Qudian: Asset Deterioration Rising

Qudian (QD) announced the withdrawal of the 2019 guidance, which was RMB4bn in net profit (vs. the earlier guidance of RMB4.5bn).

QD stock has been down 33% since we initiated on the stock with a bearish rating citing lack of stable traffic following the breakup with Ant Financial, its questionable asset quality given the large subprime borrower group and the lack of competitive advantage from its Open Platform, which we view just as a traffic referral platform for subprime borrowers.

The Bottom Line

The recent withdrawal of the guidance is nothing short of alarming and further illustrates the asset deterioration that the company is facing amid the growing regulatory environment that China’s online lenders are facing.

Simply put, QD is unable to meet its guidance due to the increasing delinquency of its borrowers and this is forcing the company to pull back its lending practice to minimize default, as indicated from the press release. Additionally, we believe that the lack of guidance also implies that its Open Platform strategy is failing as it can no longer refer the traffic to other platforms due to market consolidation and the questionable quality of QD’s borrower base.

We have long argued that QD is a stock that investors should not get involved, and the withdrawal of the guidance further calls into the credibility of the management, particularly the overly promotional CFO who once unwaveringly stood by the quality of QD’s business model and the guidance.

Finally, the market is gradually realizing QD’s shortcomings. It is worth noting that QD’s earlier run-up in 2019 was driven by 3 key factors: 1) the business model was not P2P, therefore it was not subject to the P2P regulations, 2) valuation multiple was at all-time low of 0.6x forward P/B vs. peer average of 0.9x – 1.0x, so a mean reversion was highly probable, and 3) the company issued solid guidance and share buyback, which the investors had confidence in.

However, this time is different in that despite the share buyback the investors have little faith in the company and its long-term sustainability amid deteriorating fundamental and an increasingly regulated sector. We would not be surprised to see QD be further downscaled similar to the other subscale online lenders that lack clear differentiation in traffic sourcing, risk management, and borrower data.

In short, we remain bearish on QD but we are more positive on the higher quality lenders such as Lexin (LX) and 360finance (QFIN) that are run by some of the smartest people within China's online space such as managers from Tencent's fintech unit and Qihoo 360 that specialize in risk management. This is contrary to the management at QD that have limited fintech experience. Recall that the CEO did ecommerce before QD while the CFO was a career banker-turned corporate financial analyst therefore neither have operational knowledge of online lending.

Dominos falls

The withdrawal of the guidance is alarming and frankly a surprise even to us. However, the latest announcement could illustrate several fundamental weaknesses within QD.

1) First, asset quality deteriorating due to the subprime cohort

QD targets mostly the subprime borrower group which is subject to the most risk of default in a soft macro-environment that China is currently experiencing and the increasingly regulated online lending environment which has reduced the amount of available credit. Given QD’s higher risk profile, higher pricing is necessary to offset the potential default; hence QD focuses on the 36% IRR borrower group that lacks traditional credit history and still wants to take on loans to fulfill its consumption demand. However, this borrower group is usually deemed high risk and typically take on loans from another platform such as P2P to repay loans borrowed from elsewhere (possibly QD). We suspect that a large number of QD borrowers have taken up loans from P2P to repay the loans made on QD. Given the ongoing crackdown of P2P platforms from ~2,000 this time last year to ~340 as of now, per data from WDZJ, this has led to the reduction of available credit for the borrowers, hence the availability of credit to repay QD. This ultimately results in increasing delinquency and deteriorating asset quality that we are seeing in QD. We have long argued that QD’s asset quality remains a ticking time bomb and it appears that the bomb is on the verge of explosion. We believe investors should think twice and conduct proper due diligence on QD’s borrower profile before buying into the dip.

2) Second, reduced loan volume in the name of risk management

We cannot argue against reducing volume for better risk management but this also implies that QD needs to move into the prime cohort (ie. 18%-20% IRR group) to remain competitive if its core cohort of 36% IRR is under pressure. We believe QD will face several challenges if it decides to reposition itself. First, QD has no experience in proper risk management so it cannot properly service the prime borrower group. Second, the prime cohort is being served by the more established incumbents such as Ant Financial, 360finance (QFIN) and Lexin (LX). QD has little competitive advantage over these higher quality lenders and we believe the prime cohort will continue to stick with the platform they trust.

3) Third, the Open Platform’s credibility comes into question

Management has long argued that Open Platform is a critical driver to profit but we suspect that the withdrawal of the guidance implies Open Platform’s business is also deteriorating. Keep in mind that Open Platform refers to borrowers that QD does not want to service to other platforms and in return QD received a referral fee, which is pure profit. Given that QD cannot properly assess risk and is facing its rising delinquency, we suspect that other platforms are avoiding the traffic that is referred by QD because they do not want their asset to deteriorate. QD has always had questionable credibility within the online lending industry. We note that our channel check suggests that many nationwide banks in China refuse to work with QD due to asset quality concerns as QD was converting into loan facilitation. This time around, other platforms are unwilling to accept QD’s traffic for similar reasons and this is a major negative to the biggest profit contributor QD has.

Finally, we would like to highlight that QD’s management needs to have better communication with investors. We believe that the withdrawal of guidance should have be done during Q3 earnings call, instead of a decrease in guidance at that time. Our discussion with sell-side analysts that cover the stock indicated that the management was already concerned by the deteriorating asset quality. Management should have withdrawn the guidance during the earnings call instead of lowering the guidance and issue a second earnings call to calm the market while knowing that they are unlikely to meet the guidance.

In conclusion, we remain bearish on QD as both the company's fundamental and management credibility are starting to deteriorate along with its loan books.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.