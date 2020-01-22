Why Hedge Funds Are Short Upwork

Upwork (UPWK) IPO'ed in October 2018 at $15 per share and rallied up 50% on the first day of trading, and after choppy trading, went on a free fall from a high of around $24 per share in February 2019 to around $10 currently. I like to dumpster dive from time to time so this stock naturally intrigued me.

One of the first things I do in free-falling stocks is look at the short interest trends. If short interest is declining, this implies that professional short sellers are satisfied with the price correction and are taking profits. On the other hand, if short interest is increasing, it implies that the fundamentals might be deteriorating even faster than the price.

In the case of Upwork, short interest as a % of float increased nearly 4x from May 2019 to today, going from a low of ~2.5% to 9% (source: FactSet). This doesn't mean, of course, that short sellers are correct, but it does mean that investors ought to at least understand why the bears are attacking.

This article attempts to understand what the short thesis might look like. First, I will go over the stock and the business to level set my readers, then I will dig into what is really going on that is hammering the stock.

Stock Overview

UPWK is a $1.1B market cap stock that trades at 2.8x FY20E EV/sales -- with little profits, EV/Sales will be the primary metric I'll use. This is a significant discount to its closest comp, Fiverr International (FVRR), which trades at 5x FY20E EV/sales. From IPO through March 2019, UPWK traded at between 6.5x to 8.8x NTM sales, but since then continuously experienced valuation pressure until today.

Although bulls might point to UPWK's unfortunate IPO timing, which coincided with the Q4 2018 market sell off, the stock didn't significantly underperform the market until May 2019. In addition, there are 9 sell side analysts who cover the stock with 7 buys and 2 holds. Thus, I dismiss the notion that this UPWK is an unloved and under-followed orphan stock.

Business Overview

After the merger of eLance and oDesk in 2015, and rebranding as Upwork, the company became the largest freelance marketplace in the world as measured by GSV (gross services volume). By achieving scale, the company hopes to benefit from network effect.

Although the company is not GAAP profitable, it is a high margin platform at ~70% gross margin going after a big TAM. The company believes its TAM is $560 billion of professional service jobs that can be performed remotely. Upwork's take rate is 14%, well below Fiverr's 26%, so the bull case is that in addition to a large TAM, Upwork could benefit from pricing power.

The company is a two-sided freelancer marketplace and benefits from what could be a long-lived secular shift to remote and freelance work. Upwork connects clients and freelancers such as web developers, designers, data scientists, writers, and marketers. A client will post a project proposal and search the platform to invite freelancers to apply for the project. The platform has several tools to help facilitate a seamless transaction, for example time tracking, payment, freelancer reviews.

The platform can be attractive for employers who are looking to complete small projects which could not justify permanently increasing headcount or going through staffing companies like Manpower (MAN) and Robert Half (RHI). Many of the experts on Upwork are entrepreneurs or side-gig workers from lower cost geographies, enabling projects to be completed at a lower cost than hiring domestically.

The company is currently making significant investments. The company's small business offerings, Upwork Basic and Plus, and its managed-services offering have lower growth rates than the overall business but are generating positive cash flows. The company has been using this cash to invest in its enterprise sales team over the past two years. Earlier in 2019, the company launched Upwork Business, an offering tailored to mid-market businesses.

Source: Company report

Everything looks great so far -- and it always does if you just listen to management -- so what is really going on that is hammering the stock and spiking the short interest?

CEO Transition Following Significant Transitions

On 12/9/2019, the company announced that its CEO of four years, Stephane Kasriel, will resign at the end of the year. Hayden Brown, Chief Marketing & Product Officer, succeeded Kasriel as President & CEO, effective January 1, 2020.

Anytime you have a quick CEO transition like this, investors get nervous due to rising uncertainty. However, the execution risk is especially elevated due to several important business changes that occurred in 2019:

Introduction of new pricing tiers, Plus and Business, increasing its total pricing tier to 4 from 2. This has the potential of confusing customers.

Significant changes to freelancer bidding mechanism. Freelancers will no longer receive free connects, monthly cost goes to $14.99 from $10.00, plus other changes.

Transitioning users to ACH from credit cards.

Investors should keep in mind that these initiatives were put in place to address decelerating GSV growth. With the CEO in charge of the transition gone, investors are bracing for a tough 2020.

Regulation

On September 2019, California's Assembly Bill 5 established a new test to determine whether a worker is an independent contractor or an employee. The law puts the burden on the employer to prove workers are independent contractors in an effort to protect workers, which seems to be an incremental negative to Upwork as it increases the cost of hiring freelancers. Bears likely argue that since this law has already begun a nation-wide conversation around the freelance economy, other states could follow.

During the Q3 2019 call, the company's then CEO addressed this topic extensively. I thought he did a good job ring fencing the risk:

So first of all, some of the work that's being done through platforms like Upwork is actually excluded from AB5. And if you look at the text of the law, there's various mentions about - around professional services being excluded. So that's one component of it. The second component of it is the fact that we actually also are payrolling services. So we would - we call it freelancing, but some of the work in Upwork is under a 1099, some of the work on Upwork is done through a W-2. Through our product offering we have called Upwork Payroll. It's actually a profitable product. So we actually, somewhat selfishly make more money on W-2 engagements than we make on 1099 engagements. So it's - may potentially a concern for other freelancers. They're not very happy to be forced to become W-2. But from our standpoint, we potentially make more money from it. And then the last point, I would say, is California freelancers at this stage are low single-digit percentage of the overall GSV and revenue for the business. And so at this stage, it's not a meaningful part of the business. But again, when the work needs to get classified as W-2, we offer the payrolling offering. When the client is an Upwork Enterprise client and they subscribed to our compliance offering, we actually make the decision for them, and we indemnify them if we get it wrong. And then the last thing, I would say, is there's a pretty significant substitution effect, which is something that we tell regulators all the time. If you're making it harder for freelancers in California to be competitive, clients will hire freelancers in Colorado or Arizona or, frankly, outside of the U.S. And so not necessarily in the best interest of local freelancers to be impacted by those types of regulations.

Conclusion

Upwork's sales force investments and important changes in 2019 to combat decelerating GSV appear not to be working, and the CEO's resignation seems to suggest a tough year ahead. Thus, I'll stay on the sidelines to see what the new CEO has to offer.

