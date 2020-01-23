Blackbaud: Deteriorating Fundamentals

In spite of this, shares of Blackbaud have risen ~30% since the start of 2019, matching the performance of the broader S&P 500.

With the market continuing to march to new records, investors should take care to continually prune out the names that haven't seen fundamental performance live up to their increases in share price. Blackbaud (BLKB), in my view, falls squarely into this bucket. The cloud software company, best known for providing management systems and ERP solutions for non-profit institutions, religious organizations, and higher education, has seen both growth and profitability hit a dead end in 2019. In spite of these fundamental weaknesses, Blackbaud's share price has stubbornly lifted alongside the rest of the market, rising ~30% in tandem with the broader S&P 500 since the start of 2019:

When I last covered Blackbaud over a year ago, I noted that the company's growth had slowed down into the high single-digits, and that lack of growth should disqualify Blackbaud from trading like a technology company. Fast-forward to today, and not only has Blackbaud's growth soured even further to the ~5% range, but its 2019 rally has also caused an expansion in its trading multiple. There's no reason for Blackbaud, in my view, to trade at a 36x P/E ratio or a 4.8x forward revenue multiple.

It's important to note that not only has growth been in decline in 2019, but profits have eroded as well. In addition, Blackbaud maintains a high level of debt that makes the company's leverage look more dangerous as profits decline. Though the fact that Blackbaud generates positive EPS and trades at a low single-digit revenue multiple makes it appear like a value stock in the software sector, its poor fundamentals should justify an exclusion from your portfolio.

Growth slips - stemming from a lack of focus?

For a company that has managed to hold on to its premium valuation multiple for so long, it's a wonder what kind of growth investors are pricing in. So far, Blackbaud has released three quarters of fiscal 2019 - and as seen in the snapshot below, Blackbaud's Q3 and YTD revenue of $221.4 million and $664.3 million, respectively, are up just 5.3% y/y and 5.6% y/y:

Figure 1. Blackbaud revenue growth Source: Blackbaud Q3 earnings release

Similarly, Blackbaud's organic recurring revenue also saw just 5.6% y/y growth in Q3. This is a far cry from the growth rates that Blackbaud used to be capable of generating. As seen in the chart below, taken from Blackbaud's most recent investor presentation, the company generated a 19% y/y growth CAGR in recurring revenues through 2018:

Figure 2. Blackbaud historical growth Source: Blackbaud Q3 earnings presentation

Could it be that Blackbaud's disappointing growth is a function of the company's sales resources spreading themselves thin over too many products? Recall that last year, Blackbaud unveiled a huge new vertical expansion into church groups and religious organizations; CEO Mike Gianoni made a specific call-out on this expansion during the third-quarter earnings call:

Among the many product and innovation updates across all of our broker markets, we announced the general availability of Blackbaud Church Management, which is already transforming the Church technology landscape. Within just one year of announcing plans for Blackbaud Church Management, we now serve Churches in more than half of the 50 U.S. states representing congregations of all different sizes, and spanning more than 10 denominations. This pace of innovation is extraordinary in our industry."

But why have grown rates decelerated versus last year, even as Blackbaud continues to push into new markets? Like many of its larger-cap software peers (namely Oracle (ORCL) and Salesforce.com (CRM)), Blackbaud's principal strategy for avoiding deceleration has been to acquire as many companies as possible in an effort to expand its TAM. But though Blackbaud has managed to grow its addressable market, its revenue growth has continued to remain underwater.

Figure 3. Blackbaud acquisition timeline Source: Blackbaud Q3 earnings presentation

Profitability declines as well, straining a debt-loaded balance sheet

While we are unsure whether Blackbaud's acquisitions and new market entries have been accretive to growth, we know for sure that one effect of Blackbaud's spreading thin is a hit to margins. Year-to-date in 2019, Blackbaud's investments into growth have driven major headwinds to profits. Here's a look at how pro forma profit metrics have fallen in the year-to-date:

Pro forma gross margins: YTD 60.2%, 140bps worse than 61.6% in the prior year

YTD 60.2%, 140bps worse than 61.6% in the prior year Pro forma operating margins: YTD 17.5%, 290bps worse than 20.4% in the prior year

YTD 17.5%, 290bps worse than 20.4% in the prior year Pro forma net income: YTD $83.5 million, down -11% y/y from $93.3 million in the prior year

Blackbaud's CFO, Tony Boor, defended the margin declines as follows on the Q3 earnings call:

Our third quarter operating margin performance is inclusive of strategic investments to further expand our selling footprints, bring new solutions to market, and our shift to third-party hosting. The investments we're making in the R&D are delivering tremendous value for our existing customers and we've created entirely new product opportunities in our higher education and faith verticals. The investments in the sales and marketing are improving our ability to scale, increase our selling footprint, and position us to drive future growth. And as Mike mentioned, we've seen early traction building out our partner network, including third-party implementation partners. We're planning to continue these high investments through the end of the year."

Boor also added that relative to the 16.7% to 17.2% operating margin guidance that Blackbaud set out for the full year, the company plans to land on the "low end" of that spectrum due to heightened investments.

This profit deterioration has had impacts on cash flow as well. Year-to-date free cash flow is down to $78.0 million, down -21% y/y:

Figure 4. Blackbaud FCF Source: Blackbaud Q3 earnings release

Declining profits have also impacted Blackbaud's debt. It's important to note that most small/mid-cap cloud software companies of Blackbaud's scale typically carry no debt; Blackbaud is an exception in this arena. The company is shouldering a staggering $503.1 million in debt (up versus $387.1 million in the prior-year period).

The company's weaker profits have had the effect of stretching Blackbaud's leverage ratio. As seen in the chart below, Blackbaud's leverage has hit 2.5x as of the end of Q3, well above the company's stated "optimal leverage" of 1.8x. Leverage has risen steadily since the beginning of 2017:

Figure 5. Blackbaud leverage trends Source: Blackbaud Q3 earnings presentation

Key takeaways

Sagging growth, eroding profits, and ballooning debt - we have to wonder why the market is valuing Blackbaud at a P/E of 36x, a valuation multiple that would suggest growth is in full swing. Until we see Blackbaud deliver above-market revenue and earnings growth, the company's promises of TAM expansion and eventual margin recovery ring hollow, and I find it difficult to justify Blackbaud's premium valuation when its fundamentals are in such poor shape. Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.