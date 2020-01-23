Pinterest's Different Kind Of Social Media Play (Podcast)

The question is whether it can escape the example of Twitter's trajectory, and whether it can withstand the perennially looming juggernaut, Facebook.

Pinterest has been one of the many 2019 IPOs to underwhelm in public markets to date, but there is an interesting growth story here.

By Daniel Shvartsman

Listen to or subscribe to The Investing Edge on these podcast platforms:

When a new company comes to the market in a relatively new industry, there's a feeling out process for market participants to understand how to value the company and what type of investor should own the stock. There can be disagreements in that analysis, which is what makes a market - Uber (UBER) is a revolutionary provider of convenience or a souped up taxi company. Zoom (ZM) is creating a whole new category of communications, or is just a better version of Skype (MSFT). Beyond Meat (BYND) is a commodity producer of food or the only thing anyone will ever eat.

Pinterest (PINS) came to the market last year, as part of the late unicorn class of 2019. It hasn't done awful, but it's trading in between its IPO price ($19/share) and its first-day close ($24.50). That's not exactly exciting as a growth company. Part of the issue, as we discuss on this podcast, is that Pinterest looks like a social media company, and social media companies that are not Facebook (FB) do not have the best track record. The question is whether that's the right category for Pinterest.

Akram's Razor pitched a long idea on Pinterest in August, paired with a short of SNAP (SNAP). That was timed for Q2 earnings, which played out well enough, but the pair has gone the wrong way since. Akram is still holding a position though. The company is on the verge of positive free cash flow - albeit, after a lot of stock-based compensation - and not at a crazy valuation, and for a growth-curious value investor like me, it was interesting to go into the thesis. We discuss what is going on with Pinterest, what the right way to think about its model is and how it might be able to overcome the Twitter (TWTR) problem. Click play above to listen.

Topics Covered

4:00 minute mark - What's your gut take on Pinterest?

6:45 - The curse of Twitter

10:45 - How does the Twitter problem play out for Pinterest?

12:45 - Instagram as e-commerce vs. social.

15:45 - PINS vs. SNAP in terms of targeted advertising

19:30 - What are investors waiting for with PINS?

25:00 - Don't the numbers show that they have room to grow?

34:00 - The threats of Instagram and Whatsapp and the cautionary tale of YELP

46:00 - Lack of engagement in Pinterest and its effect on investing

55:00 - The bear case

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFIX, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel is long SFIX and GOOG. Akram's Razor is long PINS and FB, and short SNAP and SHOP. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investing advice.