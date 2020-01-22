The Exchange Of The Future: A One-Stop Shop

This coming blow to the exchange management firms is an opportunity to change market structure for the better.

The SEC’s proposal to assign responsibility for a new single SIP to a nonprofit commission suggests a return to the old self-regulatory organizations that exchanges once were.

The SEC's decision to merge the two securities information processors (SIPs) is not a change in the agencies' tack. It is a reversal of regulatory direction.

My most recent article argued that the strange economics of exchange trading leads to a single exchange dominating the marketplace for the trading of each financial instrument. But how do users of the marketplace benefit most from this outcome, and how do federal regulators assure that a single exchange does not become a grasping monopoly?

The answer is to go forward into the past. A single market for every listed security trading all varieties of the instrument – cash, futures, and options enhanced by the blessings of automated exchange trading – was and is the most efficient way to conduct transactions, from the point of view of an engineer/computer programmer. What path to this circa 2000 reality most benefits market users?

Regulating a one-stop shopping exchange

The single most productive step Congress could take to enhance the efficiency of financial markets is to merge the SEC with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Both agencies, and their regulated exchanges, are unduly tied to the beliefs of the past.

If Congress decides that combining the SEC with the CFTC is a bridge too far, then there is a more natural way to slice the market baby in two than separating derivatives trading from cash securities trading.

The SEC’s share of the exchange-trading domain naturally follows from its uncontroversial regulation of publicly traded corporations' financial reports. Likewise, the CFTC’s jurisdiction follows from their regulation of derivatives based on index-based, government-issued, or bank-issued instruments; such as Eurodollar futures, S&P futures, and futures delivering Treasuries. Basing the choice of the regulator on the presence or absence of SEC regulation on the financial statement of the issuing corporation would reduce the workload of both regulators and regulated.

The key benefit of this division of regulatory labor is to permit the existing futures exchanges to list non-SEC-regulated instruments – cash, futures, and options – in one place.

This would facilitate the combination of futures, options, and OTC derivatives with their cash deliverable: ETFs and other cash markets such as traded deposits, under a single CFTC-regulated roof, to the betterment of both cash and derivatives markets.

To get the most desirable outcome for the trading public, the SEC might continue to change from its failed strategy of fostering competition among stock exchanges to its more recent reversal, influencing the process of delivering quality exchange milieus and products to the trading public.

The SEC's support of exchange competition is a dead end. The SEC cannot foster a stable collection of multiple exchanges through regulation-induced subsidies designed to prop up otherwise failed exchanges. The bankruptcy of this policy has become evident to some SEC commissioners as well as others.

The SEC is also experimenting with modes of exchange governance. In its recently released proposed order to modernize the governance of the National Market System (NYSE:NMS), the SEC signaled its dissatisfaction with the exchange’s perversion of the intent of the NMS to foster competition among exchanges. The SEC has asked for greater inter-exchange cooperation and openness to the needs of the exchanges’ user base. In other words, the SEC is rebuilding the original exchange governance model, a self-regulatory nonprofit organization as was the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), before the NYSE became a subsidiary of a for-profit exchange management firm, owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., (ICE), in 2006.

The SEC decision to create another layer of regulated institutions, a single nonprofit governor of a single consolidated SIP, appears to be its new direction but just a beginning. But it signals SEC cognizance of one of two aspects of the outcome dictated by the economic logic of exchange trading. First, the economics of markets demands a single nonprofit market governor. Second, the inefficiencies of the stock market today are largely the result of multiple SEC-protected transactions engines, each trading identical corporate shares.

But the SEC is silent about the implication of the coalescence of marketplaces. I have argued elsewhere, here, here, here, and here, for example; that the most costly government separation of markets for consumers of transaction services is not the SEC’s government protection of multiple clones of the NYSE. Instead, it is the separation of futures markets from spot markets that results from the two financial instruments trading regulators, the CFTC and the SEC.

Better new initiatives

To advance trading efficiency at least one of two changes is needed. First, new financial instruments that are more trader-friendly, less focused on issuer needs. Second, an exchange that reduces the cost of trading financial instruments and their derivatives in tandem. In other words, to contribute to the welfare of the trading public, a new exchange should add something as yet untried, or make an old market technology more efficient.

Upgrading financial futures.

The futures exchanges are tied to anachronistic practices such as trading financial instrument futures on the crop cycle; March, June, September, and December. And more importantly, they are also bound by their fear of being regulated by the dread SEC, as are their cousins -- the options markets and futures delivering individual common shares. This fear stands in the way of establishing a link with the cash securities whose futures the exchanges list.

Exchanges may be ranked by their inclusiveness. It is no coincidence that this way of ordering them also orders them from most successful to least successful. The conclusion: The future belongs to the exchange that lists and trades the greatest variety of liquid instruments. Such an exchange will succeed through its low entry cost and its ability to ease the exchange of one instrument for another within the exchange itself.

The buy-side complaint: high-frequency trader (HFT) arbitrage of instruments trading on multiple venues, will disappear if each exchange trades unique instruments with higher volume than like instruments at other exchanges and at least cost.

What are the new exchange applicants thinking?

Exchange success is about inclusiveness. Inclusiveness might seem to be only one of several characteristics that separate successful markets from failures, but inclusiveness defines all the other salient differences.

It might seem apparent to any observer of stock exchanges that a successful exchange encourages traders to conduct transactions there. So why does the raft of new stock exchanges seeking SEC exchange designation define their identity by identifying which traders don’t belong?

The new exchanges compound past mistakes

New stock exchange applications to the SEC abound. However, the proposed new exchanges flout the iron rule of liquidity. Liquidity perpetuates itself. Ultimately there will be a single trading hub, one exchange, trading each of the instruments that support high volume trading.

The fatal mistake of the new exchanges, IEX, Member’s Exchange (MEMX), and Long-Term Stock Exchange (LTSE), is their exclusiveness. These exchanges are privately held and seek to benefit only a narrow faction of the trading public. For example, the buy-side, at the expense of another; for example, HFTs. Exactly the wrong way to survive the coming cutthroat competition exchanges will endure.

New exchanges are taking a dead end in the gradual financial market evolution toward greater efficiency.

At the turn of the 21st Century, exchanges have taken a path that has brought nothing but problems for financial market participants. By switching governance from membership to public corporate ownership, the exchanges changed the motives of exchange management from support of marketplace efficiency to pursuit of exchange value to its shareholders.

Once forums where broker-dealers and trading firms pursued their separate profits; exchanges now pursue exchange profits at the expense of broker-dealers, trading firms, and investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.