GrafTech: Brookfield's Strategy Explained

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is a large Mohnish Pabrai position, and the thesis is well-known (see several articles here on SA) and seems a classic "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" situation. Basically, longs believe the current market cap is largely "covered" by contractually guaranteed near- and mid-term cash inflows, which makes the company a very cheap bet on the other part of the cyclical business, which doesn't enjoy the benefit of fixed take-or-pay contracts. In addition, there seem to be structural changes in GrafTech's industry, which might support more stable and better pricing for its products in the future.

However, EAF's majority shareholder Brookfield seems to be a price-insensitive seller and apparently wants to flood the market with shares, which creates an overhang and depresses the stock price. There are several explanations for this, including:

Brookfield has made such a large and quick return on its initial $700m investment (made in 2015), that it doesn't really care about a few bucks more or less per share.

Brookfield wants to create liquidity for the stock to enable more institutional interest.

Brookfield is actually afraid of some hidden risks.

So, I looked into Brookfield's transactions to find out whether there is a recognizable pattern:

(Sources: Tender offer, IPO doc, Secondary and buyback, $100m share repurchase, Secondary block trade and buyback)

In summary, we can see that:

Shares outstanding shrank by 39m (13%), ...

while Brookfield sold 92m shares (30%), …

its ownership shrank only by 20%, …

EAF paid out $1,770m in dividends, special dividends, and buybacks (excluding the two pre-IPO dividends, it paid out roughly its entire post-IPO free cash flow of $812m), …

of which $1,624m (92%) went directly to Brookfield, which made another $1,126m from stock sales to third parties, for a total of $2,750m - almost 4x its initial investment. Brookfield took $716m (88%) of EAF's post-IPO FCF.

So, the pattern is pretty clear: In some way, Brookfield manages to take home GrafTech's free cash flow in real, hard cash, while not even reducing its ownership that much. It is largely price-insensitive because GrafTech's buybacks executed at similar prices to its own stock sales re-increase its ownership percentage that has been lowered through the various secondaries.

Sure, minority shareholders could in theory participate in this strategy and take home "special dividends" by selling part of their holdings into buybacks, but they should still ask themselves why Brookfield is so eager to take out cash now, instead of enjoying the large, stable cash inflows at GrafTech and using them for buybacks at apparently very low prices, or to prepare GrafTech for the inevitable future downturn.

In fact, not reducing GrafTech's debt while business is good could certainly become a risky burden if something went wrong. In this case, however, Brookfield could calmly wait and watch desperation unfold among minorities, while preparing for another tender offer and take GrafTech private again. To do this, it could simply use part of the cash it has already taken out of the company today. I am not saying this is the actual game plan, but it certainly looks like a possibility.

Minority shareholders are actually betting on cash flows which currently almost totally flow into Brookfield's pockets. Instead of getting cash as well, they increment their ownership of the business. This, however, is precisely what Brookfield is not so keen on, so minorities need to be aware of the fact that they are exactly on the other side of the trade here. While cash inflows from GrafTech make Brookfield's bet less risky overall, providing great short-term returns and excellent long-term optionality, the other EAF shareholders see cash outflows which make their bets more risky, shift returns to the right, while reducing GrafTech's options in the event of a sharp cyclical downturn. If things go really awry, minorities would lose all their money, while Brookfield could simply start all over again.

While there is certainly much more to say about GrafTech, and we haven't even started to analyze business fundamentals, this situation gives me some pause, and for the time being, I will stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.