Without Fresh Capital, It May Soon Be 'Time To Die' For Aston Martin

For Britain's most famous spy, it may be "No Time To Die", but for his favorite car maker, the picture looks somewhat different. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc (OTCPK:AMGDF; OTCPK:ARGGY) is burning cash at a faster pace than any car chase, and new debt is becoming increasingly more costly. Therefore, it will eventually have to raise new equity. Several names circulate as potential strategic investors. In this article, I will explain why, despite the dilution, it will inevitably cause the issuance of new equity necessary in order for Aston Martin to survive and explore which potential investor would be the best choice for shareholders.

Kindly note that this article was written on Monday, January 20th, so there may be more recent developments by the time of publication.

Dangerous Debt

Aston Martin reported a net debt of GBP885 million at the end of the year. The cash balance was GBP107 million, which means that a substantial part of the proceeds from a GBP150 million bond issuance - for which the company has to pay an annual interest rate of 12 percent - has been spent within mere weeks. Additionally, after receiving enough (precisely more than 1,400) pre-orders for the new DBX SUV, the company will have the option to draw a further GPB100 million, which I am quite sure it will do, given its need for capital. So, I would not at all be surprised if the company's net debt would already exceed GPB1 billion at the end of Q1, if not, even earlier.

And at the moment, it does not look as if the operationally money-losing company is set to return to strong profitability too soon. On the contrary, the company started the new decade off with a profit warning. Under these circumstances, the level of indebtedness is increasingly becoming an existential threat to Aston Martin.

Equity Investment Necessary

I doubt that financing conditions will improve materially. So, further debt issuance will not be a viable way to solve Aston Martin's problem. Realistically, the company has only one option. It needs to raise additional funds from new equity. Notably, the company has confirmed talks with potential strategic investors.

Lawrence Stroll

The first name to emerge as a potential new investor in Aston Martin is that of Canadian billionaire and Racing Point F1 co-owner Lawrence Stroll. According to the Financial Times, Mr. Stroll is closest to a deal and would invest GBP200 million in a fresh equity, giving him a 19.99 percent stake in Aston Martin, which he may increase by buying out existing shareholders. I previously explained why I believe that such an offer by Mr. Stroll is not unlikely.

Geely

Another potential investor seems to be Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:GELYF; OTCPK:GELYY). Geely has acquired a portfolio of European brands in recent years. It owns, for example, Sweden's Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVF) and sub-brand Polestar, Lotus, and London Taxi.

The company also holds a 10 percent stake in Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF). This is especially interesting in the context of a potential investment and/or partnership with Aston Martin, as Daimler supplies the V8 engines for several Aston Martin models - including the DBX on which the company's fate depends - and, therefore, has certain veto rights regarding cooperation with other car makers. Hence, the connection between Geely and Daimler, who also operate the Smart brand as a joint venture, makes Daimler's blessing for any agreement considerably more likely, I believe.

CATL

The second Chinese party with a reported interest in Aston Martin is battery maker CATL. The company is China's largest producer of Lithium-ion cells, with a focus on batteries used for stationary energy storage solutions as well as in electric vehicles. CATL cooperates with several international car manufacturers, including, for instance, Hyundai Motor Co. (OTCPK:HYMLF; OTCPK:HYMTF), BMW AG (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC). Notably, Geely is a customer as well. It should be noted that CATL has denied any interest in the acquisition of an equity stake in Aston Martin.

Investindustrial

Lastly, there would, of course, also be the possibility of the company's current owners contributing further funds. Aston Martin's largest shareholder, Italian private equity group, Investindustrial Advisors SpA, which controls a little more than 30 percent of the company, is reportedly open to the idea of increasing its stake. As I alluded to in an earlier article, I could very well imagine that Investindustrial might partner with Lawrence Stroll in order to take Aston Martin private.

Technical Partnerships Are Not Enough

Negotiations with both Geely and CATL may result in technical partnerships rather than substantial equity investments. A technical partnership would, of course, not be a bad thing at all. Especially, when it comes to the development and production of vehicles with alternative engines, it might be very helpful to have one, or several larger partners. The future for the brand's first production EV, the Rapide-E, is in doubt, according to a report by British Autocar. Aston Martin is not commenting on those reports. In any case, a technical partnership with a battery maker such as CATL but also with Geely - which has some experience as a producer of various electric vehicles - would have the potential to greatly enhance Aston Martin's capabilities on this field.

The planned Rapide-E; source: Aston Martin

But that does not change the fact that the company needs fresh funds first and foremost. Therefore, I believe that a technical partnership with Geely and/or CATL is only positive for the company and its shareholders, if it does not deter other potential strategic investors.

Dilution Or Bankruptcy

Issuance of new equity always contains the risk of delusion for existing shareholders. At the same time, while dilution would, of course, hurt, Aston Martin may not be able to survive at all without fresh funds. Arguably, that would be worse than dilution.

In my opinion, the best outcome from shareholders' perspective would be a buyout. Such a transaction would be likely to include a certain premium on the stock price. In that regard, a fast deal would be favorable, as I would expect the share price to decrease rather than increase the longer it takes due to rising debt levels. I see the best chances for a buyout in a scenario in which Lawrence Stroll acquires a substantial stake in Aston Martin, while Investindustrial holds on to its current 30 percent stake or even participates in a capital increase.

Conclusion

I am strongly reaffirmed in my view that Aston Martin will not be able to survive on its own without substantial new investments by the most recent developments. Given the conditions at which the company is able to refinance itself (and which I do not expect to improve anytime soon), the debt burden is all set to grow significantly faster than profitability.

Under these circumstances, any strategic investor would be better than no investor at all. Yet, from a shareholders' point of view, I believe that Lawrence Stroll would be the preferable investor. Primarily due to the fact that he would be the most likely to attempt to take the company private, which in turn would probably involve a premium in the share price.

It is only that perspective of a buyout that prevents me from having an outright bearish view of Aston Martin. Therefore, I would advise shareholders of Aston Martin to keep an eye on the development on the situation.

