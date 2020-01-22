OrganiGram: Not Out Of The Woods Yet

Despite the rally this week, we think OGI is not out of the woods yet with its newfound reliance on the lower-margin wholesale business.

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

OrganiGram (OGI) saw its share price jumping 44% last Wednesday after it reported a better-than-expected quarter. While the company redeemed itself by making up most of the lost revenue in the prior quarter, sales remain below a few quarters ago. More concerning is the fact that all of the sales growth came from wholesale which implies a lack of market demand. If OrganiGram continues to rely on the wholesale market growth, the shares could face renewed selling pressure. As a result, we remain Neutral on the stock due to uncertainties surrounding its near-term growth outlook.

(All amounts in C$)

F2020 Q1 Review

OrganiGram reported fiscal 2020 Q1 results that beat most people's expectations. Total sales came in at $25 million which is 54% higher than the previous quarter. However, sales remain below what was reported three quarters ago which reflects persistent challenges facing the Canadian market. Interestingly, we had an observation that the company increased sales by selling into the wholesale market. It means two things. First of all, the legal cannabis market appears to remain depressed in Canada because OrganiGram failed to sell directly into the recreational market which has higher pricing. Secondly, the company will face margin compression and volatility as the wholesale market has seen immense pressure from the domestic oversupply. The margin pressure was evident last quarter as gross margin fell to 37% compared to F2019 Q2 and Q3 which had similar revenue numbers.

(Source: Public Filings)

The company also seemed to have stopped providing disclosure on sales volume and pricing between recreational, medical, and wholesale. We hope this is a transitory issue and the company will resume disclosure. However, given that total sales volume increased by 90% while average pricing decreased by 20%, one could easily infer that the pricing for wholesale was significantly lower than the other two channels.

(Source: Public Filings)

OrganiGram reported a positive adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 million which remains well below historical levels. We think the foray into wholesale hurt margins and expansion efforts at its Moncton facility resulted in additional operating costs. The company completed the phase 4B expansion of its Moncton facility which gave it a run-rate capacity of 83,000 kg. Due to the oversupply in Canada, it has decided to utilize only a portion of the newly licensed capacity while delaying the final expansion phase 4C indefinitely until the market condition improves. We think OrganiGram's flower business has likely hit a wall and won't improve meaningfully until 2H 2020 when Ontario is supposed to have new retail stores opening at a rate of 20 stores per month.

(Source: Public Filings)

Financials and Valuation

After OrganiGram reported results on Wednesday, the stock jumped a whopping 44% as investors rushed back into the cannabis sector. We think the price movement was an overreaction and possibly short-covering as we think the results actually painted a concerning picture of lingering oversupply. The Canadian cannabis sector has been beaten down throughout the second half of 2019 and we think the industry was ripe for a technical short-term rebound. However, we don't see any fundamentally positive development from the latest quarter as the company fails to sell more cannabis to provinces.

However, some investors are betting that financials will improve as a result of the launch of 2.0 products. We prefer to see results first before making any predictions on the financial impact, given the disastrous rollout of legalization in 2018. OrganiGram has shipped its vapes and plans to begin selling infused chocolates in calendar Q1 2020. We expect meaningful contributions from edibles and beverages in 2020 but the impact will be delayed until the second half of this year. We also think that it is too early to tell which companies will dominate the 2.0 product category because all companies are new to this market with no previous track record to rely on.

(Source: TSX)

OrganiGram has a market cap of $670 million and trades at an EV/Sales of 7.2x after Wednesday's rally. The stock is richly valued relative to other small-cap LPs such as HEXO (HEXO) at 11.5x, MediPharm (OTCQX:MEDIF) at 3.2x, and Village Farms (VFF) at 3.5x. We think OrganiGram's valuation is reasonable and reflects its smaller scale relative to the large-cap LPs and its advantage over the smaller LPs such as Supreme and WeedMD. However, in order to maintain its current valuation or see multiple expansion, OrganiGram needs to find new markets for its newly commissioned capacity. It struggled to sell its new production last quarter and had to use the wholesale market which is not ideal. If 2.0 products fail to impress, combined with its newly commissioned 4B expansion, we expect margins to remain depressed.

Looking Ahead

While the latest quarter saw sales rebounding from an extremely poor period previously, we think the results actually painted a picture of a weak recreational market in Canada that is facing persistent headwinds. OrganiGram increased revenue only by selling into the wholesale market which is concerning. Margins suffered because of the foray into wholesale which implies that recreational channel is crowded. As a result, we are maintaining our Neutral rating on the stock as we still don't see a clear path to improving profitability in order to justify its valuation multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.