of workers who return to work after Lunar New Year."

Potential Negative Rental Reversions For Lease Renewals In Hong Kong

Hang Lung Properties' Hong Kong property leasing business did reasonably well in FY2019, despite the ongoing social unrest in the city. The company's Hong Kong property leasing business saw revenue increase by +1.9% YoY to HK$4,012 million in FY2019, while segment profit grew by +2.0% to HK$3,387 million in the past year.

The Hong Kong property leasing business' revenue and operating profit were up +3% and +4% at HK$2,014 million and HK$1,730 million respectively for 1H2019. In other words, there was a slight slowdown for the Hong Kong property leasing business in 2H2019, but it was a still better-than-expected performance considering the current political situation in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong property leasing business' relative resilience was due to the fact that most of the company's shopping malls in Hong Kong are neighborhood malls located outside popular tourist shopping areas such as Mongkok and Causeway Bay.

Nevertheless, Hang Lung Properties cautioned at the company's FY2019 results briefing on January 21, 2020 that some of the rent concessions that the company has provided to its tenants were not fully reflected in FY2019 numbers yet, due to accounting rules which require such expenses to be amortized over the period of the leases.

Also, Hang Lung Properties recognized a revaluation loss of HK$950 million for its Hong Kong leasing properties (not taking into account a HK$466 million gain of properties for sales upon transfer to investment properties), which partially offset a HK$9,281 million revaluation gain for its Mainland China investment properties. Hang Lung Properties also disclosed at its FY2019 earnings call that the revaluation loss for its Hong Kong leasing properties was lower than expected because the independent valuer realized that the valuation of the company's Hong Kong leasing properties was relatively conservative in the past.

Going forward, potential negative rental reversions for lease renewals in Hong Kong could pose further downside to Hang Lung Properties' Hong Kong property leasing business earnings, on top of the existing rent concessions provided to tenants.

Positive On Dividend Raise But Sustainability Uncertain

Hang Lung Properties recommended a final dividend per share of HK$0.59 for 2H2019, which brings total dividend payout for FY2019 to HK$0.76 per share. This is the first time Hang Lung Properties has raised its dividend payout in the past five years. The company's annual dividend payout per share has been flat at HK$0.75, comprising an interim dividend of HK$0.17 and a final dividend of HK$0.58, between FY2015 and FY2018.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on January 21, 2020, Hang Lung Properties reiterated its dividend policy of paying out dividends based on its core leasing profit. Given that the company is confident in the medium term growth prospects of its Mainland China property leasing portfolio, it chose to send a strong signal to shareholders and investors by increasing its FY2019 dividend payout. Hang Lung Properties also emphasized that the company is "more than happy to reward our shareholders" if it is "capable to deliver more."

Hang Lung Properties offers a trailing 4.2% dividend yield following the increase in FY2019 dividend payout, which makes it more competitive as an investment candidate compared with other listed REITs and high-yielding dividend plays. Market consensus expects Hang Lung Properties to further grow its dividend payout per share to HK$0.78 for FY2020.

However, the sustainability of Hang Lung Properties' future dividend payout growth is uncertain.

The company's net gearing (net debt-to-equity) ratio increased from 10.4% in FY2018 to 17.8% in FY2019, while its gross debt-to-equity ratio increased from 19.0% to 20.1%. The significant difference between the company's net debt-to-equity ratio and gross debt-to-equity ratio in FY2018 was due to the fact that the company held significant cash at the end of 2018 to pay for payments due (relating to land acquisition and other capital expenditures) in early 2019. Going forward, Hang Lung Properties plans to keep excess cash holdings to a minimum, so there should not be a significant difference between the company's net debt-to-equity ratio and gross debt-to-equity ratio going forward.

Looking ahead, Hang Lung Properties expects the company's gross debt-to-equity ratio to be in the 20%-25% range, depending on its mix and timing of property sales and land acquisition. Projects currently under construction for Hang Lung Properties include mixed development Wuhan Heartland 66 (mall and office tower targeting for completion in 2020, but residential towers to be completed only in 4Q2022), a five-star hotel and luxury apartments for Kunming Spring City 66 (four years of construction starting in 2020), mixed development Shenyang Forum 66 (construction starting in 2020, completion date uncertain) and a Hong Kong re-development project at 226-240 Electric Road in North Point for the construction of a Grade A office tower (to be completed in 2022).

Valuation

Hang Lung Properties trades at 0.59 times P/B based on its net assets attributable to shareholders per share of HK$30.80 and share price of HK$18.24 as of January 21, 2020. In comparison, Hang Lung Properties' historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples were 0.62 and 0.89 times respectively.

My suggested entry price for Hang Lung Properties is HK$15.40 pegged to 0.50 times P/B, considering that Hang Lung Properties traded at all-time historical low P/B ratios of 0.47 times twice in February 2016 and October 2018 respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Hang Lung Properties are a further spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, negative rental reversions for lease renewals in Hong Kong, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

