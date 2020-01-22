The Economy Gets A JOLT

Last week's JOLTS report is worth talking about in the context of a couple of other indicators because there was one aspect of the report that should raise some concerns. US job opening fell by 561,000 in November to what is still a very large 6.8 million jobs, but it's the rate of change that is important here. This was the lowest tally since February of 2018 and the third-largest monthly drop since December 2000. The loss in opening came from construction (-112k), retail trade (-139k), and manufacturing (-59k).

Still, job openings as a percentage of the labor force remain at a very high 4.14%, while hires as a percentage of the labor force are consistent with the peaks in previous cycles at 3.5%. Quits as a percentage of the labor force remain just above 2%, which is also where it peaked just before the end of the last cycle. These numbers still reflect a healthy labor market, but the massive decline in openings is the first indication of weakness because employers remove listings before they lay off workers.

This data becomes more relevant when we consider the latest leading index report from the Philadelphia Fed. It shows that nine state economies are likely to slide into recession in the next six months, which is the most since the current expansion began a decade ago. The states added to this list in the latest report are Vermont, New Jersey, Kentucky, and Connecticut.

The chart below shows where these nine states are located, and the fact the list is growing is not a good sign for the greatest economy ever. I am not forecasting a recession for 2020, but it is disconcerting to see a huge decline in job openings at the same time the number of states in the US that are on track for contraction jumps from five to nine in one month.

These kinds of real-world economic developments get shoved aside when the virtual world of the stock market is hitting new highs every day. The stock market typically discounts real-world economic developments, but the Fed's relentless stimulus efforts have broken down that relationship. Investors start to believe that the stock market is a true reflection of the economy, even as the division between the two grows. Perhaps the record amounts of financial wealth created by the Fed will mend the cracks in the foundation of this expansion as they emerge. That may be our only hope, as we will have little ammunition in the form of fiscal stimulus to battle the next downturn.

It is hard to imagine further tax reductions as a form of fiscal stimulus, given the record low levels of corporate tax revenue being collected now. Borrowing to spend will also be a significant burden, considering the trillion-dollar deficits we are running in what is considered a great economy. The deficit will soar during the next economic downturn, as tax revenue declines further.

The longer this expansion lives, the more focused we should be on how and when it might end. With stock market valuations at levels not seen since 2000, the downside risks are tremendous. The JOLTS report may be meaningless, or it may be the canary in the coal mine that raises a red flag. This is especially true when we look at it in the context of other deteriorating indicators.

The Portfolio Architect is a Marketplace service designed to optimize portfolio returns through a disciplined portfolio construction and management process that focuses on risk management. If you would like to see how I have put my investment strategy to work in model portfolios for stocks, bonds and commodities, then please consider a 2-week free trial of The Portfolio Architect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.