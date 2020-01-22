JJCTF: We Remain Bullish

Our Q1-20 target for JJCTF is $35 per share, marking a whopping 10% upside potential from here.

Yet, the speculative community has not yet joined the party, making us even more optimistic on our near-term outlook.

We expect more upward pressure for JJCTF in the rest of Q1 because copper enjoys positive macro forces, tighter fundamental dynamics, and favourable seasonal patterns.

Our JJCTF target of $32 per share has been, ultimately, reached at the start of 2020, although we thought that this level would be reached by Q4-19.

Investment case

The iPath DJ-UBS Copper Total Return Sub-Index ETN (JJCTF), which tracks the performance of copper prices, has performed strongly since late 2019, in line with our expectations.

We expect more upward pressure for JJCTF for the rest of Q1 because copper enjoys a confluence of positive macro factors, micro forces, and seasonal patterns. With the spec positioning in copper remaining light despite the normalization in the final quarter of the year (as expected), we think that copper could push strongly higher in the near term.

Our Q1-20 target for JJCTF is $35 per share, marking a whopping 10% upside potential from here.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About JJCTF

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of copper prices, the iPath DJ-UBS Copper Total Return Sub-Index ETN is an interesting investment vehicle.

The fund summary for JJCTF is as follows:

The iPath® Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN is designed to provide exposure to the Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM (the "Index"). The Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on copper.

Its expense ratio is 0.75% per annum.

JJCTF tracks copper prices well, as the chart comparing the ETN and the Index illustrates below:

Source: iPath

Our bullish thesis proves correct

In our last publication on copper (Chinese Refined Copper Demand Is Finally Picking Up, November 13, 2019), we highlighted the pick up in refined copper demand conditions in China and its positive impact on the copper price given the low level of domestic visible inventories.

Since then, JJCTF has gained nearly 5%, corroborating our bullish thesis. Given the positive fundamental backdrop of the refined copper market and the cyclical recovery in global manufacturing activity in recent months, we expect JJCTF to move still higher in the near term, especially considering that the speculative community remains under-positioned in copper.

Refined copper market in deficit

The global refined copper market continued to tighten last year, according to most consultancies. The World Bureau Metal Statistics (WBMS) estimates a deficit of ~187,000 tonnes over January-October 2019, following a deficit of 269,000 tonnes in 2018. The International Copper Study Group (ICSG) estimates a deeper deficit of 439,000 tonnes over the same period, following a deficit of 407,000 tonnes in 2018.

Source: WBMS, ICSG, Orchid Research

The deficit in the refined copper market in 2019 was exclusively due to tighter refined output growth, due to extreme tightness in the concentrate market. The tightness in the global concentrate market was evident in the noticeable decline in TC/RCs, which tumbled to their lowest level since 2012, in part caused by stronger-than-expected mine supply disruptions. The tight supply picture was partly counterbalanced by weaker demand conditions, driven by a deterioration in economic conditions and a recession in the global manufacturing sector, partly owing to trade uncertainty. The WBMS estimates that global refined copper usage contracted by 2.0% YoY in the first ten months of the year, while the ICSG modelled only a marginal contraction of 0.2% YoY over the same period.

Global visible copper inventories at their lowest since 2009

Despite weak refined copper demand trends last year, the refined market tightened significantly, which resulted in a substantial drawdown of visible inventories, including both on-exchange and off-exchange stocks.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

According to our estimates, global visible inventories have tumbled by nearly 300,000 tonnes in 2019, marking a 25% decline from 2018. Global visible copper inventories are at their lowest level since 2009.

Given the low level of visible inventories, we believe that the LME copper price will be highly sensitive to any pick-up in refined demand conditions this year.

The speculative community is not yet bullish on copper

Despite the solid fundamental backdrop of the refined copper market, the speculative community was extremely bearish in Q3 2019, driven by fears over the US-China trade conflict and its implications for the refined copper demand outlook, especially in China, which consumes 50% of global refined output.

Although the speculative community has normalized its positioning since then, in line with our expectations, speculators remain neutral on copper, reflected in a net spec length equivalent to only 1.2% of open interest, based on the latest CFTC statistics.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

This suggests that the copper price could rebound strongly should speculators decide to join the party and reassert meaningful upside exposure to the base metals complex, like legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller.

The macro, micro, and seasonality are all supportive of copper prices

We expect JJCTF to strengthen further considering that the red metal presently enjoys a confluence of positive macro factors (i.e. cyclical recovery in manufacturing activity, de-escalation of trade tensions, easy financial conditions), positive micro factors (i.e., ongoing decline in global exchange inventories), and positive seasonal patterns (as we discussed in our latest DBB update).

Closing thoughts

In line with our expectations, the refined copper market tightened meaningfully in the last quarter of last year, resulting in a substantial drawdown of visible inventories. Given the positive fundamental backdrop, we expect copper prices to continue their advance in the first quarter of the year, which should, therefore, be positive for JJCTF. Further, the red metal enjoys positive macro forces, in part owing to a cyclical recovery in the global economy and a rebound in manufacturing activity, which could boost the outlook for refined copper consumption this year. Moreover, the seasonality of copper prices is the most favourable in the first quarter of the year. Finally, the speculative community has not yet joined the party, suggesting a lot of dry powder to deploy in the futures market.

Against this backdrop, we believe that JJCTF will rise strongly for the rest of Q1, leading us to set a Q1-20 target of $35 per share.

