Natural Gas Storage: The Market Underestimates The Demand Side Of The Equation

We anticipate to see a draw of 95 bcf, which is 57 bcf smaller than a year ago but 99 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending January 17), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) edged down by 0.8% w-o-w (from 159 to 158). Cooling demand remained too weak to have a meaningful impact on natural gas consumption. We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was approximately 15.3% below last year's level and as much as 19.5% below the 30-year norm.

This week

This week (ending January 24), the weather conditions got significantly colder. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will jump by about 27.0% w-o-w (from 158 to 200). Total average daily demand for natural gas should be somewhere between 127 bcf/d and 132 bcf/d, which is approximately 22.1% above the 5-year average for this time of the year. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be some 11.0% below last year's level but mostly within the 30-year norm.

Next week

Next week (ending January 31), the weather conditions are expected to get warmer. The number of HDDs is currently projected to drop by 16.0% w-o-w (from 200 to 168). In annual terms, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) is currently expected to drop by as much as 30%, but the deviation from the norm should be less severe - approximately -14.7%. Although, the deviation from the norm is negative - i.e., "bearish" - it is smaller than during previous periods of "bearish weather" (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply-Demand Balance

Overall, the latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that TDDs should reach a near-term low on around Jan. 24 - Jan. 25 and should then generally trend higher but remain below the norm. However, there is still a disagreement in terms of scales: the latest GFS model (06z run) is projecting 107.7 bcf/d worth of natural gas consumption (on average over the next 15 days), but ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 106.6 bcf/d.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total demand (when adjusted for probability) is expected to average 121.6 bcf/d (some 13.1% above the 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically into Canada - and also by robust LNG sales. In addition, total demand is spurred by very high coal-to-gas switching levels.

Non-degree-day factors have a bullish impact on natural gas consumption in both relative and absolute terms. We estimate that, at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas switching must be averaging approximately 7.4 bcf/d (2.0 bcf/d above last year's level and 1.9 bcf/d above 5-year average). Additionally, nuclear outages are spurring some extra consumption in the Electric Power sector. Indeed, the bullish impact from seasonal maintenance at nuclear power plants is likely to increase in the nearest future as nuclear outages have already reached a near-term low and should start rising soon and continue rising until mid-April (at least).

However, stronger wind, hydro, and solar generation are having a negative impact on the potential power burn. On balance, however, we estimate that non-degree-day factors are currently having a bullish impact on potential natural gas consumption (compared to the same period in 2019). We estimate the net impact to be around +2.7 bcf/d (+2.0 bcf/d vs. 2019).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, in the week ending January 24, we currently project that total unadjusted supply-demand balance in the U.S. will be looser (vs. the same week in 2019) by +4.4 bcf/d (as per EIA methodology). We expect the balance to get even looser in the week ending January 31 (see the table below) - but mostly due to very unfavorable base effect.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. The figures in the table above are weekly averages measured in million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Deviations from the 5-year norm are measured in percentages. Deviations from the previous year are measured in MMcf/d. Deviations are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, higher consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas higher production has a negative effect (red color). Total Balance represents the net result of the interaction between total supply and total demand. Total Balance = total supply minus total demand. Total Balance does not equal storage flows. *Total Balance deviation vs. 5-year average = total supply deviation minus total demand deviation.

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a relatively smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a draw of 95 bcf (4 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 57 bcf smaller than a year ago and 99 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to expand by 72 bcf (in total) over the next 3 weeks (4 EIA reports): from +494 bcf today to +566 bcf in the week ending February 7.

If the winter is over (and looks like it is over, judging by the price level), then the market's focus should shift to the injection season. Arguably, the market's aim should be to spur demand by keeping the price low. And if that is the aim, then natural gas price is already low enough to stimulate plenty of consumption even during a normal summer.

However, while the weather remains warm, we still believe that the market underestimates the volume of today's demand and that its EOS storage expectations (which currently stand at 1,870 bcf) are still too bearish. Our latest end-of-season-storage index is at 1,606 bcf, 264 bcf below implied market expectations of 1,870 bcf.

