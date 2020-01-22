GW Pharma Remains A Buy After Latest Provisional Results

Stock price is yet to factor in the good news from 2019 and the prospects for 2020.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) recently announced provisional results for 2020. These showed better than expected numbers and indicated a promising outlook going forward. However as I detailed in my article in November, the stock price continues to perform out of line with revenue announcements.

At that time the stock price had dropped after excellent Q3 results and something similar has happened this time. This seems to be mainly due to stock price manipulation and the share structure. Long-term the stock is a strong Buy on price dips.

2019 Full Year Provisional Results

As per the press release from the company, the announced results were of course provisional. The official figures are expected to be announced on February 25th.

Forward revenue potential is very good for a number of reasons. These have been addressed by the company at recent conferences.

Revenue for the year is illustrated below from slides issued at the recent JP Morgan Healthcare Conference:

These revenues are based almost entirely on "epidiolex" which was approved in the USA and Europe for the childhood epilepsies of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and Dravets Syndrome.

The market cap is currently below US$4 billion. Epidiolex by most calculations could easily exceed US$1 billion in annual sales (the sales figure was provisionally US$319 million for its first year of sales in 2019). Revenue in 2020 should increase substantially both in the USA and Europe. In the USA doses will increase as cautious physicians gain confidence in the drug, and as ever-more patients come on-stream. Commercialization will ramp up in Europe, where epidiolex is known as "epidyolex". In Europe it is being introduced in the 5 major markets this year and in a further 10 markets in 2021. It was previously indicated that the 5 major markets of Europe could represent a sum equivalent to between 35% and 50% of the U.S. market.

As CEO Justin Gover emphasized at the Piper Jaffray Annual Healthcare Conference in December, the process is slower in Europe. This is due to the different healthcare systems that predominate there. He might also have mentioned that the price the company can charge for the drug is lower in Europe. The procedure for this was evidenced by the approval, finally, of the drug for the NHS in England in December. This was at an unstated lower price than the list price. One advantage in Europe though is that the EMA (European Medicines Agency) tends to follow the FDA (Federal Drug Administration) in approvals.

If, as expected, epidiolex gets approved for tuberous sclerosis complex in 2020, then that would represent a major new revenue stream in the short to medium term. Sales should come on-stream quite rapidly as the company would be dealing with a similar payer market to that existing for Lennox-Gastaut and Dravets. The promising indications were covered by management here in December. Tuberous sclerosis complex would add an addressable market of approximately 57% over the two existing conditions for which epidiolex is approved.

Expectations for the drug platform in general for 2020 are illustrated below:

There is particular optimism of the long-term potential for treatment of CBDV autism and schizophrenia.

The potential income for epidiolex for unmet needs in epilepsy have been somewhat under-rated for some time. The graph below illustrates this:

On that basis, the addressable market would increase tenfold if treatment resistant epilepsies are included. That would add to the 57% increase for tuberous sclerosis complex.

Sativex

Income for "sativex" is existing already in 25 countries around the world. My article in September last year went into this in some detail.

Sativex revenues have always been somewhat disappointing. In the quarter under review, for instance, US$104 million out of US$108 million revenue was for epidiolex. Sativex income has been for treatment of MS spasticity and the USA has not been included in this so far. In the USA the drug is known as "nabiximols". The company has recently been unusually bullish about its potential in the USA with new indications. These cover spinal cord injuries and post traumatic stress disorder. Any meaningful income for these is unlikely to come until 2021.

At the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Q & A session, GW Pharma CEO Justin Gover was very bullish on the product. He stated:

"Nabiximols is genuinely a very exciting new late stage we believe somewhat derisked program for us to take forward in the U.S."

He sees a US$400 million opportunity for it in the USA for MS spasticity and other spasticities, and a similar amount of US$400 million for spinal cord injuries. That is of course a long way off, but compares to total revenue of approximately US$319 million for 2019 for the company.

Stock Price

The stock price has had a rocky road and did not respond enthusiastically to the 2019 full-year numbers. This is illustrated below by the 6 month chart:

Short volume on the stock is high, for reasons it is not easy to know. It was at 18% as of 17th January. This represented 161,783 shares on a volume of 896,500 shares. This was up further to 18.63% on 20th January. My November article gave some possible reasons for this very substantial short position. The high short interest could quite possibly result in a short squeeze boosting the stock price.

Justin Gover went on a bit of charm offensive on TV about the results. That suggests management is also somewhat mystified by stock market reaction.

To me, the stock market reaction makes it a buying opportunity. The latest analyst report agreed. Bank of America came out with their analyst throwing in a price target of US$224 by the end of this year. They forecast sales of US$475 million for the coming year. That would represent an approximate 50% increase on the 2019 figure. Their expectation was based on increased sales for epidiolex for existing treatments, and for tuberous sclerosis being approved as expected. The figure of US$475 seems based on just U.S. organic growth. It is in fact quite conservative when taking into account European sales potential as well.

The Bank of America report was in line with previous analyst reports. Of the 15 main analysts covering the company, there was unilateral agreement that GW Pharma is a Buy. The average target price is US$201.53 (the stock price at time of writing was US$118.97).

GW Pharma's strong patent protection was emphasized at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. Management also stressed how successful they had been in their access for insurance coverage for epidiolex. My article in October last year detailed some of the competition in the medical marijuana market. GW Pharma seems to be far ahead of the competition in terms of:

* Revenues.

* Pipeline.

* Cash in hand.

* Patent protection.

* Insurance Coverage.

* Marketing infrastructure.

Stock dilution for drug development companies is always a potential issue. GW Pharma though had US$536 million in cash and cash equivalents as of 31st December. This was substantial but down on the US$555 million as at end September. Marketing expenses and capex will continue at a high level in 2020, so it is not certain whether revenues will be sufficient to overcome any need for a capital raise. It is something for investors to look out for in the official Q4 results briefing in February.

Conclusion

Nothing is certain in the field of drug development. Cannabinoids though are being associated with a growing number of very promising treatment options for a host of conditions. GW Pharma is by far the best-placed company in this sector.

GW Pharma looks to have a strong well-balanced roll-out of a range of drugs for a range of indications. At some stage I expect the stock price to reflect this better than it does at the moment. At present the stock price remains low against forward revenue projections.

That makes the stock a strong long-term Buy. Timing of when to buy is not an easy decision. I have previously recommended to buy on price dips and take some profits on rises in the price whilst still retaining and building up a core holding. For me, that continues to be a good strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.