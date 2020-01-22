CV Sciences Is Worth Another Look

Although there are significant risks associated with an investment in CV Sciences, we believe that the risk/reward profile of a long position has improved given recent share price detection.

CV Sciences shares have plummeted over the past year due to concerns about slowing growth, regulatory concerns, and stiff competition from Charlotte's Web and other companies.

After writing about CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) for several months on Seeking Alpha, we published a piece in November to revise our bullish stance on the company. We based our decision on the company's weak Q3 sales numbers, strong competitive pressure from Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF), and concerns over whether management was focusing excessively on its pharmaceutical segment (versus marketing and distributing CBD as a supplement for everyday consumers).

Shares have plummeted 26% since the publication of our last article on the company and we believe that CVSI's equity price may have reached a near-term bottom. Recent results have been disappointing but the company does have a strong brand, profitable business model, and a large future addressable market. Although we are not confident enough to pound the table on CVSI, we believe that shares are worth a close look here given the company's depressed valuation and recent regulatory developments. In addition, shares appear to have formed a near-term bottom based on CVSI's chart.

(Source: TIKR)

Capitalization Table (numbers in millions)

Share Price $1.26 Shares Outstanding 97.52 Market Capitalization 123.86 Debt 0 Cash and equivalents 13.74 Enterprise Value 110.12

(Source: TIKR)

New Legislative Proposal

A bipartisan Congressional group introduced H.R. 5587 on Jan. 15 to amend the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to classify hemp-derived CBD as a dietary supplement. This is a major proposal because the FDA has taken a strict stance on CBD, publicly announcing that it may be harmful, that it is illegal to include as an additive in food or drink products, and that it cannot be marketed as a dietary supplement.

The FDA's unclear regulatory stance on CBD has led to a lot of confusion for both consumers and businesses, since many companies were already selling unauthorized CBD-infused food and drink products across the United States.

If Congress bypasses the FDA to legalize CBD-infused food and drink products, major CBD companies like Charlotte's Web and CV Sciences would benefit because 1) their product selections would expand significantly, 2) major grocery and supermarket chains wouldn't have any qualms about carrying CBD products in store, and 3) smaller companies would have a relatively more difficult time remaining compliant with legislation, providing large, experienced companies with a competitive advantage.

Although it remains to be seen whether this bill will actually pass, its introduction is a sign that lawmakers are interested in a business-friendly CBD regulatory framework and that they are enthusiastic about its potential as a dietary supplement for consumers.

Q3 Earnings Recap and Valuation

Many investors have fled from CV Sciences due to poor Q3 2019 earnings results that saw revenues decline by 7% YoY, ending a 14-quarter streak of sequential sales growth.

We were disappointed with the company's results and revised our bullish stance on the company. Since then, we have watched shares continue to plummet due to uncertainty about the FDA's stance on CBD and declining investor confidence in CV Sciences and its management team.

However, we believe that shares now reflect significant market pessimism and that instances such as these are often the best times to initiate a long position. CVSI's valuation is now very depressed both from a relative and historical perspective:

(Source: Author's calculations using data from TIKR)

As readers can see from the above chart, CVSI shares are now trading at an EV/sales multiple of just 1.9x, compared to a 10.2x multiple for CWBHF shares. This discount is warranted to some extent given that Charlotte's Web reported much better Q3 numbers and is the dominant player in the CBD industry, but we wonder if the valuation gap between the two companies has gotten excessive.

Google Trends data show that search interest in Charlotte's Web products is now roughly double the interest in Plus CBD (CVSI's brand) and Charlotte's Web generates about 1.6x as much revenue as CVSI. Charlotte's Web is valued at ~5x CV Sciences by the public equity markets (using the two companies' respective EV/sales and price/sales multiples).

(Google Trends)

We believe that shares present a reasonably attractive risk/reward profile at current levels since the company is still at break-even operationally (is not losing tons of money) and generates a decent amount of annual sales. The company may be of interest to a larger marijuana or consumer company looking to get involved in the CBD space, or shares can increase organically if management can improve the company's branding and compete effectively with Charlotte's Web.

Risks

An investment in CV Sciences is highly speculative and risky at current levels given that recent earnings performance has been subpar; the company and its previous management have been mired in controversy; and competitive pressure from Charlotte's Web and other private CBD companies continues to intensify.

If management is unable to stabilize declining sales growth, CVSI shares will continue to deteriorate and it is likely that the company may eventually face negative free cash flow and liquidity problems. Although recent legislative developments are promising for the CBD industry as a whole, it is uncertain whether this legislation will come to fruition and how the FDA would respond.

Conclusion

Although there are a number of serious risks associated with an investment in CV Sciences, we believe that the company's shares have become more attractive given major share price deterioration and low future expectations. If management can stabilize revenues and improve product branding, shares have significant upside potential.

If management can improve operating performance enough for CVSI shares to trade at just half the valuation multiples of Charlotte's Web, CVSI's share price can easily double. Thank you for reading and we welcome all comments and feedback!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVSI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.