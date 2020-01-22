Walgreens: Limited Upside, But Good Valuation

Investing in WBA at this valuation has the potential to deliver market-beating long-term returns - though I still recommend looking at other possibilities as well.

The current market has a limited number of investment possibilities that come at a conservatively adjusted potential upside - but Walgreens is one of them.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has suffered a mini-collapse in terms of its share price. As a result, what was previously a very thin upside has become somewhat more appealing.

Since my last article, titled "Why Walgreens Valuation Is No Longer That Appealing", the stock price has done a nice little drop and, currently, come to rest at around $54-55/share, representing a decline back to 2019 lows. The reasons for this development are pretty obvious - a failed quarterly in terms of earnings, with both a revenue and an earnings miss.

As usual, I believe that the market is reacting a little strongly - which is also quite excellent, given the small amount of undervaluation available on the markets today. Looking at Walgreens (WBA) from a share price of $60+ per share was one thing, resulting in a pretty small long-term upside. Don't get me wrong - the potential upside still is pretty thin, but it's certainly easier to justify investing at this stage.

Let me show you.

Walgreens - 1Q20 was bad

I'm all about finding above-quality companies at valuations that are likely to deliver long-term alpha, even at conservative forecasts. Because of the current broader index valuations, this has become harder and harder, with fewer and fewer candidates. I honestly can't remember when my "Buy list" included so few undervalued companies - but Walgreens blipped on my radar when it fell a few weeks back.

So - 1Q20 was certainly, to use the company's own words, a soft start to the year.

5.7% EPS drop, including a continued margin compression.

Challenges in international retail pharmacy with a problematic UK market.

A small drop in company free cash flow.

Strong continued cost-management.

On the upside, FCF wasn't actually bad. It was down less than 5% YoY. The cost management program is still on track, set to deliver the promised cost savings of $1.8B until FY22. Digitalization is being improved, and like CVS (CVS), WBA is creating the sort of "neighborhood health destinations" competitors seem to be going for.

Kroger (KR) is also being involved in a JV, and the company has also partnered with McKesson (MCK) in Germany.

(Source: Walgreens 1Q20 Presentation)

So, while the overall earnings were horrid, and the EPS/revenue trend during the first quarter of the fiscal was certainly not all that great, I see it as the market once again overreacting perhaps somewhat as to what this indicates.

Why? Because Walgreens didn't actually change up their FY20 guidance. This is relevant because historically speaking, Walgreens guidance, when adopted/used by analysts, has been pretty damn accurate. FactSet analyst accuracy is above 90% on a 1Y-basis, so the fact that guidance is maintained isn't irrelevant.

Segment-wise, the American pharmacy arm performed well in terms of pure sales, coming in at sales growth, while suffering from margin and profit problems. The saga of declining margins continues going into this year - and this echoes through to international sales as well, although this segment also saw a 2.7% drop in sales.

Wholesale pharmaceuticals, on the other hand, performed well. I wouldn't go so far as calling it excellent - the margin dropped 20 basis points here as well, coming in at a measly 2.3% for the quarter, but an 8.3% sales and nearly 5% adj. operating income increase isn't bad at all.

In terms of cash flows, we already know that FCF was down YoY. However, I want to point out that operating cash flow was up significantly, and the reason FCF was (among other things) down was large CapEx during the quarter. So despite the CapEx, Walgreens actually improved working capital significantly, and are continuing to optimize going forward.

(Source: Walgreens 1Q20 Presentation)

The company cost management program, as mentioned, continues as expected, and in the same spirit, WBA is working to transform retail pharmacy USA to improve profitability. The Kroger relationship is going forward, with flagship stores growing double-digits in the US, to mention things that are working well. Company SG&A is also down YoY.

The takeaway, as I see it, is this.

Walgreens continues to make progress on its strategic initiatives in all areas of the stated company priorities. While 1Q20 was a slow start for the year (with challenges), and the company's share price is being justifiably punished for this, company guidance - and confidence - is maintained at this stage, and I see no signs of fundamental decay beyond what we already knew going in over a year ago. That is, the pharmacy industry is changing.

The idea, however, that Walgreens won't be part of the new pharmacy landscape when the shift is over is one I find completely unrealistic. As such, the question remains not if Walgreens is an appealing company, but what price we should pay for the company.

For that, we look at current valuations and estimates.

Valuation

Walgreens is currently being traded at a weighted average (blended) P/E of 9.16. This is well below its historical premium. Of course, if you know me you know that my stance is that companies do not deserve a historical premium. This rings especially true for pharmacy businesses in an industry that's set to change.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

This does not change the fact that on a 10Y-basis, looking at earnings growth, Walgreens is being decidedly punished for several things, resulting in a rarely-before seen valuation. It begs the question - how cheap can it get?

Forecasting EPS growth paints a grim picture. Expectations are for Walgreens to essentially average a flat development for the coming 3 years, which makes the current valuation somewhat more understandable. A company that's not effectively growing earnings isn't worth 12-15 times earnings, even if it's a time-tested giant like this one.

What this means is that the estimated "fair" value based on current forecasted earnings shouldn't be all that far above 9-10X P/E.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

So while some people may say the company is grossly undervalued, this is only true if you take a large degree of historical data into consideration. If we go by forward expectations for 2020-2023, we shouldn't actually expect all that much from the company. Even the company's own guidance gives us flat development, with a +/- 3% variance.

At these valuations, Walgreens trading flat from a P/E of ~9 for the next 3 years, we'd be looking at a ~6% CAGR - that's if valuation basically stays the same. The range goes to 10-11% CAGR, if we see P/E-valuations of 10.5-11.5X (Which certainly is not unlikely), but it could also drop back down to 8.5X as it did during 2019. If that's the case, we'd be looking at returns of 3% CAGR.

Summing up the 3Y forecast, we're looking at ranges of 3-11% CAGR within the realms of "realistic", based on historical valuations, ranges of P/E. Simply put, this isn't all that exciting in terms of returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

A conservatively-adjusted forecast of long-term growth shows us potential 8.22% CAGR on a 5Y-basis based on a relatively conservative growth rate of estimates, (flat/negative until 2022), then 0-2% growth rate in 2023-2025. Nothing spectacular - but certainly better than nothing. Also, keep in mind this is quite conservative. Walgreens has proven before that is has the ability to outperform.

The reason I'm going so conservative here is that I do believe the pharmacy business is in for a major overhaul - and while giants like WBA and CVS Health (CVS) will survive and thrive, their margins will be different and they'll have to adapt.

Even a soft quarter like this which causes a significant decline in share price is really, when you look at the percentage drops, not that significant. It's not as though EPS declined by double-digits - meaning that the amount of surprise from a company like Walgreens is relatively low. As I see it, it's a limited-risk/limited-reward investment at this valuation.

What it is, is good enough to buy, which can't be said for a whole lot on the market today. This is really what forms the basis of the current thesis.

Thesis

In my last article on Walgreens, I argued that the valuation was no longer that appealing. Indeed, at a stock price of $60+/share, you're looking at a limited, single-digit potential long-term CAGR. It "works", but it won't deliver you any real sort of impressive alpha.

I'm not saying that Walgreens at current prices is likely to deliver any sort of significant outperformance either - but the fact is, we're in a tough market with a tough outlook, and significantly overvalued broad indices, which limits the amounts of available appealing investment. Exclude real estate/energy, and we limit it even further.

This makes Walgreens one of the few, defensive large-cap companies current being traded at a discount and while you won't get "rich" investing in Walgreens, it certainly merits some of your attention.

I believe the forecasts are conservative enough to say that Walgreens has the potential to deliver a 7-11% CAGR over the next few years, without having to expect the company to deliver any sort of surprising outperformance. At a 3.36% yield, the dividend can be, as I see it, said to be at least somewhat appealing.

This isn't the sort of table-pounding buy I usually look for/like to see - but in today's market, a quality company undervalued to this degree warrants at least some degree of attention. As a result of the recent drop, Walgreens is again in a position where I'd consider adding.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Due to the recent share price/valuation drop, I consider Walgreens appealingly valued. It's still a "BUY", and a company I would now consider adding to my position in, given the conservatively-forecasted 6-12% long-term potential CAGR.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA, CVS, KR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.