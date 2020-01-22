Rapid7: Strong Momentum Into 2020

In my previous article on Rapid7 (RPD), I became bullish on this company after share prices fell 20% and higher gains to annual recurring revenue proved it was on the right track toward converting to a SaaS business model. A year later, I want to revisit my rationale for going long on RPD, and see if the same factors that prompted me to recommend a long position still exist today.

Before getting into the financials, let's see how Rapid7 shares have performed in the 12 months since I last wrote about the company.

My last article was published on January 7, 2019. This means RPD's share price has risen approximately 85% in one year.

To provide better context for the company's performance, I chose the Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) as a benchmark since RPD is best categorized as a technology firm. In my previous article, both RPD and XLK fell 20% in the last four months of 2018. This time, RPD outperformed XLK by 28%, and consistently outperformed the technology benchmark for the majority of 2019.

Now, onto the analysis of Rapid7's financials-starting with revenue.

Revenue

The table above displays third quarter revenue for each of the last five years. If you look at revenue growth between 2016 and 2015, it was very strong at 42% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. However, 2018 and 2017 witnessed revenue growth dip into the mid-20% range, which is not bad by itself, but raises concerns as to why performance suddenly dropped off, unless 2016 was an abnormally good year in terms of sales. Anyways, the revenue situation has improved in Q3 2019; revenue grew 33% quarter-over-quarter in the latest report.

What I appreciate about the numbers in the table above is that management was spot on about predicting the slowdown in total revenue as the company transitioned into a subscription model. The company's leadership has mentioned this in previous years, and also mentioned it in the 2018 10-K

As customers make a shift from paying upfront for the use of software in the perpetual model to the new subscription model...revenue and cash flow may be lower in the short term when compared to the historical perpetual model. However, overtime we expect this business model transition to increase the life-time value of our customers

Unlike many SaaS companies I have come across, I greatly appreciate that management has not only been upfront about the negative short-term effects of this transition to a subscription model, but has also delivered on revenue growth as the company weans itself off license sales.

Onto the next topic, below is chart of annual recurring revenue (NYSE:ARR). Considering that my bullish sentiment on RPD hinges on its ability to fully convert to subscription revenues, tracking ARR growth is vital.

As we can see, ARR growth is 11% higher compared to growth in 2018. Rapid7's ability to maintain 30%+ ARR growth each year was impressive enough, but now growth has accelerated despite hitting over $200 million in ARR in 2018. This is a strong indicator that Rapid7 has done well to lower its dependence on (unsteady) license revenue, and convince new/existing customers to sign up for its subscription offerings.

Speaking of customers, let's see how RPD's customer count has changed in the last year, to figure out if new customers are driving revenue growth, or if existing customers are playing a larger role.

Disregarding the anomalous increase in 2016, Rapid7 shows accelerating customer growth, with 2019 having 17% more customers compared to the prior year. Another quote from the 2018 10-K provides a possible explanation for why new customers may be drawn to subscription services over license products.

Compared to perpetual licenses, subscription-based licenses generally allow our customers to make smaller upfront investment, provide them with the flexibility to adjust capacity every year and eliminate the need for extensive infrastructure to support installation or maintain our products.

The key point is that subscriptions save companies money upfront, because they are not paying for everything at once. This helps make other companies' balance sheets look smoother between periods, which is why we are seeing new customers line up for Rapid7's subscription offerings. I wish I had data on the churn rate for current Rapid7 subscribers, but unfortunately, RPD does not provide numbers for that.

Moving on, let's take a look at how management has managed costs.

Costs and Gross Margin

(Source: RPD 2019 Q3 10-Q)

In my last article on RPD, I cited my concern that Products cost of revenue was growing too quickly. Gross margin had actually decreased 0.2% between the prior periods due to the massive increases in cost of revenue. Fast forward to the latest earnings report, and gross margin is back to 71.6%, as it was in 2017. It's good that gross margin is back to increasing, but Rapid7's transition may provide a valid excuse for the lack of robust gross margin growth.

The transition to a recurring revenue model for Rapid7 means it must host the infrastructure for storing and giving customers access to their services, data, and etc. In other words, Rapid7 has had to invest in cloud infrastructure instead of relying on customers to build out their own infrastructure to use RPD products. This is good in the long-term, because centralized infrastructure saves customers money and makes updating products more straightforward. However, Rapid7 has to stomach the upfront costs related to setting up the cloud infrastructure, which has been the primary reason for the large increases to Products cost of revenue. Over time, we should expect cost of revenue increases to level off as the centralization benefits allow RPD to scale their services more efficiently. For now, I am glad that gross margin increased in the latest report.

Next, we will go over the balance sheet.

(Source: RPD 2019 Q3 10-Q)

Focusing on current assets, I do not see much activity going on. Lumping together Cash and Short-term Investments, there was a 5% decrease between periods. This is insignificant, as there have been many capital expenditure and capital raising activities in the last year, thus liquid assets have actually held fairly steady. The total amount of Cash and Short-term Investments is also plenty to serve as a strong liquidity buffer in case of unforeseen issues in the future.

(Source: RPD 2019 Q3 10-Q)

Jumping into the liabilities section, I do not see much change from last time. In my last article, I pointed out that there was a large addition of convertible senior notes that added substantial cash to the balance sheet, but this time there is only a modest increase to that category. Aside from that, Deferred Revenue grew 5%. That is a small amount, but that number should rise in coming quarters since RPD has documented significant growth to annual recurring revenue in the last few years.

Lastly, I want to see how Rapid7's competitors stack up against it.

Competitor Analysis

Data by YCharts

Tenable Network Security (TENB) and Qualys (QLYS) are Rapid7's closest competitors. When I compared these companies with Rapid7 one year ago, these were their enterprise values (EVs):

Rapid7: $1.37 billion

Qualys: $2.59 billion

Tenable: $1.71 billion

Rapid7 had the lowest EV, but based on the latest data from Ycharts, Rapid7 has overtaken its competitors with a $3.04 billion EV, while Qualys and Tenable possess EVs of $2.99 billion and $2.32 billion, respectively. In my previous article, I suggested that Rapid7 may have been trading at a cheaper multiple than it deserved, and looking at its valuation today, it seems to be more fairly valued relative to its peers.

Data by YCharts

Here is another comparison-this time with share prices. Rapid7 has substantially outperformed its peers in the course of one year, with its share price growing over 84% in that time span.

Conclusion

Last time I wrote about Rapid7, its share price had fallen 20% (which was in line with the technology sector benchmark, XLK), prompting me to recommend that investors go long on the company since it appeared undervalued at the time. Today, Rapid7 has overtaken its closest competitors in enterprise value, showing that investors have realized the potential of this stock. Despite the massive gains to share price made in 2019, Rapid7's management continues do well in the transition to a recurring revenue model, with ARR growth accelerating in 2019, and poised to accelerate further in 2020. Therefore, I recommend investors go long on RPD if they are not already invested.

