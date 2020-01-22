John Deere: A Dividend Beauty For 2020

This is about to change as the company could face tailwinds from both the agricultural and construction industry.

In this article, I am going to discuss a stock that I expect is going to deliver two things going forward. Capital gains and increasing shareholder value through distributions. The Illinois based machinery producer John Deere (DE) has been on my radar for quite some time and I turned bullish roughly six weeks ago. The company continues to report strong results and is enhancing its manufacturing footprint due to strategic acquisitions and should benefit from declining trade war pressure and an economic recovery. As a result, we are looking at what I consider to be a true dividend beauty despite a somewhat low yield. Source: John Deere

What's Deere?

The one thing everyone seems to be aware of is the fact that John Deere produces tractors. That makes sense as this company, founded in 1804 is one of the largest producers of agricultural machinery in the world. The company is categorized as a 'farm & construction machinery' company valued at $56.5 billion. That makes it the second-largest player in that industry as Caterpillar (CAT) is valued at $82.3 billion. Note that these players are only competing in the construction industry. That industry is important as it accounted for roughly one-third of Deere's sales ($11.5 billion in 2019). The company expanded its footprint in this industry through the acquisition of the German construction machinery producer Wirtgen in 2017. Agriculture & turf sales were valued at $24.1 billion and are still the most significant stream of income for Deere.

Moreover, the company is highly dependent on the North American market. In 2019, Deere generated $20.6 billion worth of sales in the US and Canada. Total Western Europe sales came in at $5.5 billion. Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East (all combined) had sales $200 million shy of reaching the $4.0 billion mark. On the one hand, it's interesting to see how important North America is, while on the other hand, it also shows how much potential is left in the rest of the world.

Deere is probably one of the most interesting companies to monitor with regard to industry innovation. Agricultural is slowly but steadily transforming from 'traditional' agriculture to high-tech. John Deere is, therefore, preparing to move from the traditional 'bigger, faster and stronger' (referring to tractors) to 'automated, easy to use, and more precise'. This is not the reason why I am writing this article, but it is a big industry transition and in my opinion, it also significantly increases the entry barriers for new, or smaller agricultural businesses to survive and use growth opportunities. John Deere has a top-tier business network, the ability to make strategic acquisitions and a highly respected brand name.

Source: John Deere December 2019/January 2020 Investor Presentation

If Deere Wins, Shareholders Win

One question when looking at a successful company should be 'where does the money go?' as you want to have a piece of the cake and not only have to rely on potential capital gains.

In the case of Deere, the company has clear priorities when it comes to the use of cash from operations. First and foremost, the goal is to enhance shareholder value without 'abusing' its balance sheet. In other words, taking long-term risks to support short-term value creation is a clear no-go. That goes for a lot of companies, but it is always good to see that a company emphasizes this. Anyhow, once a strong balance sheet has provided the funds needed to support growth, the company aims to achieve a long-term payout ratio between 25% and 35%.

Source: John Deere December 2019/January 2020 Investor Presentation

Once the size of stock dividends has been agreed upon, the company uses share repurchases as a way to deploy excess cash. As I will show you in this article, Deere has invested a significant amount of money in buybacks over the past couple of years - even outperforming dividend distributions.

That said, normally, this is the part where I start discussing the company's dividend details. However, as the company provided us with a handy overview (from operating cash flow to share repurchases), I am going to discuss the balance sheet first.

Debt Levels Are High But Sustainable

Let's start with liquidity. Technically speaking, we are dealing with current assets worth $49.2 billion. $38.8 billion of this amount is filed under net receivables as John Deere is highly dependent on financing for its vehicles leading to high receivables. Cash and cash equivalents are valued at $3.9 billion. When adding short-term investments, the total 'cash' value rises to $4.4 billion. On the other side of the balance sheet, the company has accounts payable valued at $2.3 billion, tax payables worth $0.7 million as well as deferred revenues of $1.6 billion. As a result, the current ratio is currently valued at 2.0 meaning one full point above the 'neutral' 1.0 level. Hence indicating that the company does not have any issues meeting short-term financing demand. It is also worth noting that the company has had a good liquidity position throughout the entire 21st century.

Data by YCharts

The bigger picture is similar. Deere has total assets valued at $73.0 billion. Just $13.5 billion of this is net property, plant, and equipment while $49.2 billion comes from current assets as I already briefly mentioned. Total liabilities are valued at $61.6 billion. Roughly half of that comes from long-term debt worth $30.2 billion. This puts total stockholders' equity at $11.4 billion. As a result, total debt (all liabilities) to equity is at a whopping 5.4. This is up from 5.2 in 2018. On one hand, we are dealing with a pretty high level of liabilities while on the other hand, there is a perfectly valid explanation for that given the higher long-term debt load that is met by a large asset value.

Adding to that, while total liabilities have been in a steady uptrend, there is no indication that things are getting out of hand as asset growth has outperformed liabilities growth over the past couple of years. Even better, liabilities have not been able to outperform asset growth throughout the entire 21st century (see graph below).

Data by YCharts

Based on everything discussed so far, the company does have the foundation to create shareholder value.

Investors Are In A Good Place

While I am writing this article, John Deere has a dividend yield of 1.74. That's the lowest yielding dividend stock I have discussed on this website as the yield is in line with the S&P 500 yield. Nonetheless, it still makes sense to go for this dividend yield as the company has a rock-solid track record of enhancing shareholder value. Since 2004, the company has raised its dividend by 443%. Since 2010, dividend payments have soared by 171%. Note that the company did not raise its dividend between 2014 and 2018 as a result of ongoing economic uncertainty. This marked one of the longest periods of unchanged dividend payments in the company's modern history. This dry streak ended in 2018 as the company raised dividends by more than 15%.

Adding to that, the company's past results confirm a disciplined approach towards dividends and buybacks. Since 2004, the company has paid dividends worth $9.6 billion. Buybacks were almost double that size at $15.7 billion. When combining both distribution methods, the payout ratio comes in at 58% of operating cash flow.

Source: John Deere December 2019/January 2020 Investor Presentation

When looking at a more detailed overview of both distribution methods, it quickly becomes clear that buybacks are more volatile than dividends. The dividends payout ratio of often close to 30% of operating cash flow. Note that the dividend value below is negative as dividends are a negative value on the cash flow statement. The same should apply to buybacks - unfortunately, it doesn't in this case. Either way, besides the fact that GAAP operating cash flow is often volatile, we see that distributions are frequent and steady as operating cash flow has been in a steady uptrend over the past couple of years.

Data by YCharts

The graph below shows the volatile uptrend of the past 19 years as well as the dividend yield. Note that the yield is at low levels and often elevated after a significant stock price drop like the one of the previous economic decline (2014/2015) when the yield reached 3.2%.

Data by YCharts

Before I move on, I wanted to once again highlight the company's repurchases. Repurchases have been a great tool to enhance shareholder value and a frequent tool in times when economic growth was low and cash from operations allows the company to use this tool. In 2019, Deere has spent more than $1.2 billion on buybacks. This amount is fairly equal to the amounts spent in years like 2005 and 2011. But this time, the company only managed to buy a fraction of the shares as the stock price has held up very well in the current economic environment.

Source: John Deere December 2019/January 2020 Investor Presentation

With regard to business cycles, I also want to mention that even though every single cycle is clearly visible (graph below), net income has not been negative once in the past 17 years. Since the end of the 1980s, net income has only been negative twice. Two times a loss in equipment operations was offset by gains provided by John Deere Financial.

Source: John Deere December 2019/January 2020 Investor Presentation

Buying A Fundamentally Backed Breakout

In my previous article, I mentioned two factors that are more than likely going to positively impact Deere going forward. Starting with the fact that farm equipment has aged and we are technically speaking due for a new replacement cycle. The second factor is the increased likelihood of farmers who have adjusted to the ongoing trade uncertainty and the possibility of difficulties in case the situation changes again.

... Deere is seeing some improvement as US farmer sentiment is starting to improve as they have learned to adapt to the current (difficult) trade environment. In addition to that, fleet age in the US has reached its highest point in over a decade. This is expected to more or less force farmers over time to invest in new equipment and should enforce a gradual recovery/investment cycle.

In this article, I want to highlight another factor. And that factor is economic growth. One of the main indicators Deere uses is construction activities as it impacts one of its largest business segments (construction).

The just-released December data for housing starts not only shows a rally to multi-year highs but also a growth rate of 40%. That's one of the highest numbers ever and a good indicator that business activity is returning again.

Another indicator I am showing you shows promising developments as well. I have used the graph below in a number of articles as it shows the indicators I use to predict business cycles. What we see, is that after a long downtrend, we are finally witnessing a recovery in future business expectations. Future business expectations have been up for three straight months. Hence, increasing the likelihood of an ISM index and general growth bottom as well.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Regional Fed Manufacturing Surveys)

Unfortunately, an economic growth recovery is largely based on expectations right now. There is no actual data that is yet showing a recovery. I expect this to occur in the first quarter of this year. This would mean that Deere is about to get both support from an agricultural replacement cycle and higher orders for cyclical machinery. Historically speaking, this has led to a higher valuation and sustained uptrend.

At this point, the stock is trading at 17.4x earnings. This is mainly the result of much higher earnings compared to the time the P/E ratio was above 32. If the growth bottom is for real, I expect Deere to rally to at least $220. That's up 25% from current levels. 25% is what John Deere has returned in most periods of accelerating growth. If growth is sustainable, we can even expect returns of at least 40% to 50%.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

John Deere is one of my favorite stocks right now. The dividend yield is low but there are a ton of factors making it still an interesting investment. First of all, I am excited about the first signs indicating an economic bottom. Right off the bat, this means the company should be able to further support earnings and free cash flow growth. Besides that, we are seeing growing strength in the agricultural industry and an increasing focus on agricultural high-tech. That said, the company is increasingly raising its dividend and using excess cash to reduce its share count.

Moreover, the stock is attractively priced and is positioning itself for what could be the first serious stock price breakout since 2016.

Source: FINVIZ

The single biggest risk right now is a fake bottom and a further decline in economic indicators. At this point, it does not seem to be likely, but it could seriously hurt the market in general as investors have been pricing in higher growth since the start of 2019. This could be triggered by a renewed escalation of the trade war or a steep decline in general economic sentiment. Both would weigh heavily on capital expenditures.

However, as I believe that these risks are contained right now, I continue to be bullish on Deere and expect great things to happen in 2020.

