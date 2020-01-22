Agile Therapeutics: 400%+ Upside

The company's lead product, the Twirla contraceptive patch, should be approved by FDA on or before February 16.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) is a ~$160 million market capitalization biotechnology company that has had quite a wild ride over the last years. AGRX is a women's healthcare company that focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women.

The key question for equity investors within the next month or so is whether the company's lead product, Twirla, will be approved by the FDA. This product has had a long regulatory history (see below) and it appears to finally be decision time.

I believe there is asymmetric risk/reward in AGRX equity shares to the upside and that the Twirla contraceptive patch has a strong chance of approval within the next month. AGRX share price should rally sharply upon news of this FDA approval.

Situation Overview

In my view, this is one of the most compelling short-term trade opportunities available in the U.S. small-cap public biotech marketplace today. Some context and regulatory history is needed, however:

AGRX submitted its NDA for Twirla twice, first in 2012 and then again in 2017.

FDA issued two complete response letters (CRLs) in 2013 and 2017 respectively in response to these NDAs. The 2017 CRL from FDA identified deficiencies in AGRX's manufacturing process for Twirla and raised questions around the company's clinical in vivo adhesion properties. In the 2017 CRL, FDA also cited additional pregnancies (many in women who had delays in applying patches) which the agency believed should be added to the Pearl Index calculation for Twirla.

The company disagreed with the in vivo adhesion concerns and submitted a formal dispute resolution request (NYSEARCA:FDRR) to FDA. In October 2017, FDA formally denied this appeal but allowed AGRX to resubmit the NDA for Twirla if Twirla could be shown to have a "generally similar adhesion profile" to Xulane, the generic version of the previously marketed Ortho Evra contraceptive patch (which the FDA considers acceptable in terms of adhesion).

FDA and AGRX agreed that Twirla would be considered statistically non-inferior to Xulane if the upper 95% CI limit of the mean difference in adhesion scores between Xulane and Twirla was less than +0.15.

AGRX announced top-line results from this comparative wear study (n=77) on February 11, 2019. The study met the non-inferiority criterion set forth by FDA with an upper 95% CI limit of -0.16, well below the pre-specified +0.15 level. The mean difference observed in adhesion score was even more favorable for Twirla at -0.25:

On the basis of this comparative wear study, AGRX resubmitted its Twirla NDA in 2Q 2019. This resubmission included the results from this study, additional manufacturing information, and additional analysis responding to the 2017 CRL from FDA.

Following the NDA resubmission, FDA conducted a pre-approval inspection meeting of AGRX's contract manufacturing facilities with Corium (CORI).

FDA held a meeting of BRUDAC, the Bone, Reproductive, and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee, on October 30, 2019 to discuss the Twirla NDA. Before the meeting, FDA issued largely negative briefing documents expressing various concerns around the approvability of Twirla. Despite these concerns, this meeting was a resounding success for AGRX, with clinicians and patient advocates largely in favor of the patch's approval to give patients more options:

The BRUDAC voted 14 to 1, with 1 abstention, that the benefits of Twirla (AG200-15) in the prevention of pregnancy outweigh the risks to support approval.

Other authors on this site have covered the AGRX situation in detail, so please refer to their pieces for some additional context on what has gone on in the Twirla regulatory story as well.

I believe the market is fundamentally misunderstanding Twirla's chances of approval within the next month. Though the company has had a tough time getting to this point, I believe Twirla's chances of approval by FDA are well over 70%. The additional delay in PDUFA date from November 16, 2019 to February 16, 2020 has also been interpreted negatively by the market, when I believe this to be a normal regulatory response to additional information submitted by the sponsor - which should favor the drug's chances of approval. The delay was announced on November 14, 2019, two weeks after the BRUDAC meeting which resulted in the 14-1-1 favorable vote for Twirla:

After the BRUDAC meeting, at the FDA's request, Agile submitted additional information to the NDA concerning topics discussed at the BRUDAC meeting. FDA determined that these submissions constitute a major amendment and will take additional time to review. According to FDA's current PDUFA Performance Goals, an FDA decision to extend the review period typically is limited to situations where review of the new information could address an outstanding issue(s) and potentially lead to approval in the current review cycle.

The extended review period makes me more optimistic about the FDA's careful consideration of the additional information around Twirla and the patch's ultimate chances of approval. Those interested in digging deeper should watch the entire BRUDAC Advisory Committee meeting webcast on the FDA's website and make their own conclusions:

While the FDA is by no means required to follow the advice of its advisory committees, a 14-1-1 vote in favor of approval of Twirla is compelling and a McKinsey analysis of 63 prior advisory committee meetings supports the overwhelming positive predictive value of AdCom votes for ultimate drug approval outcomes. I am optimistic Twirla will be approved and that AGRX equity shares will see a large increase in value as a result.

Range of Potential Outcomes

The company's own peak sales estimate from back in 2014 was in excess of $970 million. I take a much more conservative view personally in light of what I see as the healthy probability of a label contraindication or potentially even worse black box warning given the VTE safety signal observed in the Twirla clinical studies. If approved, I think Twirla can do $250 million in peak sales conservatively. Applying a similarly conservative 3x peak sales multiple to this figure, a $750 million market capitalization for a post-approval company is more than reasonable. This would represent ~466% upside from current share price levels, or an implied share price of nearly $14/share.

The above peak sales estimates also are consistent with what CEO Al Altomari presented at last week's JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Altomari signaled the company's projection to take 6-9% of the total contraceptive market of $3.7 billion at peak, with a potential commercial sales force of up to 100 sales representatives. Taking the conservative end of his commercial estimate, the company could achieve 6% penetration of this $3.7 billion market, or $222 million in sales at peak with Twirla.

Moreover, in the post-approval world, speculation around a potential commercial partnership or entire company buyout could send share prices even higher closer to the $15-20/share range. This is not out of the question as over the summer the company appointed Dennis P. Reilly as its new Chief Financial Officer. Reilly has served as CFO of three separate biotech companies, all of which were subsequently acquired. Prior to this experience, he was also the corporate controller at the Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO), which incidentally just announced a sale of its own to Novartis (something Reilly had nothing to do with, of course, but nevertheless interesting). I view Reilly's joining AGRX as a strongly favorable development given his prior involvement with biotech acquisition targets companies and one that increases the prospects of a post-approval acquisition of the company.

On the downside, I expect AGRX equity shares to fall below the $1/share level in the event the Twirla patch does not receive approval from FDA in the next month. The company's book value per share at last filing was in the $0.60/share range, and the company's pipeline is not close to commercialization on other fronts at all. This is a highly binary opportunity and one that should be sized in investors' portfolios accordingly.

Risks

The most significant risk to a long investment in AGRX today is the prospect of a negative outcome around the February 16, 2020 PDUFA date for Twirla. If the FDA rejects Twirla altogether or there is some unforeseen delay, the company's equity value will likely suffer. As this risk is regulatory in nature, it is difficult to mitigate.

Moreover, investors would be wise to note that the risk of equity dilution exists even in a favorable approval scenario. AGRX does not have much cash on hand, and has also made regulatory filings around being able to issue shares to raise capital. Therefore, I view some degree of equity dilution as a guaranteed event, whether Twirla is approved or not; the company is highly likely to issue a significant number of shares in either scenario, capping upside a bit for pre-approval investors. Still, given the substantial mispricing of the equity shares today, I like the long equity opportunity from today's levels.

Of course, as a pre-approval biotechnology trade, a long investment in AGRX has substantial risks of permanent capital loss. Investors should size this trade appropriately in proportion with their risk tolerance, and should consider this a highly speculative trade. Nevertheless, I see the risk/reward as highly favorable to the upside.

Conclusion

Investors in equity markets comfortable with a large potential range of outcomes would be wise to consider a speculative long position in AGRX. The risk/reward ratio is extremely attractive in light of the 14-1 Advisory Committee vote on October 30, 2019 and I expect Twirla to receive FDA approval within the next month.

AGRX represents a potential 4x+ investment for investors with a healthy risk appetite. Consider this as part of your speculative portfolio allocation and watch for a significant catalyst upon news of the FDA decision on or before February 16, 2020. Best of luck to all.

