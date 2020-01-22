AES Corporation Is Leading The New Energy Landscape

Overall demand for electricity is expected to grow as new technologies like electric vehicles begin to take off.

The electric power industry is undergoing dramatic change with the rise of renewables. While the power industry is not exactly known for being technologically innovative, power companies may be forced to adapt to the rapidly shifting industry. Companies that are unable to integrate newer energy technologies like solar and wind will likely become increasingly obsolete moving forward.

AES Corporation (AES) is one of the few power companies embracing the growth of renewable energy. Given that renewables require different infrastructures, AES Corporation's decision to transition towards renewables is forward-looking. Although fossil fuels still account for a large percentage of AES Corporation's portfolio, the company is clearly ahead of the curve in a rapidly transforming industry.

While AES Corporation's Q3 revenue of $2.6 billion declined by 7.4% Y/Y, the company is still on a solid growth path. In fact, the company is offering 10%-12% in annual shareholder return. The company also beat quarterly non-GAAP expectations by $.08 with a figure of $.48. AES Corporation will likely continue to experience success as the company aggressively pushes towards newer energy technologies.

Capitalizing on Renewables

AES Corporation is making a major transition towards renewables. In fact, the company has 6.1 GW in backlog mainly consisting of renewables. The company signed more than 900 MW of renewable PPAs this quarter alone, putting its total at 1.9 GW. This puts AES Corporation in a position to become one of the largest renewable developers in the world. The company's growing presence in wind and solar should pay dividends moving forward.

As can be seen below, AES Corporation's backlog consists mostly of solar and wind. Only a small percentage of the company's backlog comes from fossil fuels.

Source: AES Coporation

Solar, in particular, offers a lot of promise for AES Corporation. While renewables in general are clearly gaining traction, solar has far more potential for growth. Given that solar PV uses semiconductor technology, solar technology is advancing at an exponential rate similar to other semiconductor-based technologies. The skyrocketing growth of solar PV over the past few decades only confirms solar's long-term potential.

For a long time, solar PV could not compete with traditional energy sources without subsidies. This is rapidly changing as solar technology continues to advance at a lightning pace. In fact, solar is now cost competitive with even low-cost fossil fuels in a huge number of areas. Solar accounted for 39% of all new US electricity generation capacity in 2016, even beating out natural gas on this front.

Moreover, societal attitudes towards fossil fuels appear to be growing more negative. This will likely lead to policies that punish fossil fuels to greater degrees through increasingly strict greenhouse grass emission standards or even carbon taxes. While the current US administration generally seems favorable towards fossil fuels like coal, policies are generally becoming harsher towards fossil fuels over the long-term.

There is no doubt that there is a global push towards renewables. Even China is making a massive renewable energy push in an attempt to clean up its pollution problem. Given that AES Corporation operates in over a dozen countries, the company is making the right move by making this aggressive transition. The company expects a 50% carbon intensity reduction by 2020 through its renewable energy efforts. This means that AES Corporation will be less impacted by increasingly harsh environmental standards.

The image below illustrates AES Corporation's carbon intensity goals.

Source: AES Corporation

Growing Electricity Demand

The rise of EVs (electric vehicles) has been one of the most interesting stories over the past decade. While there has been much talk about the EV industry's impact on the auto and lithium mining industry, its potential impact on electricity industry has been undercovered.

Let's assume that the average electric vehicle can go 100 km at 15 kWh and the average person drives approximately 20,000 km per year. This means that the average person could spend $360 a year on electricity assuming the average price of $.12 per kWh in the US. As many of the most popular EVs need way more than 15 kWh per 100 km, the $360 figure could be low.

Even the most pessimistic projections estimate that there will be tens of millions of EVs on the road in a decade. This means that tens of billions of dollars will be injected into the electric power industry. BloombergNEF predicts that there will be over 100 million EVs by 2030 and over 500 million EVs by 2040. This means that power companies like AES Corporation will almost certainly see a significant rise in demand for the foreseeable future.

Moreover, the rise of EVs will be incredibly beneficial to the energy storage industry given EVs reliance on batteries. In fact, the EV industry has been the driving force for battery innovation over the past half decade or so. This puts AES Corporation in a great spot given its investments into energy storage.

The graph below shows different EV projections over the next few decades. Even the lowest estimates have EVs numbering in the tens of millions by 2030.

Source: US Energy Information Administration, BloombergNEF

AES Corporation is making all the right moves to adapt to this growing and changing energy landscape. In fact, AES Corporation recently partnered with Google Cloud in order to utilize data analytics and artificial intelligence to support renewable projects and to modernize the grid. The company is also a leader in energy storage, which is a technology that is gaining traction as solar and EV demand grows. Energy storage demand is set to become increasingly vital as half of solar projects in the US require energy storage.

Potential Challenges

Despite AES Corporation's heavy investments into renewables, the company is still heavily reliant on coal. Although the current administration is generally favorable towards coal, the coal industry is clearly in a downward spiral. Moreover, future administrations will likely enact more stringent environmental standards given current societal trends. This could negatively impact AES Corporation as it is not anywhere near fully transitioned towards renewables yet.

AES Corporation's push towards energy storage is also not without its risks. While utilities are starting to make storage an integral part of their grids, the safety of energy storage technology is still somewhat questionable. Lithium-ion battery explosions have become a growing concern as the technology is starting to take off. In fact, AES Corporation could potentially be involved in an explosion at Arizona Public Service's battery energy storage facility. Given how much AES Corporation is investing into energy storage, such incidents should be worrying for investors.

Conclusion

AES Corporation will likely continue to outperform the industry at its current market capitalization of $13.6 billion and forward P/E ratio of 15. The company's heavy investments in new energy technologies should propel the company in the coming years. As technologies like solar, wind, and energy storage advance, AES Corporation will be in a prime position to reap the benefits. Investors interested in the energy sector should definitely take a look at AES Corporation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.