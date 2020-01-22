Apple Is What Worries Me About The Markets

Apple would need to correct by roughly 20% to reach this price target, which implies the S&P 500 may experience a noticeable correction of around 8%-12% soon.

In my view, an appropriate multiple for Apple is roughly 18-20 times forward earnings, which implies the stock's fair value is around $253 a share.

When Apple's valuation was 10-15 times forward earnings, it was too low, but at 23-25 times forward earnings, it's likely too high.

Also, it's not just Apple, as the five S&P 500 tech titans now account for about 17.4% of the entire index's weight.

Apple has surged by more than 100% during the past year, is now trading at around 24 times forward earnings, and appears to be overvalued.

Apple (AAPL), the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) and most stocks in general have surged substantially over the last year. In fact, Apple is up by an astounding 126% since its lows in early 2019. The S&P 500 has gained roughly 41% in about the same time frame since its bottom in late 2018.

Incidentally, Apple is the single-largest weighted holding in the S&P 500 index as well as in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). Apple currently represents nearly 5% of the weight in the S&P 500 as well as in SPY. Furthermore, Apple is not alone as nearly 30% of the S&P 500 and about 27.5% of SPY are composed of technology companies weight wise.

In fact, the five single-largest holdings in the S&P 500 are tech giants, with Apple accounting for approximately 4.83% of the weight, Microsoft (MSFT), accounting for about 4.6%, Alphabet’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) shares accounting for approximately 3.16%, Amazon (AMZN) accounting for about 2.85%, and Facebook (FB) representing roughly 1.95% of the index’s weight.

So, combined the five tech titans account for approximately 17.4% of the entire S&P 500. This is more than any single sector outside of technology, and is more than all the other tech companies combined. The problem is that these tech giants as well as many other companies in the S&P 500 have appreciated notably over the past year or so, do not appear cheap any more, and could be on the edge of notable corrections.

Apple Is Not Alone

In a correction, the stocks that lead the market higher will likely be among the ones to lead the market lower as well. So, let’s examine Apple and some of the leading companies in the S&P 500 to see what the overall growth to valuation image looks like.

Just for reference:

Apple : Price-$318.65, market cap $1.4 trillion, trailing P/E ratio-27, forward P/E ratio-24.4, forward P/E ratio 1-year ago-13, YoY revenue growth (projected)-6.2%, YoY EPS growth (projected)-10.5%

: Price-$318.65, market cap $1.4 trillion, trailing P/E ratio-27, forward P/E ratio-24.4, forward P/E ratio 1-year ago-13, YoY revenue growth (projected)-6.2%, YoY EPS growth (projected)-10.5% Microsoft : Price-$167.10, market cap $1.27 trillion, trailing P/E ratio-35, forward P/E ratio-31, forward P/E ratio 1-year ago-22, YoY revenue growth (projected)-13.2%, YoY EPS growth (projected)-13.5%

: Price-$167.10, market cap $1.27 trillion, trailing P/E ratio-35, forward P/E ratio-31, forward P/E ratio 1-year ago-22, YoY revenue growth (projected)-13.2%, YoY EPS growth (projected)-13.5% Alphabet : Price-$1,480, market cap $1.02 trillion, trailing P/E ratio-34, forward P/E ratio-27.33, forward P/E ratio 1-year ago-23.75, YoY revenue growth (projected)-18%, YoY EPS growth (projected)-17%

: Price-$1,480, market cap $1.02 trillion, trailing P/E ratio-34, forward P/E ratio-27.33, forward P/E ratio 1-year ago-23.75, YoY revenue growth (projected)-18%, YoY EPS growth (projected)-17% Amazon : Price-$1,865, market cap-$925 billion, trailing P/E ratio-90, forward P/E ratio-69.5, forward P/E ratio 1-year ago-86, YoY revenue growth (projected)-19%, YoY EPS growth (projected)-30%

: Price-$1,865, market cap-$925 billion, trailing P/E ratio-90, forward P/E ratio-69.5, forward P/E ratio 1-year ago-86, YoY revenue growth (projected)-19%, YoY EPS growth (projected)-30% Facebook: Price-$222, market cap $633.5 billion, trailing P/E ratio-29.32, forward P/E ratio-24.2, forward P/E ratio 1-year ago-28.9, YoY revenue growth (projected)-22%, YoY EPS growth (projected)-43%

The Takeaway

We can see that the top three companies on the list have become dramatically more expensive on a year-over-year basis based relative to their forward P/E multiples. Shockingly, Apple is about 88% more expensive now than where it was a year ago. Microsoft is about 41% more expensive today than one year ago. Alphabet is roughly 15% more expensive now than a year ago.

Amazon, at 86 times forward earnings a year ago, was extremely expensive, and remains notably overvalued with a forward P/E ratio of nearly 70 today. Also, a reason for the lower YoY forward P/E in Amazon is because it's the only stock out of the five tech titans to remain relatively subdued over the past year, up by just around 10%.

Facebook is a special case as the company saw a slump in earnings YoY in 2019. EPS are set to decline by more than 15% YoY from $7.57 in 2018, to roughly $6.41 in 2019. That's why we see such a disconnect in EPS growth on a YoY basis as well as a lower forward P/E now than a year ago. However, the earnings slump did not stop the stock from appreciating considerably.

Over the past 52 weeks Facebook is up by about 48%, Alphabet has gained roughly 35%, Microsoft is up by around 55%, and Apple has skyrocketed by about 103%. This is in comparison to about 25% appreciation in the S&P 500 and 35% in the Nasdaq 100. In fact, the only tech titan to underperform the major average was Amazon with a gain of only about 10% over the past year.

The Problem with Apple

Back on Dec. 27 2018, I released an article “Apple: A Buying Opportunity Has Arrived.” Some of my main catalysts for buying into Apple then were that the stock was down by nearly 40% from its all-time high, the stock was likely trading at around 10-12 times forward earnings, and the company looked extremely oversold and undervalued at the time.

However, since then the stock has skyrocketed by well over 100%, and Apple does not appear to be undervalued anymore. In fact, the opposite may be true.

Let’s take a closer look:

First, I want to bring your attention to Apple’s chart.

Source: StockCharts.com

The RSI has been over 70 for around five weeks now, implying extremely overbought market conditions. Moreover, the RSI nearly hit 90 several times, somewhat unprecedented levels for a mega-cap company like Apple. In addition, we see a huge divergence between the 50-day moving average MA, the 200-day MA, and Apple’s price. Finally, we see the CCI, and the full stochastic seemingly turning downward, suggesting that a change to a more negative momentum appears likely going forward.

Apple: A Valuation Perspective

As far as valuation goes, Apple is not cheap any more. Due to the company’s relatively low, single-digit YoY revenue growth prospects, sliding iPhone unit sales, stagnation issues in other hardware segments, possible peak margins, and other elements, the stock typically traded at a P/E multiple of around 12-15.

Well, that's not the case anymore. Right now, the company is expected to deliver roughly $13.14 in EPS for 2020, which puts its forward P/E ratio at around 24 times this year's projected EPS. If we look at Apple's trailing P/E multiple, it's around 27 right now, certainly not cheap for a company expected to grow revenues by only around 6% this year.

If you thought the valuation was this rich because Apple was coming off an extremely strong year, I’d argue that this is not the case. In fact, Apple’s total revenues were down by about 2% YoY in fiscal 2019. Additionally, iPhone sales slipped considerably, by about 14% on a YoY basis. Mac sales were up by just 2% YoY, iPad sales increased by 16%, services gained 16%, but the only real significant outperformer were wearables, home, and accessories which soared by 41% in sales YoY.

Image Source

The problem is that wearables, home and accessories represented fewer than 10% of total company sales, whereas the iPhone segment accounted for roughly 55% in 2019. So, the year was not great but the stock still moved up by more than 100%.

So, Why?

In my view, it's mostly in the anticipation of future performance. Yes, the iPhone segment had a tough year in 2019, but 2020 should be better. Furthermore, 2021 could be even better for the iPhone as consumers get used to and grow fonder of the new design, features, etc. Also, some of Apple’s other segments are doing well.

However, the Mac segment is not one of them, as it was stagnant in 2019 and could remain relatively flat this year as well. Despite a strong YoY showing in 2019, the iPad space also could remain relatively flat YoY in 2020. However, services, and wearables continue to expand nicely. Having said that, I'm not convinced that Apple’s prospects justify such a frothy valuation for what's essentially a growth stock transitioning into a value story.

Let’s Look at What Apple Will Likely Deliver in 2020

If Apple’s services unit expands at about 10% YoY Apple could derive around $51 billion in revenues from this segment alone in 2020. Wearables and other delivered nearly $25 billion in revenues in 2019, so if growth slows to around 25% this segment is likely to bring in about $31 billion in fiscal 2020. Mac sales are likely to remain about flat, so $26 billion appears like an appropriate estimate. iPad sales also could remain stagnant YoY, so about $21 billion in revenues seems reasonable.

The big question is iPhone sales. I believe the iPhone could make a noticeable resurgence in 2020. Therefore, my estimate is for about 7% YoY growth, which would bring iPhone sales up to around $152 billion.

Source: TheVerge.com

Total sales estimates for fiscal 2020:

iPhone - $152 billion

- $152 billion Mac - $26 billion

- $26 billion iPad - $21 billion

- $21 billion Wearables, Accessories, Other - $31 billion

- $31 billion Services - $51 billion

- $51 billion Total – $281 billion

Thus, my total estimate for Apple sales in fiscal 2020 is $281 billion, which is slightly higher than consensus estimates for $276.4 billion in sales. However, we see that Apple’s gross margin has been declining in recent years, especially on the products side of the business, which makes up the bulk of the company's revenues.

Products gross margin has declined from 35.7% in 2017, to 34.4% in 2018, to 32.2% in 2019. Thus, 2020 may be even lower. Overall gross margin has declined from 38.5%, to 38.3%, to 37.8% in the same time frame. On the other side of the equation, operating expenses have been increasing in recent years. Thus, we saw net income margin go from 22.4% in 2018, to 21.23% in 2019. Due to rising raw material costs and other expenses, net income margin could continue to get squeezed, and 2020’s net income margin could come in at around 21% - 20.5%. This implies that Apple should deliver roughly $59 billion - $57.6 billion in net income in 2020.

This would amount to EPS of roughly $13.47 - $13.15, putting Apple’s current forward P/E at around 23.7 - 24.25. Although my estimates are slightly higher than consensus estimates, I do not believe Apple deserves a forward multiple of roughly 24 times EPS. It's plausible that 2021 could bring a substantial economic slowdown and demand for Apple products could decrease. There are numerous unknowns for a cyclical giant like Apple going forward and a frothy valuation of 23-25 times forward earnings seems a bit too rich. Also, if we look back, we can see that a year ago Apple was trading at just around 13 times forward earnings and it typically trades in this range as it shifts from a growth company to a more value-oriented stock.

Nevertheless, Apple is not just another value stock as it will likely grow revenues by around 6-8% this year and possibly by a similar margin next year as well. EPS also should rise by roughly 10%-12% this year and possibly by a similar margin in fiscal 2021. Therefore, some growth remains in Apple. The key questions are how much growth, how long will it last, and what is an appropriate P/E multiple for the company.

In my prior articles, I’ve expressed that 10-15 times forward earnings was too low for a company like Apple, but I believe that 23-25 is too high. So, an appropriate forward P/E multiple for Apple considering current market conditions is about 18-20 in my view.

The company is likely to earn around $13.15 - $13.47 in EPS in fiscal 2020. If we take the median EPS figure of around $13.31 and apply an 18-20 times forward P/E multiple, we arrive at a price target of around $240 - $266 for Apple shares, implying that the current price of around $319 is quite overvalued. In fact, shares would need to decline by roughly 20% to get to my median price target of around $253 per share.

The Bottom Line: A Correction Seems Likely

At 27 times trailing EPS and at 23-25 times estimated forward EPS Apple seems to be overvalued right now. I view Apple as a proxy for the S&P 500 and for U.S. stock markets in general. After all, it's the most valuable U.S. company by market cap and is the most highly-weighted stock in major indexes like the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and others.

Also, it's not just Apple. Microsoft, and Alphabet, the other trillion-dollar titans, are both trading at trailing P/E ratios of around 34-35. Microsoft, the second highest weighted company in the S&P 500, trades at a forward P/E ratio of 31, which also seems quite overvalued. Google is slightly cheaper at around 27.33 times forward earnings, but Amazon, another top 5 S&P 500 tech titan, is trading at 90 times trailing and around 70 times forward earnings today.

In general, the top five S&P 500 holdings appear overvalued right now. These five tech titans have swelled up to an unprecedented 17.4% of the entire S&P 500 weighted average. This implies that if the underlying companies begin to correct, they could drag the entire S&P 500 average substantially lower.

Therefore, this seems like a good time to lighten up on some stocks, including Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Facebook. I also would decrease exposure to other relatively high multiple positions, hedge, diversify, raise cash reserves, and implement other strategies that will enable a portfolio to absorb the shocks of a possible upcoming correction.

Given the overextended and overvalued nature of some of the highly weighted stocks in the S&P 500, a correction of 8%-12% appears likely in Q1. If the S&P 500 were to correct by 8%-12% from current levels it would bring the major average down to around the 3,060-2,930, or roughly to the 3,000 level.

I believe that the 3,000 mark will make for an attractive entry point that will likely enable the S&P 500 to start a new leg higher that could bring the average to new all-time highs throughout 2020.

