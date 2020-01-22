Buy McDonald's: Growing Dividend Income And Great Total Return

McDonald's cash flow is good and will allow the dividend to be increased, and share buybacks with cash left over for opening new stores.

McDonald's (MCD) is a buy for the dividend income and total return growth investor and is the largest fast-food business with restaurants in the United States and foreign countries. McDonald's has good cash flow, and the company uses some of the cash to open new restaurants each year. The remainder of the cash is used to increase dividends each year and buy back shares, raising the stock price. McDonald's is 6.4% of The Good Business Portfolio, being my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. I will hold this position and watch it grow until it reaches the trim percentage of 8% of the portfolio.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, McDonald's has a great chart going up and to the right for 2015- 2020 YTD in a strong solid pattern. McDonald's is almost fully priced but would be worth a nibble for the long-term investor that wants a stable growing business with good increasing income.

McDonald's is reviewed in the following topics below.

Investment Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

Investment Fundamentals

I use total return as my starting point in looking at a company's business. The total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. McDonald's beats against the Dow baseline in my 48-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 48 month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great years of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a fair or bad performance. The great McDonald's total return of 99.64% compared to the Dow base of 63.54% makes McDonald's a good investment for the total return investor that also wants some increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $26,800 today. This gain makes McDonald's a great investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States and worldwide economy continues to grow.

Dow's 48 Month total return baseline is 63.54%

Company name 48 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage McDonald's 99.64% 36.10% 2.4%

McDonald's does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. McDonald's has an above-average dividend yield of 2.4% and has had increases for 43 years, making McDonald's a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in September 2019 for an increase from $1.16/Qtr to $1.25/Qtr or an 8% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 63%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by adding restaurants, increasing foreign development, and buying back shares, all of which raise the earnings and value to the shareholder.

I only like large-capitalization companies and want the capitalization to be at least greater than $10 Billion. McDonald's easily passes my rule. McDonald's is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $160 Billion. McDonald's 2020 projected operating cash flow at $7 Billion is great, allowing the company to have the means for company growth, increasing dividends each year, and buying back shares that increase the stock price. Large-cap companies like McDonald's have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and weather any storms that might come along.

McDonald's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price to $215. McDonald's price is below the target by 2%. McDonald's is below the target price at present and has a high forward P/E of 25, making McDonald's a buy at this entry point for the income investor considering the potential growth and stability of the company. I rate McDonald's a buy for future growth and a good growing income, and quality does not come cheap. The cash flow is what drives MCD stock price up, and the company returns the cash to the shareholder and increases the store count, both of which add to the value of the business.

The MCD total return is strong, and the above-average growing dividend makes McDonald's a good business to own for income and growth. My Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes McDonald's interesting is the long-term demand for their food, and the very strong cash flow and stock buybacks are an added plus. McDonald's gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a great total return.

I look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on October 21, 2019, McDonald's reported earnings that missed expected at $2.11 by $0.10, compared to last year at $2.10. Total revenue was higher at $5.43 Billion more than a year ago by 1.11% year over year and missed expected total revenue by $40 Million. This was a fair report with a bottom-line missing expected, and the top line increasing and a small bottom line increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out late January 2020 and is expected to be $1.96 compared to last year at $1.97, a small decrease. The growth is slowing, but the above-average dividend growth still looks good, with an estimated increase of at least 8% later this year based on past growth rates.

Company Business

McDonald's is in the fast-food business and has restaurants in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpt from Reuters:

McDonald's operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants. The Company's restaurants serve food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. McDonald's franchised restaurants are owned and operated under various structures, including conventional franchise, developmental license, or affiliate. The Company is primarily a franchisor.

Overall, McDonald's is a great business with 8-9% projected growth as the economy grows going forward with increasing demand for their food. The fair earnings, revenue growth, and primarily the cash flow provide MCD the capability to continue its growth by expanding across the United States and foreign countries. I estimate they will add over 1000 new restaurants worldwide in 2020. The talking heads that preach recession should be ignored, and even with a slowdown in the world economy, McDonald's fast food is still needed.

The paraphrase below from the 3rd quarters earnings call:

McDonald's broad-based momentum across their markets resulted in a 5.9% increase in global comparable sales for the quarter and our 17th consecutive quarter of global comp sales growth. Across markets, McDonald's success follows a consistent formula; for the customer-first, strive to understand their needs and desires, and constantly find ways to improve their experience. Run effective value strategies rooted in deep customer insights and provide outstanding customer experience by running great restaurants. And finally, layer in initiatives to accelerate and sustain growth. They leverage the delicious food that is the core of our menu. In Japan, where an aging population, declining labor force and softening consumer confidence are combining to create unique market pressures McDonald's has made strong gains by offering menu items that tap into local tastes, table service that resonates with guests and continued promotion of the digital capabilities, we've grown comp sales in Japan for the last four years. The sales benefit from the modernized restaurants also contributed to our overall US comp performance for the quarter. They have converted 1500 restaurants to EOTF this year by the end of the 3rd quarter, and remain on track to complete about 2000 projects by the end of 2019. The USA now has over 9000 EOTF restaurants or roughly two-thirds of the US estate.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the McDonald's business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth by making changes to their menu's for the local population. McDonald's has good constant growth and will continue as the United States economy and worldwide population grows. The revenue slowdown is being driven by the changes in the ratio of franchised versus owned restaurants.

Conclusions

McDonald's is a good investment choice for the dividend growth and total return investor with its above-average growing dividend that has been increased for 43 years. McDonald's is 6.4% of my Portfolio. The position will be held and let grow more to over 8.0% of the portfolio before it is trimmed just below the 8% target. I like McDonald's but would want to see more foreign growth before I let the portfolio percentage increase above 8.0%. MCD is a cash machine and will continue to bring value to its shareholders. If you want a stable, growing dividend income and good total return, MCD may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.1% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.1% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9.1% of the portfolio, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) at 9.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 11.3% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On January 13, I trimmed DHR to 1.5% of the portfolio. I like DHR long term, but the next year's earnings look a bit weak, and I need cash for my RMD.

On January 6, I trimmed HD to 9% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On December 5, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.54/share December $150). I like DHR, but it's getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and some downside protection. On December 19, I closed the position by buying back the calls and made a small profit.

On August 30, I trimmed OHI to 9% of the portfolio. OHI is a great income business, but it has risks, so 9% is my limit on this company until the operator problems are totally under control.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from the second quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last nine months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. From the latest news on Boeing is a rumor that Warren Buffett is taking a position on BA, maybe he knows a good investment. It now looks like the 737 Max will not be approved until February at the earliest.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2019 to date by 0.5%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, EOS, SLP, DHR, LMT, IR, MO, DIS, V, MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.