Verso: Atlas Holdings And Blue Wolf Demand You Abstain From Voting

I previously wrote about how the sale of Androscoggin and Stevens Point mills to Pixelle was a mixed bag of emotions for me. While I believe the price and capital return was amazing, the two mills are a large part of diversifying Verso (NYSE:VRS) away from a declining industry. This meant diversification into alternative packaging and more Eco friendly options than plastic. Instead Verso decided to double down on graphic papers. This I was overall unhappy with, I guess I wasn't the only one, enter: Atlas Holdings and Blue Wolf.

Atlas Holdings and Blue Wolf, called out management as not acting in the best interests of shareholders and demanded to see all of the information pertaining to potential sales of assets. Verso shot back that these companies were merely upset that their paper assets are failing and are trying to take control of Verso to prop up their failing assets. I personally don't know who to believe but think both sides are a little bit right. But in order to do this I should take a look at the track record of Blue Wolf and Atlas Holdings

Atlas Holdings and Blue Wolf

Blue Wolf and Atlas Holdings collectively own about 9.43% of Verso. Blue Wolf refers to itself as a highly successful investor in pulp, paper and forest products. This differs greatly from Verso's board and their exclamations that they own a failing paper company in direct competition to Verso. Verso goes onto say that Blue Wolf and Atlas are trying to take control of Verso's assets without having to pay for it.

Unfortunately since Twin Rivers Paper Company is not publicly listed it is difficult to find specific information on its financials. It is currently hearsay as to how well the company is actually doing. However, after digging through Blue Wolf's website I did find quite a few companies in the forest and building related space.

These companies include: The Mulch and Soil Co, Novo building products, Caddo River Forest Products, Suwannee Lumber Company, Snappy Air Distribution Products, American Builders Supply, Northern Pulp and Finch Paper.

This is an extensive list of related companies owned by Blue Wolf, and it looks like much more involvement than merely one failing company. Atlas Holdings by contrast, owns Finch, Millar Western, Soundview Paper and Twin Rivers.

Atlas Holdings and Blue Wolf have worked together to create a website that outlines the problems at Verso. This is actually a great resource to take a look at before voting. It's definitely an improvement in information from the tiny booklet Verso circulated in the mail.

The Board of Directors

Blue Wolf and Atlas holdings have nominated their own 3 directors into the mix. Verso as a direct response mixed in a few of their own new directors. Verso claims this is meant to refresh the board, and are nominees current shareholders should vote for. However, the lack of information Verso gave to Blue Wolf and Atlas holdings directors is terrible, and the information they gave for their own directors slate of directors is also lacking.

This gave me a much needed drive to investigate what Blue Wolf and Atlas Holdings had to say. According to their presentation, some of the directors they want out include ones that presided over many unfriendly stockholder actions. I myself have questioned some of the moves Verso has made during that time, namely the sudden departure of a CEO that was friendly to alternative packaging and the implementation of a poison pill (the shareholder rights). The most infuriating part is how long their strategic alternatives committee took. In the meantime they destroyed a town by closing a mill, which could have ultimately been saved.

Blue Wolf and Atlas Holdings repeatedly claim the board of directors are paid excessively. While I can't say whether or not they have excessive salaries, their pay is just that a salary. Not much of it is truly dependent upon the stock price, therefore it is in the board's best interest to make sure they keep getting paid. This means maintaining control at all costs. I can't say I'm particularly happy about the stock price as it stands.

Verso Fights Back

Atlas alleges that it lacks confidence in the board's ability to create value. Verso points to the stock performance and macro conditions positively. Verso also claims that Androscoggin mill would have had to shut down if Verso had not invested 17 million into the mill conversion. While I think these statements may be true they do seem a bit twisted to benefit Verso incumbents.

Atlas also alleged to excessive compensation of the boards. Verso explains that compensation consists of a base retainer fee and that the Co-chairman payment structure is split between the two. Verso will also revisit payment structure after the Pixelle transaction.

Atlas lastly alleges that Stevens Point mill and Androscoggin are of significant value to Verso. However, Verso believes a sharpened focus of these mills will allow Verso to have a much better focus and streamlined assets in attractive markets. The sharpened focus on capital investments will make the company more resilient to industry headwinds. I can only hope Verso means conversion of these mills to more productive assets in alternative packaging.

My views on the proxy battle

These are my own opinions, but I believe the current board leadership has taken us into a bad place. They are not aligned with the shareholders and while they claim to have the interests of investors at heart I don't think they do. However, they have given us a road to immediate value and I believe it should be taken. The sale of the mills should go through as planned, but the leadership does need a change. This will enable a fresh start for the company and a happy ending for disgruntled shareholders.

I would likely vote out Steven D. Scheiwe since his expertise in distressed debt issues have no real place in a company that is out of that distressed debt problem. Verso has no more debt so his expertise is no longer entirely necessary.

I would Vote in Sean Erwin and believe that Verso will need all the help they can get with paper industry knowledge, especially since they are embarking on the ridiculous notion that graphics paper concentration is the way to go. It's also good to have an activist nominee on the board to rattle the incumbents into action and help protect their investment as well as mine.

Let me know what you think in the comments below. I want to get as much information as possible before the vote so any open conversation below is greatly appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.