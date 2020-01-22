Cocoa's Bull Run Will Benefit Indonesia

Cocoa prices are sending a decidedly bullish signal for the emerging market outlook. In this report, we'll discuss the constructive developments in the cocoa market as it pertains to the emerging markets in general, with a particular focus on Indonesia. I'll make the case here that the impressive upside run in cocoa will support the developing bull market in Indonesian equities.

Soft commodities are off to a hot start in the new year. Sugar prices have seen their longest extended winning streak since 2016, while coffee recently experienced an impressive rally. Cocoa, however, is by far the strongest performing of the "softs."

Cocoa futures traded on the ICE exchange have already seen an average gain of 27% from the August lows as of Jan. 20. By way of comparison, the Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB Index - the benchmark for the commodity broad market - gained 9% from late August through Jan. 20, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) gained 17% during the comparable period. Thus, cocoa has outperformed most commodities as well as the broad U.S. equity market.

As a result of cocoa's impressive run, it has attracted the attention of hedge fund managers and commodity fund managers, who view it as a worthwhile momentum trade. Yet, cocoa is more than just a short-term trading opportunity for speculators. Its fundamental picture suggests that a bull market of intermediate-term (3-9 month) significance is underway, supported by rising demand and diminished supplies. We'll examine some of those fundamental factors here.

Source: BigCharts

One driver of the cocoa price rally of recent weeks has been the fact that top grower Nigeria could see its cocoa production decline in excess of 30%. According to reports, heavy rains and weather-related diseases have resulted in supply concerns for the commodity.

While too much rain has had a negative impact on the Nigerian crop, more rain is needed in some growing areas of the Ivory Coast. A Reuters report recently highlighted the need for rain to further boost the Ivory Coast's April-to-September mid-crop. Key growing countries, including the Ivory Coast and Ghana, have announced a cocoa production cap for the current year. The growing caps are designed to support cocoa prices by limiting supplies.

On the global supply front, last year's growing season has been revised to reflect a cocoa deficit of 21,000 tons, according to a report from the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO). The current season will also likely see a production shortfall. According to IEG, moreover, an 84,000-ton deficit is expected for the 2019/2020 growing year. IEG also pegged global cocoa production for this year at 4.878 million tons.

Meanwhile, chocolate demand in Asia is expected to offer significant support for cocoa prices going forward. A Bloomberg article underscored the notable increase in bean grindings in the region during last year's fourth quarter. The article also referenced an ICCO forecast for India and China to be "major drivers" of cocoa demand, with Malaysian grindings also showing a sizable increase in Q4 2019. The graph shown below illustrates the extent to which Asian cocoa bean processing has been surging higher since 2015.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The cooling off of the U.S.-China trade war is one reason behind the cocoa price rally. It was anticipated that higher tariffs would have a negative impact on the cocoa industry by causing higher prices for consumers, yet now that both countries have made a trade deal, the cocoa industry can breathe a sigh of relief as the commodity now has one less obstacle to contend with.

The recent bullish developments in cocoa's overall supply and demand outlook is of particular significance for Indonesia. The world's third-largest cocoa producer and eighth-largest sugar cane producer, Indonesia stand to greatly benefit from higher soft commodity prices which are projected to continue in the months ahead. There is also a positive correlation between cocoa futures prices and Indonesia equity prices in the aggregate. Shown below is a graph comparing the continuous contract cocoa futures price with the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO), a useful proxy for Indonesia equities.

Source: BigCharts

Historically, there has been a correlation between cocoa prices and Indonesian equity prices. At times when cocoa prices are experienced a sustained rally, it has tended to lead Indonesian stock prices higher, albeit with a lag of a few months. The meteoric rise of the cocoa futures prices in the last few months is thus potentially good news Indonesian stock investors. Indonesia's economy will definitely benefit from higher bean prices as the country is one of the world's primary suppliers of cocoa.

In summary, the bull market in cocoa will likely continue through 2020 thanks to support from diminished bean supplies and production caps in major growing countries. Rising chocolate demand in Asia will also contribute to higher cocoa prices. Meanwhile, Indonesia's economy and equity market are especially poised to benefit from rising cocoa prices in the year ahead. Commodity traders are accordingly justified in having some intermediate-term exposure to cocoa via the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NIB).

Disclosure: I am/we are long NIB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.