Trillium Therapeutics: This Underdog In The CD47 Space Is Staging A Comeback

TRIL is a buy and I suggest accumulating shares below the $5 level. Future dilution is a risk factor to consider and certain questions remain (will higher doses improve outcomes, etc).

Corporate update shows that the new CEO is serious on creating value as observed in refocusing efforts on TTI-621 IV program and reducing cash burn.

Shares have lost more than a third of their value since my last update and this one was a loser for us in ROTY's model account in 2018.

*This article was originally published for ROTY subscribers on Jan. 9th, but has been updated where necessary. Despite the recent rebound, the story remains in early innings with substantial upside potential ahead should midyear data readouts produce positive results and the market take notice of the valuation gap with larger peer Forty Seven.

Shares of tiny CD47 player Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) have lost over a third of their value since my June update suggested readers establish a pilot position (my turn to eat crow).

Furthermore, the last time this ticker was a holding in ROTY's model account, it was a loser for us. In 2018 we acquired shares in the $6 to $10 range, only to sell the position in the mid 4s after encouraging clinical data was overshadowed by management's failure to execute on prior projections (pushing back data readouts by a few quarters). After selling, it was clear there was a crisis of confidence in the previous management team whose time at the helm was characterized by overly dilutive financings, lack of communication and disappointing progress updates.

I hadn't thought to revisit this name, but the updated corporate presentation from the company made it clear that the new CEO is clearly executing on a game plan to create value for shareholders this year. While a less than stellar balance sheet is a bit concerning, data updates mid year coupled with the very wide valuation gap with CD47 frontrunner Forty Seven (FTSV) made me want to revisit this name to see if it could truly "come back from the dead."

Chart

Figure 1: TRIL daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: TRIL weekly chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see the stock already has gone up multiple folds since the bottom established in Q4. Much of this move was due to the impressive showing of competitor Forty Seven at the ASH annual meeting in December (what we call a "sympathy run"). In the second chart, we can see that despite the recent rebound the stock has much ground to cover before returning to levels last seen in 2018. Often times it's easy for traders and investors to write off a stock that has "run up without them," assuming it's either too expensive or that they "missed the move." However, our task is simply to evaluate future prospects in light of the current valuation and decide whether entry still makes sense, to determine whether there is enough derisking and downside cushion and if near to medium term catalysts have a high probability of leading to the value creation we look for. The updated corporate presentation reveals a refreshed management team that's executing in the clinic in an efficient manner, and in light of this information it would seem (at least at first glance) that entry still makes sense even at present levels.

Overview

While quite dated, my June 2018 update piece still touches on a few relevant points of the bullish thesis:

Evidence continued to mount that CD47 was an attractive oncology target (preclinical efficacy established in a variety of indications, synergy with other immunotherapies, interest in the space reflected in $75 million Series B financing for Forty Seven Inc).

I noted that toxicity concerns with TTI-621 were overblown given that transient thrombocytopenia was shown to lessen after multiple infusions and there appeared to be an opportunity to increase exposure to TTI-621 after the initial dose (could result in improved efficacy).

As for the firm's second SIRPaFc decoy receptor (has same CD47-binding domain but is linked to an IgG4 Fc region) TTI-622, I pointed out that the drug candidate is being developed chiefly for combination therapy due to its different pharmacologic profile. The projected plan was to initiate a two-part phase 1a/1b trial in patients with advanced relapsed or refractory lymphoma or multiple myeloma, where patients will be enrolled in increasing dose cohorts to receive TTI-622 once-weekly (in phase 1b part to be administered in combination with rituximab, a PD-1 inhibitor or a proteasome inhibitor-containing regimen).

A key executive appointment appeared to be a green flag to my eyes, with the addition of Yaping Shou MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Shou served prior as Executive Medical Director at Takeda Pharmaceuticals and also in roles at Novartis Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline. This was a significant catch for the company and I hoped that she would help streamline the company's clinical development plans.

As for initial data for competitor Forty Seven's 5F9, I noted that early results were promising in combination with rituximab in non- Hokdgin' s lymphoma was promising (objective response rate of 50% and complete response rate of 36%). In DLBCL ORR was 40% (one third of patients complete responders) and in FL ORR approached 71% (43% of patients complete responders). This provided additional credibility to CD47 as a target. I contrasted these results to Trillium's prior ASH showing for TTI-621 in combination with rituximab in patients with heavily pre-treated, relapsed/refractory DLBCL (showed objective responses in five out of 18 evaluable patients or 28%). Again, I stated my hope here that higher doses could lead to improved efficacy and even the playing field.

Figure 3: Points of differentiation for Trillium Therapeutics' lead candidates versus other players in the CD47 field (Source: corporate presentation)

An initial glance at the updated corporate presentation reveals that the new CEO (entered in September 2019) is serious about value creation, having reduced cash burn by 40%, closed the intratumoral program to focus on IV and prioritizing current dose escalation trials. I look forward to a deeper dive to determine what we can look forward to in the near term as well as gain context via competitor data.

Select Recent Developments

In September Trillium announced the appointment of Jan Skvarka as president and CEO (prior served 14 years as healthcare consultant at Bain & Company), another step showing the company was serious about "righting the ship" and turning around its prospects.

In late October Skvarka did not waste time in making changes, announcing a restructuring in order to streamline the corporation, extend cash runway and focus on development of IV TTI-621. Staff was reduced by 40% (from 43 to 26 active employees) and development of preclinical STING agonist program will be handed off to a partner (hopefully in the near term). Savings were expected to reduce cash outlay from CDN$10 million per quarter in the first half of 2019 to CDN$4-7 million per quarter in 2020 (as compared to Q3 cash and equivalents of CDN$36 million).

In early December, competitor Forty Seven (FTSV) announced presentation of updated clinical data evaluating magrolimab in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Results were promising, with durable responses in MDS patients with higher-risk disease and solid safety profile, allowing the drug to be used in older patients who are more fragile. Management intends to pursue two separate opportunities that would lead to accelerated approval with goal of filing BLA in Q4 2021. Digging deeper into the data, patients enrolled (ineligible for induction chemo) received a 1 mg/kg priming dose of magrolimab, coupled with intrapatient dose escalation, to mitigate on-target anemia (keep in mind that this issue is not a problem for Trillium's candidates). Patients were then treated with full doses of azacitidine and a magrolimab maintenance dose of 30 mg/kg once weekly. In higher risk MDS, overall response rate (ORR) was 92% with 50% of patients (n=12) achieving complete response, three patients with CRi (CR with complete blood count recover) and one patient (5%) achieving morphologic leukemia-free state. Median time to response was quite swift (1.9 months), while neither median duration of response nor overall survival had been reached. Subgroup analysis showed that seven of nine (78%) evaluable TP53 mutant AML patients achieved an objective response, with 44% achieving CR and 33% achieving CRi (patients with these mutations have poor prognosis and are refractory to existing therapies). As for safety data, it appears solid at first glance with only one patient (1.6%) discontinuing treatment due to treatment-related adverse event.

Figure 4: Deep and durable responses observed in MDS/AML patients treated with magrolimab + azaciditine (Source: corporate presentation)

On Jan. 7 the company provided an update on its TTI-621 and TTI-622 clinical programs. Trillium completed the initial dose finding and signal seeking parts of the phase 1 study of intravenous TTI-621 at doses up to 0.5 mg/kg, with management stressing the fact that even at low doses it's the only anti-CD47 agent to show meaningful single agent activity including complete responses. Leadership is prioritizing completion of the ongoing monotherapy dose escalation under revised DLT criteria for thrombocytopenia (currently dosing at 1.0 mg/kg, or five times the dose level at which they observed initial single agent activity, which I believe bodes quite well for prospects of improved efficacy). From here, the plan is to define the maximum tolerated dose and move into combinations with other agents in larger indications with high unmet need (AML, MDS, PTCL, etc). One or more combination studies will be initiated later this year.

Updated data table can be seen below, with new complete responses observed in the 11 additional PTCL patients and two of two new patients in Mycosis Fungoides cohort achieving partial responses. Update on part 4 results is expected mid 2020 (I would guess at ASCO or EHA annual meetings).

Figure 5: Updated IV TTI-621 trial design and revised DLT criteria allow for higher doses used (Source: corporate presentation)

Figure 6: Activity at lower doses is still superior as a monotherapy compared to peers as observed in ORR (Source: corporate presentation)

As for TTI-622, the phase 1a/1b study is enrolling patients with advanced relapsed or refractory lymphoma or multiple myeloma with dose escalation occurring in sequential dose cohorts. So far, the company completed the fourth dose cohort of 2.0 mg/kg with no DLTs and no drug-related serious adverse events. Enrollment is now open in a fifth cohort with top dose of 4.0 mg/kg. Interestingly enough, while this agent is intended for combination therapy, a partial response was observed in a DLBCL patient receiving 0.8 mg/kg monotherapy. Study update is expected by mid-2020.

Other Information

In November the company reported cash and equivalents of $36.2 million as compared to nine month net loss of $29.8 million. Keep in mind that preferred and common warrants could bring in additional $15 million or so in cash when exercised. While cash position is low, consider that burn rate has been recently reduced by 40% and so the company could get to Q3 or so before raising (personally I think they do a secondary in the near term to get that overhang out of the way).

As for future catalysts of note, as mentioned above, data updates are expected for both lead programs by mid 2020 (would expect ASCO or EHA, both of which are in June). Consider that updated data for Forty Seven's magrolimab (overall survival and duration of response) could prove beneficial for Trillium as a sympathy play. As a fast follower, Trillium will be able to initiate combination studies are pursue indications that look promising as a result of magrolimab readouts.

Figure 7: Magrolimab 2020 milestones (Source: corporate presentation)

As for chat nuggets from ROTY's Live Chat, on Jan. 8 I shared that I had been pleasantly surprised by the corporate update from Trillium, a company that I considered too speculative and left for dead. I also shared that the valuation gap as compared to competitor Forty Seven seemed unwarranted to my eyes. Based on execution by Trillium's new CEO Jan Skvarka, I'd suggest that somewhere between a 5:1 to 8:1 ratio is warranted versus the current 19:1 valuation gap.

Data by YCharts

Post ASH ROTY member Biotech Phoenix provided an incredibly insightful commentary of Forty Seven's (FTSV) data and the significance for the CD47 space (applies to Trillium Therapeutics as well):

Forty Seven - I'm sure this name has most scratching their heads. Let me try and explain why I think they are the biggest thing coming out of ASH. To understand Forty Seven you have to understand how the immune system fights cancer. The first line of defense are the T-cells. Think of them as a radar attack system. When the radar triggers they initiate the attack and call in other immune cells to fight the cancer. The historical problem had been cancers were able to evade the T-cells "radar" system until we came up with checkpoint inhibitors like Keytruda/Opdivo that prevent this from happening. One of the other key parts of the immune defense are the macrophages- their job is to do the dirty work of killing and clearing out the cancer cells in any problem areas the T-cells alerted them to by "eating" them. The problem is some cancers also have a way to trick the macrophages into not eating them. This is where Forty Seven comes in with a checkpoint inhibitor that activates the macrophages where as current checkpoints active the t-cells. This concept is brilliant and has a number of potential applications. The first is in cancers where checkpoint inhibitors haven't worked. This is where they've started but I think there is also rationale to try using them with checkpoint inhibitors where it seems logical they would get a better responses if you can be sure to engage both t-cells and macrophages. The potential for this is tremendous and thus the excitement is this could be as big or bigger than current checkpoints. The data coming out of ASH is impressive with 92% ORR in MDS combo with Aza. That's double standard of care. This reminds me of Nektar Therapeutics' (NKTR) NKTR-214 coming out of SITC a few years back. The longer term data may or may not hold up, but this has serious potential to be the next big thing in oncology.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, I believe I was the most surprised of anyone to see this one rebound so far this year. However, getting over my initial skepticism (considering how we got burnt here back in 2018 with my bad call) and taking into account points made by several veteran ROTY members, the case for the bullish thesis (cheap valuation coupled with mid year data catalysts plus valuation gap with Forty Seven) cannot be dismissed. Playing devil's advocate, anyone establishing a position here has to be prepared for a dilutive offering at some point and keep in mind that significant questions remain (will higher doses lead to better responses, will CD47 players be able to stand against bispecifics and CAR-T, etc). Given all the above, I still (to my surprise) feel comfortable suggesting this one to readers.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, Trillium Therapeutics is a Buy and I suggest accumulating shares in the near term while share price is below the $5 level or so. As I finish writing this, market capitalization is peaking above $100 million but still pales in comparison to its larger peer Forty Seven.

Time Frame For Upside is 6 to 12 months as I consider this to be a Catalyst and Revaluation Idea.

Key risks include dilutive financing in the near term, disappointing data updates, setbacks in the clinic and competition from competitors who have far more in the way of resources.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, monotherapy efficacy observed to date seems to provide somewhat of an edge vs. competitors and the company has multiple CD47 assets whose potential they can explore in the clinic as monotherapy and in combination. Data from competitor Forty Seven also provides a solid rationale for the approach they are employing.

For our purposes in ROTY, we currently own a full size position (+33% gain so far) with the idea of holding through midyear data updates. From there, we will make a decision based on how our thesis is progressing.

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below. Lastly, be aware that all of my articles appear first to members of the ROTY community.

Take a 2 Week Free Trial and Join 600 biotech investors and traders in the ROTY Community! Participate in a Live Chat where members generously share due diligence, conviction picks and genuinely wish to see each other improve & succeed.

Receive regular updates on our market-beating model account and access to ideas not published elsewhere.

Try out other features intended to help you succeed, such as Idea Lab, Cheat Sheet, Catalyst Tracker, Scorecard, access to JF's archived work and much more. Check out recent reviews of the service here.









Disclosure: I am/we are long TRIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.