At Under $13/Share, Canterbury Park Stock Offers Sufficient Upside

With around 55% potential upside, CPHC is a buy at under $13/share—assuming underlying value is realized within a few years.

Besides the upside from redevelopment, selling off the operating portion of the gaming business could be more beneficial for Canterbury than holding onto it.

CPHC continues to trade at a sharp discount to its breakup value. But redeveloping underutilized land may take longer than expected.

As you may know from prior Seeking Alpha coverage, the main interest in this stock is the land play.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC) is a micro-cap name well-covered on Seeking Alpha. Since 2017, 8 articles have been published on the gaming and land development company.

During that same timeframe, shares have seen more exciting price action than earlier in the 2010s. From late 2012 until early 2017, shares traded around $10/share, plus or minus a dollar. But with funds like Gabelli expanding their position, this thinly-traded stock soared to prices above $15/share in mid-2018.

The reason? Progress being made on the land redevelopment catalyst. Investors have known for years the company owns vast amounts of underutilized land surrounding its racetrack/card room facility in Shapokee, MN.

However, with land sales, as well as partnership deals with local real estate developers, it is clear Canterbury Park can realize this underlying value within the next few years.

The question is whether this long-term monetization play creates a worthwhile IRR for CPHC stock. It could be years before all 127 underutilized acres are either sold or redeveloped. Given the company's likely breakup value, buying CPHC above $15/share may not produce a worthwhile IRR.

Combined with profitability declines at the operating property, CHPC stock took a dip in 2019. Shares have settled between $12-$13/share, with occasional spikes on heavy volume.

At the current price level, is CPHC stock worth buying? Based on a sum-of-the-parts analysis, there could be around 55.6% upside if CPHC ever reaches fair value.

Yet, what could move the stock in a reasonable timeframe? Let's dive in, and see whether CPHC is a worthwhile investment at the current trading price.

Background

Early Years of Canterbury Park

In an age of consolidation in the gaming space, Canterbury Park is the rare exception. The company owns and operates just one property: The Canterbury Park thoroughbred racetrack and card room in Shapokee, Minnesota.

It's safe to say Canterbury is no Churchill Downs. As someone familiar with the horse racing scene, it's not a major track, whether you are talking about live handle, or simulcast action. But under its current operators, the property has managed to become consistently profitable.

Here's a brief history of the company:

Built in 1985, Canterbury Park (then called Canterbury Downs) was something of a white elephant in its early years.

In the following decade, the property changed hands several times (including brief ownership by the late corporate raider Irwin Jacobs).

Curt Sampson (father of current CEO Randy Sampson) and Dale Schenian acquired the track in 1994, subsequently took it public

Track became consistently profitable thanks to card room, hosting of live non-racing events

While Canterbury's management was able to push for card room expansion, Canterbury Park has never been able to expand further into slots and table games. One permanent headwind for CPHC is competition from local Native American casinos in Minnesota. It is highly unlikely that Canterbury will ever become a full-fledged racino. This limits the potential to sell the gaming property to a larger operator. It also makes it tough to see whether Canterbury will benefit from the sports betting legalization wave (which has yet to hit Minnesota).

Despite Limited Expansion Upside, Card Room is Cash Cow

Since 2000, Minnesota pari-mutuel facilities have operated card rooms. Along with poker, Canterbury is allowed to offer "unbanked" versions of blackjack, baccarat, and other casino card games. In other words, even in these traditionally house-backed card games, you are playing against others, not the house.

Like with poker rooms, Canterbury collects a "rake" on the action. But despite this limited form of casino gaming, the card room does substantial business. For 2018, the "Card Casino" generated $33.9 million, or over half of overall revenue. With higher margins than live racing/simulcast operations, the card room is the property's primary profit center.

Land Monetization Becomes A Reality

The plan to monetize Canterbury's excess land has been years in the making. CPHC sold small parcels in prior years, but it was not until 2017 that the company finally received approval to move ahead with large-scale redevelopment.

Conceptual Site Rendering of Canterbury Commons (Source: Canterbury Commons official website)

In November of that year, the company unveiled their "Canterbury Commons" project. Partnering with developers, the project transforms Canterbury's excess land into residential, office, and retail/entertainment property.

The first phase of the project (multifamily) is in partnership with local developer Doran Companies. Canterbury kicked this off in 2018, swapping 13 acres of land for an equity interest in Phase 1 of the project. Canterbury then contributed another 10 acres for equity in phase 2.

The valuation assigned to the land in both transfers is $224,000/acre. Pursuing partnerships instead of land sales offers multiple benefits. It offers both tax deferral on the gains, as well as exposure to redevelopment upside.

Based on the June 5, 2019 shareholder presentation, there are 127 acres available for development as Canterbury Commons. Backing out the 23 acres contributed to the Doran partnership, this leaves 104 acres left for redevelopment.

With effective land valuation reaching $224,000/acre, CPHC could soon parlay its low-basis land holdings into a substantial portfolio of equity interests in the redevelopment projects.

What Other Developments Are in Store For Canterbury Commons?

Detailed Site Rendering of Canterbury Commons (Source: June 5, 2019 Investor Presentation)

As seen from the image above, various types of development are slated for the remaining outlying parcels:

Townhomes: Canterbury is working to find a developer who can start the project in 2020

Southwest Development (Extended Stay Hotel, Senior Housing, Medical): Still in partner selection phase, construction slated to begin in 2020

Mixed Use (Entertainment/Retail/Hospitality): Developer selection expected to continue through 2020

Business Park: According to the June 2019 investor presentation, this parcel is under contract with a developer. However, subsequent 10-Q filings do not indicate the sale has closed

Yes, We Know The Land is Valuable. Why Buy Now?

"Hidden asset" real estate plays are a dime a dozen. Value investors research them, find out the stock trades at a healthy discount to its real estate holdings, and assume the underlying value can be realized in a reasonable timeframe.

But the caveat with any of these plays is holding period. Canterbury is ahead on this, with their redevelopment plan in motion. Yet, except the multifamily portion, the rest is still in the planning stages.

With this in mind is there a reason to buy CPHC now? Based on valuation, as well as the potential for additional appreciation via the partnership deals, buying at today's price could produce a sufficient IRR. Let's dive into valuation, and see what CPHC's parts are worth in total.

Valuation

Currently, the company operates two separate subsidiaries:

Canterbury Park Entertainment LLC (race track and card room operations).

Canterbury Development LLC (redevelopment of excess land).

However, I believe the best way to maximize value for CPHC would be to slice Canterbury Park Entertainment further. Separating the real estate aspect of the business from the operating aspect may make the most sense. Especially given the popularity of "gaming REITs" in the past decade.

After that, I'll break down the company's land holdings, current partnership holdings, and various other assets related to the Canterbury Commons development.

Canterbury Park Entertainment (Real Estate Portion)

With the Canterbury Commons project, CPHC is becoming less of a gaming company, or more like a C-corp real estate company. Gaming may be the sole contributor to the bottom line. But given the small scale of the company's gaming operations compared to publicly-traded peers, their best bet may be to further separate gaming activities from CPHC.

In this scenario, instead of selling and leasing back the racetrack/card room properties, CPHC sells the operating portion, but keeps and/or sells the real estate.

Based on the 2019 10-K, the building and improvements portion of Property, Plant, and Equipment is worth around $36 million.

But the track and related operations utilize about 243 acres of land. At a conservative estimate of $100k/acre, the land alone is worth $24.3 million. At a valuation of $200k/acre, the land alone may be worth $48.6 million.

The potential long-term underlying value of the land may provide a margin of safety for a gaming REIT like Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) or MGM Growth Properties (MGP). Even if long-term the gaming property fails to be viable, the new REIT owner could sell it for the land value.

Let's say a buyer pays $40 million for the property. What type of annual rent would the operating business pay to a property owner? JACK Entertainment's recent sale/leaseback of its Ohio properties came with an effective yield of 7.8% for the buyer, Vici Properties (OTC:VICI). More high-profile deals, like MGM's sale/leaseback of the Bellagio, have effective yields of around 6%.

Given this is a regional gaming deal, a 7.8% yield (or $3.1 million) is a more likely valuation. Combined with the margin of safety from the land that's appreciating thanks to redevelopment, $40 million could be a reasonable price for a gaming REIT.

Canterbury Park Entertainment (Operating Portion)

Based on the trailing twelve-months, the operating portion of Canterbury Park generates around $6.2 million in EBITDA. Backing out the annual rent from the sale/leaseback scenario above, the operating portion would generate around $3.1m/year in EBITDA.

What's an appropriate multiple for Canterbury's operating business? Let's first look at EBITDA multiples among relevant comps (microcap/small cap gaming companies):

Century Casinos (CNTY): EV/EBITDA of 14.9

Full House Resorts (FLL): EV/EBITDA of 11.8

Golden Entertainment (GDEN): EV/EBITDA of 10.8

Twin River Worldwide Holdings (TRWH): EV/EBITDA of 8.3

A 10x-plus multiple for Canterbury's operating business is not realistic. The above-mentioned names own multiple properties, and are looking to buy individual properties (like Canterbury) in accretive transactions.

But a buyer may pay even less than Twin River's relatively-discounted EBITDA multiple. Minnesota's Native American tribes have a de-facto monopoly on slots and table games. As part of their Cooperative Marketing Agreement, Canterbury agrees not to lobby for expanding gaming at their facility. In exchange, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community contributes millions to a "Purse Enhancement" fund for Canterbury's live racing season. Canterbury never touches this money. But with these purse enhancement funds improve the viability of Canterbury's live racing operations, indirectly helping to increase the track's annual handle (amount wagered, either on-site or simulcast).

With this in mind, a buyer would likely need an additional discount to make a deal. A relevant comp could be the 2019 acquisition of Nevada Gold & Casinos by Maverick Gaming.

Nevada Gold was not a racetrack operator, but owned card rooms in Washington State. Similar to the situation with Canterbury, tribal gaming limited their chances of ever offering slots/table games at their properties.

Here's a breakdown of the effective multiple of the Nevada Gold deal:

In 2018, Nevada Gold sold off its Nevada casino (Club Fortune), and then sold the rest to Maverick Casinos for around $43.3 million.

For FY2018, Nevada Gold generated $6.5 million in adjusted EBITDA. Subtracting Club Fortune's EBITDA, the remaining properties had EBITDA of $4.8m.

After the Club Fortune sale, Nevada Gold had $17 million in cash, and zero long-term debt. In other words, Maverick paid around 5.5x EBITDA for the properties.

I consider 5.5x EBITDA the floor for this transaction. It is similar in terms of both competitive environment, as well as the fact Nevada Gold leased its card room facilities. However, Nevada Gold's card rooms were much smaller, requiring greater corporate overhead. An additional valuation discount was needed to make Nevada Gold attractive to a buyer.

Nevertheless, a buyer could pay 6x EBITDA for the operating business, which discounts for both lack of ownership of the real property, as well as the difficulties lobbying for increased gaming at Canterbury. At 6x EBITDA, the operating business would be worth $18.6 million.

Canterbury Development (Land Holdings)

Post-Doran deal, there's 104 acres left to redevelop. Some of this land Canterbury will likely sell (such as the plots for the town homes and business park). But to defer taxes and reap some benefit from redevelopment upside, the other parcels would likely be land-for-equity swaps.

But what's the value of this remaining land? At $224,000/acre (the Doran effective value), the land is worth about $23.3 million. And this valuation could be conservative. With infrastructure improvements, and development of the initial properties, the remaining parcels may become more valuable.

Canterbury Development (Partnership Interests, Other Assets)

The Doran deal gives Canterbury 27.3% interest in both phases of the multifamily development. Canterbury swapped 23 acres at an effective value of $223k an acre, or $5.1 million in equity contribution.

But that's not the only asset. Canterbury also has related party receivables due to them by Doran. The bulk of this is a loan, but it also includes some costs incurred by Canterbury that Doran has agreed to reimburse. These are on the books as long-term assets worth approximately $3.4 million.

CPHC also had a $1.08 million note receivable on the books from a prior land sale. However, the company only received $982,000 when this note matured, and is writing off the rest.

CPHC has $1.4m in cash and short-term investments, against a $1.7m outstanding line of credit (zero long-term debt).

Sum of The Parts:

Race Track/Card Room Real Estate: $40m

Operating Business: $18.6m

Land Holdings: $23.3m

Partnership Interests: $5.1m

Related Party Receivables: $3.4m

Note Receivable: $1m

Cash & Short-Term Investments: $1.4m

Line of Credit Outstanding ($1.7m)

Net Value: $91.1m

Net Value Per Share: $19.67

A $19.67/share valuation implies a 55.6% upside from CPHC's share price at the close January 17 ($12.64).

But with CPHC, the key is holding period. Can full value be realized within a reasonable timeframe? Let's look at potential catalysts that could move CPHC higher within the next two years.

Catalysts

CPHC Moves Forward With Additional Partnership Deals

Based on what was discussed in the June 2019 shareholder presentation, Canterbury is selling the land for the business park in lieu of partnering with the developer. The town home site will probably be a cash sale as well.

But for other portions of the project (Southwest Development and Mixed-Use), it is to the company's benefit to do a similar deal as the multifamily land for equity swap.

Solidifying deals in the next year will give investors confidence CPHC is making progress monetizing their excess land holdings.

Conversion of Land into LLC Interests Creates an Appreciating Asset

Converting excess land into equity ownership in projects does not only defer taxes. Canterbury could see upside and cash from their LLC interests.

Based on the Doran operating partnership, Doran gets a property management fee, but no carried interest from their management of the partnership. That means Canterbury will receive distributions in proportion to its equity interest, without Doran taking a cut off the top. However, CPHC is not entitled to any sort of preferred return typically seen in a passive private real estate investments (such as investing in a real estate private equity/limited partnership type of deal).

But given the typical target IRR of a commercial real estate investment (around 15%), CPHC's equity interest could appreciate at that level over the holding period.

If Canterbury is able to swap its other land holdings into similar partnerships with developers, the company could eventually have a decent-sized portfolio of appreciating real estate investments.

While these investments would be illiquid, within 5-7 years, the company could exit these investments, and put the money to work in other opportunities.

Mixed-Use Developments Helps With Foot Traffic, Improves Card Room Performance

Canterbury Park's 2018 performance was a high-water mark event. The property generated $7.9m in EBITDA that year.

For the trailing twelve months, Canterbury's revenue has held steady. But in the trailing nine months, live racing and simulcast revenues have started to decline. Increased food and beverage sales due to non-gaming events somewhat mitigated this issue.

But Minnesota's minimum wage hikes have increased labor costs, causing EBITDA to fall to $6.2m. Minimum wage is set to go up again in 2020, to $10/hour.

Could 2020 bring better results? I am doubtful Canterbury Park can improve either its parimutuel or card room performance.

Parimutuel is falling off due to both declining interest, as well as competition from Advance Deposit Wagering ("ADW") sites like TVG and Twinspires.

ADWs did not become legal in Minnesota until a few years ago. Canterbury does receive some revenue from the ADWs. But most of this must go back into racing (via purse enhancement and payments to horsemen). This trickle of a revenue stream does little to outweigh revenue declines at their simulcast facility.

The card room's revenues are steady, but will need something big in order to move the needle revenue-wise. Canterbury Common's mixed-use development may help improve both track attendance, and more importantly, card room foot traffic.

The mixed-use parcels could be used for non-gaming entertainment options. If more people are in the area for a night out, they may stop by the card room to play a few hands. But I don't see this being a big catalyst. Players interested in poker or other unbanked card games probably visit Canterbury already. But it could provide marginal improvements to the card room.

Legalized Sports Betting Comes To Minnesota—A Long-Shot Catalyst

Minnesota has yet to legalize sports wagering. A bill introduced in 2019 would permit sports betting at Canterbury Park. Sports wagering at Canterbury Park would obviously benefit the property. And increased patronage from sports wagering could spill over to the card room, further enhancing overall operating performance.

But don't bet the ranch on this catalyst. The 2019 bill was squashed by the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association ("MIGA"). MIGA's main concern is how sports betting would impact their existing slots and table game monopoly in the state. Sports betting is a lower-margin gaming activity, and the tribal properties would lose money if gambling dollars devoted to casino games went towards sports wagers.

The last thing MIGA wants is to compete with Canterbury and the state's other parimutuel facility (the Running Aces harness track) for gambling dollars. With their significant political and financial capital, it's doubtful a sports betting bill will pass that gives non-tribal properties (i.e. Canterbury) the ability to offer sports wagering.

Nevertheless, a sports wagering bill that favors the company would send illiquid CPHC shares soaring before the first bet is even placed. I wouldn't count on legalized sports betting boosting CPHC down the line, but I wouldn't write it off as impossible, either.

Canterbury Pivots Further From Gaming, Sells Operating Portion of Business

Based on my sale/leaseback calculations above, perhaps Canterbury sells off the operating license for its racetrack/card room facility, and leases the physical property to the new operator.

My proposed low valuation for the operating business would make it an appealing deal for an operator, whether a public competitor like Full House, or a privately-held roll-up vehicle like Nevada Gold acquirer Maverick Gaming.

In addition, a strategic buyer of the operating business could acquire Running Aces as well. With both properties in the Twin Cities metro area, they could improve operating performance via cost synergies. Perhaps they could lobby Minnesota to allow them to run harness racing at Canterbury, and keep only the card room and simulcast at Running Aces. Since harness racing occurs at night, this would create minimal conflict with Canterbury's afternoon race cards.

Selling the operating business would leave Canterbury with just the real property, providing a stable income stream. In addition, the cash proceeds from selling the operating portion could be devoted to a large buyback or special dividend.

With Canterbury's racing and card room operations having little growth opportunity, there may be few buyers out there. But with strategic acquirers snapping up even small regional gaming assets like Nevada Gold, now may be the time to pursue a deal.

Risks

Development Timeline Longer Than Anticipated

Canterbury's 2019 shareholder presentation made it seem like by this year, the company would be full steam ahead monetizing their excess land. But it could be years before the Southwest and Mixed-Use parcels are developed. A longer time horizon means a lower IRR for investors buying CPHC stock today.

Based on management comments from this November 12, 2019 press release, CPHC anticipates the other developments to begin construction this year. So far, the company has not updated investors regarding timeline progress.

However, with a simple Google news search, I came across this article talking about a local minor-league team looking to raise funds to buy a parcel in Canterbury Commons to build their new stadium. This isn't a make-or-break deal for Canterbury, but does show the company is creative in figuring out ways to fully monetize the excess land holdings.

But, if the other phases of the project end up delayed into 2021 or 2022, shares may be a less appealing opportunity. Investors who bought because of the asset play could bail, sending shares back to the $10 price level.

Redevelopment Does Not Pay Off As Anticipated

The Doran multifamily project was a lower-risk project. But the other parcels may be more speculative. Given no updates on partner selection for the Southwest, Mixed-Use, and Business Park parcels, it may not be an attractive opportunity for developers.

Canterbury's land-for-equity swaps offer upside from redevelopment. But with them taking straight equity, with no preferred return component, there's little downside protection if this aggressive redevelopment plan fails to meet expectations.

Minnesota Gets Sports Betting, But Only For Tribal Casinos

As mentioned above, MIGA squashed a proposed sports betting bill. But with neighborhood states legalizing sportsbooks, sooner or later Minnesota will legalize it as well.

In order to get sign-on from the Native American tribes, they may throw Canterbury and Running Aces under the bus to do a deal. If tribal casino properties (like nearby Mystic Lake) get sportsbooks but not Canterbury, the company's lucrative card room may lose out as players choose a facility where they can bet sports as well.

Canterbury Monetizes The Land. Then What?

Another key issue is what happens after Canterbury monetizes its land holdings:

Does Canterbury pay out a special dividend?

Do they reinvest the money in 1031 exchanges to defer taxes on the gains?

Do they try to become a bigger gaming company via acquisition?

Do they fully divest the gaming business, and become a REIT?

All bets are off which strategy Canterbury will pursue once redevelopment is complete. Shares could rise at an acceptable clip as the redevelopment occurs. But after that catalyst plays out, the company could wind up squandering the capital on a strategy that doesn't work.

Bottom Line

Trading just under $13/share, the upside from monetizing its land holdings provides a worthwhile IRR for CPHC stock. But that's assuming redevelopment happens within the next 2-3 years. The underlying value of both the gaming property, as well as the outer parcels of land, provide a margin of safety, minimizing downside.

But at higher prices, shares may not account for a potentially delayed redevelopment schedule. Canterbury's strategy of converting land into LLC interests may wind up not producing acceptable returns.

The company also needs to make a choice: whether they remain a gaming company, or do they become more like a C-corp real estate company. With even smaller peers like Full House and Century bulking up, single-property Canterbury may be better off getting out of gaming entirely.

Another major caveat is liquidity. While shares trade on the NASDAQ, even small volume increases move this stock dramatically. It may be tough to accumulate a large position, without sending shares beyond a worthwhile entry point ($15/share).

Consider a small position today, and perhaps a bigger position if shares take another dip. Don't expect CPHC to be a long-term multibagger. But it could be a worthwhile opportunity if land monetization stays on schedule.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CPHC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

