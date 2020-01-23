Bombardier's Long-Term Prospects In Doubt

While Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Boeing (BA) are dominating the aircraft market, one of the developments that had the potential to break the duopoly on the single aisle market came from Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) in the form of the C Series, while the other was the COMAC C919, a Chinese jet. From the COMAC C919, we do know it's late to the market, meaning that it will have a difficult time penetrating the market but could possibly go head-to-head with the Boeing 737 MAX as that aircraft really had a false start on the market with bad design features implemented. Development of the C Series was so over budget that it nearly bankrupted the company. In fact, it would have bankrupted Bombardier if the company wouldn’t have received government assistance to preserve jobs. The development of the all-new jet did emaciate the Canadian jet maker requiring a five-year turnaround plan.

I reviewed Bombardier for investment in 2016 and back then I was bullish on Bombardier or at least the prospects of the C Series, but decided against an investment in the company for two reasons:

The family controlling Bombardier did not seem to have its interests aligned with that of the company. Bombardier was working on a five-year turnaround plan.

Outperforming other jet makers

In 2017, Bombardier shares dropped on the news that Boeing had filed a dumping petition because Bombardier allegedly sold C Series aircraft to Delta Air Lines (DAL) far below cost price, harming the company’s domestic market. We are not going into the details, but after careful analysis in 2017 we found that Boeing’s claim was unjustified, and the US International Trade Commission found the same and unanimously rejected Boeing’s claim. For those with insight in the actual market the C Series would serve, it was a clear buying opportunity that would lead to an investment that would even outdo Boeing’s remarkable run up.

Airbus gifted a free aircraft

Even with the dispute between Boeing and Bombardier, I still decided it was not the time for me to buy shares. Did I miss the boat? Yes, but only because I stuck to my principle of not investing in a company in a turnaround. While Boeing was fighting the C Series, in an attempt to save access to the North American market, Bombardier and Airbus reached an agreement to partner on the C Series program. Shares continued to rise, but for me it really was a showstopper.

In 2017, on the new of the Airbus partnership ship on the C Series program, I noted the following:

Bombardier will likely completely remove itself from Commercial Airplanes business, keeping the duopoly alive.

I also reviewed shares a year later and noted the following about Bombardier’s Commercial Airplanes segment:

We're liking the turnaround though it should be pointed out that by 2020, the C Series - which has been one of the main reasons for people purchasing Bombardier shares - will not have reached full potential. Since the C Series has been spun off, it's also important to observe that the Commercial Aircraft segment will see revenue declining and the business likely will only be marginally profitable.

In the same piece I also noted the following:

… Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) became a partner on the C Series program at no costs, while Bombardier remains responsible for covering any funding shortfall in the coming years. In hindsight, if Bombardier would have known how weak Boeing's case actually was they would not have entered into a partnership with Airbus. Obviously, the partnership brings major benefits since the C Series will now also be produced at a production site in Mobile, U.S., and the extensive marketing and support network of Airbus will be utilized to market and support he C Series aircraft. However, Bombardier will own just a third of the program and after 7.5 years Airbus can buy the entire C Series program or Bombardier can force Airbus to buy it. What this basically means is that if the C Series is successful, Bombardier will lose it to Airbus. If it isn't, Bombardier will assess the prospects and possibly take what it can get for the program.

While Boeing gave investors an entry point in Bombardier, it was Airbus that introduced the selling point as it basically hijacked the C Series. Bombardier simply couldn’t be a winning participant in this as it had to carry part of the production losses while in the long-term program success would mean that Airbus would exercise its options to own the entire aircraft program. Bombardier could force Airbus to buy its stake in the program which would be valued relatively low since the only scenario in which Bombardier would be willing to sell is if the program would fail to gain traction.

All things considered Bombardier was obliged to pay part of the production losses while the benefits would be minimal. So, whereas I was interested in investing in Bombardier for their C Series, after the deal with Airbus there never was a convincing investment case that did include the C series success. So, the only reason to invest in Bombardier would be the turnaround plan, and as I mentioned already, I'm not a fan of turnaround plans.

It’s unlikely that I was the only one who saw that Bombardier wouldn’t benefit from the C Series as many people, who seemingly also were not fully convinced by the turnaround plan, started selling their shares after the C Series became the Airbus A220.

Challenging turnaround

With the C Series in the lap of Airbus, Bombardier was facing a challenging turnaround where it wanted to grow revenues by 7% annually while growing its EBIT by 30% per annum. Bombardier targeted over $20B in revenues by 2020 and adjusted EBITDA of $2.25B or an adjusted EBIT of >$1.6B. The problem I saw for Bombardier is that the biggest growth driver in the future, Commercial Aircraft, had a de-consolidated revenue target of $1.5B and the extremely low expectation of being profitable (you can read that as "breaking even"). It was clear that although the Q400 received an update, the Q400 turboprop program and the CRJ didn’t receive any of the required investments to make the programs more competitive as the Canadian airplane and train maker had landed most of the money into the C Series. With that in mind, it was likely that the commercial aircraft programs would be drivers of revenues.

Bombardier did end up selling its Q400 turboprop program to Longview Aircraft Company in 2018 while the CRJ program was sold to Mitsubishi in 2019, which made the Aerostructures segment in part redundant. In late 2019, Spirit AeroSystems bought the Aerostructures business from Bombardier, leaving the Canadian company with its Transportation and Business Jet business expected to generate $18.5B in revenues (per the 2020 target, below the consolidated $20B target) and $1.58-$1.75B in operating profits by 2020, giving the company an extremely tight framework to achieve its 2020 targets. In fact, at the time Bombardier sold the aerostructures business it already knew that reaching its 2020 objectives were out of sight.

Bombardier started 2018 strong with a 12% YoY increase (Targeted CAGR of 7%) and adjusted EBIT increase of 34% YoY vs. 30% CAGR targeted, but ended the year with flat revenues while 42% adjusted EBIT improvement was achieved. So, the first signs of the turnaround becoming more challenging already manifested itself in 2018.

In 2019, the challenges became better visible where even the relative stable train business saw challenges, primarily on European projects, that led to a $1B trim in revenues, bringing the estimated revenues for 2019 to $17B. In May 2019, the 2020 targets from the turnaround plan were under review, exactly the reason why I don’t fancy investing in turnarounds. Turnaround plans always look promising, but in 2018 we found that incorporating our correct assumptions on withdrawal from the Commercial Aircraft business, the pressure on the train division to perform was high. It didn’t stop there for the company and its shareholders as its transportation segment required additional investments to counter delays on European projects, putting the adjusted EBIT for 2019 in the $0.7-$0.80B range while the turnaround plan called for $1.2B in adjusted EBIT by the end of 2019. The latest hit to shareholders that led to share prices collapsing were deliveries and cash inflows that were shifted from Q3 to Q4, which typically is a strong quarter, and then were deferred to the Q1, resulting in 2019 revenues to come in below the $17B that was previously expected and $700 million in cash burn during the year.

Conclusion

In 2018, I was bearish on Bombardier as I recognized the C Series partnership would ultimately lead to Bombardier withdrawing itself from the Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures segments. That move would leave it with the business jet segment, which is even more sensitive to economic slowdowns than the commercial aircraft market and the train business. Bombardier’s train business really underperformed while a slow ramp down in production costs on the Airbus A220 is putting a damper on any prospect of program profits, which sent shares roughly 40% lower as its ability to generate cash from existing business segments is coming into question, subsequently putting question marks behind the company’s ability to reduce debt and return value to shareholders.

While the turnaround initially looked promising, providing support for higher share prices, Bombardier failed to execute with the finish line in sight. It suffices to say that a successful turnaround would have sent share prices higher, but the risk of Bombardier’s value collapsing also was present. Some investors have put their money in Bombardier throughout the turnaround that started five years ago at the risk of seeing their investment value evaporate or locking themselves into the investment. That's exactly what happened. From the moment we reviewed Bombardier in June 2018 share prices came down by almost 70% even though there have been promising developments, primarily in the business jet segment. What's hurting the company is not just the failed turnaround, it’s the fact that the company put itself on the verge of bankruptcy for the C Series and the company is unlikely to ever benefit from it while business jet developments were halted to preserve cash and the transportation business really showed underwhelming performance during the year. It leaves the company with the debt it added to finance the C Series development, but extremely little means to have those projects return value in a meaningful way as >$9B debt will start maturing in 2021.

The big question now becomes what Bombardier’s plans will be going forward. The company has debt maturing in the coming years, so it's likely the company is looking to sell its stake in the Airbus A220 program which is not in a cash positive production spot or possibly even exit the rail business or business jet business, though that would be a major blow to Bombardier’s product portfolio, leaving the company primarily as a business jet manufacturer. Nevertheless, I believe that selling off (part of the) core businesses or completely selling itself should be beneficial to shareholders. It's the only prudent way to go for Bombardier. Other options would convert debt to equity or issue additional shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.