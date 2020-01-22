Speculative Spotlight: Atossa Therapeutics Offers An Enticing Risk-Reward

Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) has had some notable spikes in its share price over the past couple of years, which has put the ticker near the top of my speculative watch list. Unfortunately, Atossa has been "too early" in its development for me to consider an investment; however, the company has an imposing pipeline (Figure 1) that is starting to report impressive results.

Figure 1: ATOS Pipeline [Source: ATOS]

As the overall market continues to hit all-time highs, I am starting to look for undervalued speculative plays that have been punished or forgotten. I believe Atossa is an underfollowed company that offers an impressive risk-reward.

I intend to provide a brief background on the company's pipeline and technology. In addition, I lay out my case for a speculative buy in ATOS and how I intend to play ATOS for the long term.

Atossa's Proprietary Endoxifen

Endoxifen is an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is the "backbone of breast cancer treatment" and is used to inhibit breast cancer. Oral tamoxifen is approved to treat high-risk patients, however, it is used by less than 5% of patients because of the side effects. Atossa has completed multiple Phase I studies using both a topical and oral formulations of Endoxifen. Both Oral Endoxifen and Topical have exhibited impressive results thus far. In fact, topical Endoxifen had a statistically significant reduction in MBD in only three months. What is more, oral Endoxifen was able to reduce cancer cell biological activity by 50%, and the estrogen receptor by 20%.

If approved, the company's Endoxifen formulations could be used as an alternative treatment at different stages of treatment (Figure 2) for the millions of tamoxifen users worldwide.

Figure 2: Endoxifen Uses [Source: ATOS]

Microcatheter Technology

Atossa is developing a patented microcatheter technology to deliver therapeutics via the nipple to directly impact breast cancer. This way, the patient will receive the proper amount of the oncology therapy/agent in a targeted area. Not only could this improve the efficacy of treatment, but it should reduce the side effects that are experienced with traditional systemic treatments.

Figure 3: ATOS Microcatheter [Source: ATOS]

At the moment, Atossa is using microcatheters along with fulvestrant in breast cancer. Fulvestrant is an indispensable treatment for metastatic breast cancer used by three-quarters of patients with estrogen receptor-positive tumors. Atossa is currently conducting a Phase II study in women with ductal carcinoma in situ "DCIS" or invasive ductal carcinoma. This study is comparing fulvestrant delivered via microcatheters or by the standard intramuscular injection. If successful, Atossa could have a better way of administering a blockbuster oncology therapy.

In addition to fulvestrant, the company is attempting to administer immuno-oncology with the microcatheter. At the moment, the company has publicized their plans to deliver CAR-T therapies in the microcatheter. Atossa believes that this method of delivery will have similar benefits to fulvestrant delivery. Most notably, it is the potential to reduce CAR-T cytotoxicity by limiting systemic exposure. Cytotoxicity is one of the most concerning safety issues with CAR-T therapies. In addition, the CAR-T therapy should see an improvement in efficacy due to the CAR-T cells being placed in direct contact with the target ductal epithelial cells that are malignant and potentially in the same channel of CTCs. The company is still in the pre-clinical stage for this program, but investors should keep an eye on out for this potential game-changing pipeline program.

Enticing Valuation

My primary reason for looking into ATOS is its current market valuation. At the moment, the ATOS market cap is about $13.97M, which I believe is cheap considering the company's current cash position and potential commercial value.

Figure 4: ATOS Valuation (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Atossa not only has a unique formulation of a staple breast cancer drug, but they also have a novel delivery system that could improve both the safety and efficacy of cutting-edge therapies. If approved, I have to believe the company will bring in substantial revenue and potentially some big-name partnerships. Looking at figure 5, we can see the market opportunity for the company's product candidates.

Figure 5: Market Opportunity [Source: ATOS]

My eyes went directly to the estimated $800M market for the catheter-Fulvestrant combination.

How much will they bring in? Looking at figure 6, we can see that Street analysts are expecting the company to start recording approximately $31.45M in 2023. Admittedly, $31.45M isn't a mountain of money but one needs to remember the company's current market valuation. A 2023 revenue of $31.45M is a forward price-to-sales of 0.44x, which is significantly lower than the industry's average of 5x. If ATOS was priced in line with the industry, it would have a market cap of about $157M, or ~$17 per share in 2023. Obviously, these numbers are just speculation but it does illustrate the potential value of the company.

Figure 6: ATOS Estimated Annual Revenue (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Not only am I optimistic about Atossa's future valuation, but I am also bullish on its current valuation. The company has no debt and a little over $15M in cash which equals cash value with $1.67 cash per share. Atossa has a direct capital organization and is only burning about $2.1M per quarter. With the $15.2M in the bank, the company has roughly 12 to 18 months of cash runway. Considering the stock is trading under its cash value and the company has about a year of runway left, I believe ATOS is worth a speculative buy at these prices.

Sneaking in while the Chart is Sleeping

I have been stalking an ATOS buy for quite a while, but the dormant stock charts have my hand hovering over the buy button. Looking at the daily chart, we can see how the stock had an eventful 2019 but has come back to its 2018 trading range.

Figure 7: ATOS Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Now that the share price has settled in 2020, I am looking to start a minuscule sized position in the coming weeks. I will look to add to the position if it breaks above $2.00 per share or drops below $1.00 per share.

A Conservative Approach

I will practice a conservative approach into 2022 and will consider developing a larger position if the company is able to report positive Phase III data in one of their product candidates. The company is a long way from a potential approval and only has ~$15M in the bank; so I can't go "all-in" until the company has the funds and is a bit closer to the FDA finish line. Once I have established a full position, I intend to hold my shares for at least five years in anticipation of a phenomenal return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ATOS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.