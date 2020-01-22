In The Face Of 2020 Uncertainty, Big Tech Remains A Stalwart

Despite these uncertainties and the acute development of two digital worlds developing separately in China and the U.S., big tech in both markets will be the best play in 2020.

With markets achieving overall 10% gains from 2018-2019 and top performing big tech contributing to most market gains in the last 40 years, big tech companies in China and the U.S. - Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), JD.com (JD), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) -will remain impervious to swing factors in 2020 and will be the best investments.

Heading into 2020, the consumer is strong, and the markets are relatively fully priced compared to historical averages. The overall markets are going to be volatile due to the Fed's inflation policy, China-U.S. relations, and the elections. The Fed remains focused on unemployment and inflation. China will continue to expand its economic development model separating itself from the U.S. regardless of the trade deal which means investors need to diversify into both economic systems. Clarity will, hopefully, emerge in U.S. as a result of the election cycle but will present short-term volatile reactionary markets. Overall, even though these factors will influence the broader markets and companies, big tech will remain unaffected and will be the best investment.

Markets are information processors. Big tech is the embodiment of information processing and thus is increasingly being seen as the markets themselves. As the long-term implications of state capitalism and decentralized capitalism competing unfold, their economic markets have generated separate and competing information processing companies that have become the main drivers of their markets. The following big tech companies and others - Alibaba, Tencent, JD.com, Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Facebook - will continue to generate growth in their markets for 2020 regardless of U.S. uncertainty factors as a result of the long-term macroeconomic trend developing between their underlying market economies that will demand continued growth from these companies as they compete.

World GDP Overview

Source

Over the last 100 years, the world has built a $90 trillion global economy. The U.S. has led this growth and is currently leading the way with a strong economy and responsibility for 24%, Europe 22%, China 16%, Japan 6%, and India 3.5%. India and China will lead the growth rates in 2020. With India projected to grow at 6% and China expecting to grow at over 6% this year even with the trade war and hesitation in the Indian economy. I'd like to remind readers that a recession is when two consecutive quarters of negative real GDP occur. For 2020, this seems unlikely in the U.S. as real GDP growth is expected on average from a number of different analysts to be around 1.5%, with overall global real GDP growth at 3%.

The reasons for ambivalent feelings about the economy currently are that the consumer is very strong, but the manufacturing sector which represents 13% of GDP is not. The consumer is strong because unemployment is at historic lows and wage inflation is 3% whereas the CPI is 2.3%. Global manufacturing, however, is slowing dramatically. The ISM Manufacturing index is at a 10-year low. The auto industry and aerospace are about to experience production cuts in 2020 as seen by layoffs and regulatory issues. CEO confidence is at its lowest since 2009 even though consumer confidence globally and in the U.S. and China is high.

Source

The slowdown in manufacturing sectors will have little impact on big tech in 2020. The strength of the consumer can be seen as a strength of big tech as the consumer in the 21st century has become empowered by the multiple free and cheap services that big tech provides consumers.

Financial Markets

Source

In Q4 of 2018, the S&P declined 20%, in 2019, the S&P returned 31%. This leaves the markets up 10% over two years. This year looks like it will be more volatile and increasingly hard to find value but that tepid economic growth can be expected with growth being mainly driven by big tech.

In 2019, a large part of the growth was due to multiple expansion of technology companies where investors were willing to pay more for the same companies. 2020 will likely be a year of much more modest gains and more closely linked to real corporate profit increases. In early 2019, equity markets were undervalued, following the sharp price declines in late 2018. The S&P 500 index price/earnings ratio rose from 19 times to 25 times during 2019. At current prices, the S&P seems like it is above fair value, and there's not much margin for error. Looking for potential sources of error, there are the usual economic factors, which, in 2020, may include some inflation.

Source

The opposite side of multiple expansion could be a substantial downside. It is unclear what the central banks are going to do about it. Especially given that wage inflation is starting to pick up at 3%, and historically, inflation has been hard to control. Given that interest rates are close to their lowest levels, it seems that central banks could potentially be in tough spot without their historical favorite tool of lowering rates.

However, technology is incredibly deflationary. If a business can hold its revenues constant and substitute technology for labor, margins will continue to rise. A company that can replace its current assets with technology will see its' sales per dollar of assets rise. This trend is leading to light corporate capital structures which should see higher payout ratios and dividend growth to follow as a result. This may be a reason for investors to look for old companies implementing or completing technology turnover in their corporate models.

Disproportional Growth in a Few

Some of the stock market data is skewed as well due to the rise of index funds and a focus on a small number of companies that are performing extremely well. There is a big difference between the mean and the median performance. This can be seen not only in share prices but also in the performance of the underlying companies. The index funds and ETFs are increasingly repackaging the market for investors, not realizing that a select few of the companies keep showing up in all of these funds. As a result, drawing a Venn diagram of all ETFs and indexes will yield an image with a small number of companies in the middle shared by these funds that are, therefore, continually receiving a volume of share buys that is helping price momentum and driving the stocks to higher share prices.

The narrowing in the market is not just driven by the dominance of the tech companies but also by investors' belief that a smaller part of the market has a positive terminal value because of the secular changes and belief in MMT. These secular changes which encourage the belief in low interest rates are further exacerbating the shrinkage of companies in the market by encouraging M&A activity at cheap prices. As a result of the M&A activity as well as activist investors, the private sector is growing as it provides a safe haven to grow beyond shareholder influence and the threat of hostile takeovers with cheap money abounding. Some are theorizing that since the markets are information-processing machines that these companies which process information are becoming the market themselves.

Source

In the U.S., the top five stocks, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Facebook, make up 18% of the total weighting. Apple and Microsoft, which surged 86% and 55% in 2019, respectively, together accounted for nearly 15% of the S&P 500's advance last year. Some of this is heavily skewed because of exchange-traded funds. Historically, the US has had on average of 5800 companies trading publicly since 1980. Today there are as few as 3,600 and almost all of them are in various indexes and ETFs. This makes it more difficult to find inefficiencies than in the 1980s or 1990s.

A recent academic paper has noted that historically the top-performing 1.3% of firms account for the $US 44.7 trillion in global stock market wealth creation from 1990 to 2018. Perhaps the multiple expansion in 2019 of these companies is justified and is all the more reason to pour more investments into big tech.

Source

The S&P year-end bottoms-up operating earnings estimate for 2019 is about $158, which represents a 4% gain. The 2020 estimate from S&P is about $175 which would be up 11%. Projecting earnings up 5%, should take it to $166 and be more realistic with GDP expected to increase by about 2%. The recent close of 3250 on $166, would give about a 20 PE. From a historical perspective this seems expensive, but for these markets seems like value.

The market is expensive and small-cap stocks are even more expensive. The Russell 2000 is at 39 times this year's earnings. I cannot stress how expensive this is and how I am finding it is increasingly difficult to find good values out there. With Goldman Sachs forecasting the S&P 500 at 3400, the S&P currently is fully valued and a lot will depend on company earnings this year.

Uncertainty may be present in the economy, but CFOs are expressing confidence in their own companies with 2019's record, $960 billion in buybacks. This was the first year in a long time that total buybacks plus dividends exceeded the free cash flow generated by the corporate sector. The difference was made up by borrowing as firms have been quick to take advantage of the historic low interest rates. The buybacks and the borrowing indicate that CFOs are confident in investing in the stock market through their own companies.

Overall, I am guessing that the modest growth of 5-10% will occur in the markets this year.

With GDP growth and markets expected to generate modest increases in 2020, investors need to consider expected swing factors in 2020 markets which are mainly political and include: the Fed, China-U.S. relations and the election. Though these factors will swing the broad markets, big tech looks well positioned to deal with these factors. As highlighted above its ability to capture the majority of the broad market gains makes it the best opportunity for investors in 2020.

The Fed, Technology, and Inflation

The accommodating behavior of the Fed will influence the markets this year. Inflation is currently around 2.3%, and unemployment is at record lows, unseen since the 1960s. What may have gone unnoticed however is that the Fed has rewound the balance sheet by $448 billion in 2019 but recently has started adding again. The Fed has been producing massive amounts of liquidity to keep short term interest lending down between large banks as the thirst for capital is in high demand. In 2019 the Fed cut interest rates, starting in July when manufacturing contracted, after raising them four times in 2018 it is clear that for 2020 the fed will be focused on controlling inflation and maintaining full employment.

Increasing interest rates in 2020 may end up hurting the consumer. Even though the economy may be fine, the highly valued equity markets which are currently dis-proportionally leveraged will see massive swings into bear market territory due to these factors compounding on each other. This leads to the issue that the Fed will have to evaluate the structural changes in the economy that may not be fully weighted and recognized.

The main economic theory currently prescribed by economists for the economy is secular stagnation and the modern monetary theory which theorizes that a country can build up debt, have low interest rates, and maintain low inflation forever. This idea seems ludicrous when considering the long-term impact that this implies a massive expansion of monetary balances by central banks in order to support this form of economic policy. It is assumed that inflation will put an end to this cycle. With the CPI at 2.3% in the U.S. up from 1.6% at the beginning of 2019 and wage inflation at about 3%, the U.S. is starting to see a change. Part of the reason the markets went up in the past year is that they always go up when real inflation is factored out by negative interest rates.

In 2020 it is important to realize technology's impact as a deflationary instrument. The multiple free platforms of content, streaming wars, 5G wars, and e-commerce are improving transparency of goods information for consumers and are pressuring companies to get goods more efficiently to the consumer. The surplus of disruption in these industries is benefiting the consumer and is expected to continue allowing the central banks to be accommodative and present a reasonable environment for investors.

Risks to the deflationary power of technology are driven by regulation and taxation. If Europe continues to lead and the U.S. follows with the regulation of technology and potential break up, that could lower the deflationary force of technology and lead to higher inflation. The recent digital tax on U.S. firms from Europe in response to trade sanctions imposed by the U.S. is also a threat to technology's deflationary force as they decrease the margins.

Risks to the Fed and its numbers are the current structural changes in the economy including the pricing of goods and services, climate investing and technology. As a result of the underlying structural changes the official data may not be as trustworthy and the techniques to capture this data are out of date. For example, much data from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis maybe underweighting the new economy. When reviewing the 1990s and early 2000s data several years later which saw the rise of the first tech bubbles, the Commerce Department revised the data and raised its GDP growth a percentage point higher than originally estimated.

Today's mismeasurement is probably not that large but there is some mismeasurement as they are not accounting for the goods and services that the consumer is receiving as a result of free platforms and how these free services improve economic lives. For instance, a recent study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences estimated that Facebook is valued at $50 a year for the consumer, email at $8,400 and free search being the most valued at $17,500. The key is to focus on inflation and understand what is driving goods inflation, wage inflation, and service inflation rates.

Table displays willingness to accept (WTA) valuations which are the monetary compensation needed to compensate a consumer for losing access to various goods. Source

Big tech continues to be a force in the markets creating growth in economies through its innate deflationary capacity as well as through its own dynamic economic growth which is seeing large accumulations of wealth. Through these trends and its empowerment of the consumer as highlighted by the table above big tech seems to be well positioned to handle these inflation issues highlighted above.

The Election

I'll try to keep this short and simple as I know this is a tense topic.

Needless to say, the 2020 election season will have an impact on market volatility. Current surveys suggest that the House will remain in Democratic control, and the Senate in the hands of the Republicans. On the executive side, Trump remains very popular among Republican voters due to low unemployment, and high wage growth, but many independents have now moved away, and it is not clear where they will go until a Democratic nominee is selected. The impeachment process also makes politics a murky factor. The election will be contentious and emotional and as a result, volatility will be present. If the economy is strong, the markets hold up globally and no conflicts have been started things may remain the same.

Regardless, the elections will not disrupt the growth trend of big tech. With the elections being information driven and big tech being information centered it seems that regardless of outcomes big tech will benefit as politicians seek to use information tools to win.

Foreign-policy developments and Trade

Foreign policy uncertainty is also a huge issue for 2020 markets. Economic growth has been limited due to Iran's and North Korea's situation remaining unclear and more than 30 years of globalization unwound with the withdrawal from TTP and the ensuing current trade wars with Europe and China. These instabilities coupled mean there appears to be more downside than upside to the market if they are not resolved.

The Global Economic Policy Uncertainty Index has never been higher. The most pressing issue of uncertainty is that the current trade war turns into a full-on Cold War that will last a generation. In this conflict, the U.S. and China will compete on the platforms of trade and technology. With the stakes being the market capitalism vs. state capitalism.

Source

The issues surrounding the rise of China are the most important. The phase-one tariff agreement with China signed on Jan. 15 will be only a partial deal and will not get us back to tariff levels prior to recent months. The deal has also not addressed the main issues with respect to forced joint ventures, intellectual property, patents, and limited access to Chinese markets, etc... A resolution of the China issue would inject a lot of confidence.

China and Competing Models

The two competing economic development models; market capitalism and state capitalism have yielded the growth of two Internets each with different internet champions. In the US and Europe Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google are the champions. In China, Tencent and Alibaba are leading the way. Since markets are information processing machines that come to a consensus on price, these companies are not just companies but are becoming the market themselves in their respective economic systems. The dual internet has real ramifications, such as the U.S. discussion around whether they should pull TikTok and Huawei equipment because of national-security implications. Meanwhile, when looking at the dominant U.S. companies, their valuations are basically ex-China, because they do not make money in China.

What is interesting is as these two worlds build in parallel, some of the business models that are not working in America are working in China. Food delivery services, as well as payment methods, are a prime example of these differences. Look at what's going on in payments in China, with Tenpay and Alipay. Cash and credit cards are non-existent in China. In 2018, Tenpay had over 800 million active users, and Alipay had 600 million. China is the front runner for what's going on in financial payments globally. The scale and pace of what's happening in China are beyond anything in the U.S.

Investors cannot dismiss China due to its illiberal society structures. It's a system that has pulled 800 million people out of poverty. The western world may believe that a liberal democracy is necessary for economic development, but China stands as a counterpoint. Regardless, both the U.S. and China are deeply capitalist societies. In China, however, one becomes a politician first and then makes money as a capitalist. Notably, this can lead to corruption, but it also instills a deep societal unification factor that America's individualism lacks.

China has realized that it competes with the U.S. on the two platforms of trade and technology. The present trade war has helped China realize that it needs to become self-sufficient. In the technology realm, China has two advantages: First, the state is deeply funding technological development, while U.S. is relying on companies to do it. If the U.S. over-regulates Microsoft and Google, it will limit their abilities to fund these areas, which is important for the U.S. to be technologically competitive. Second, the Chinese are able to analyze much bigger data sets much faster, because they don't deal with privacy, regulatory, and other liberal value issues. It has become vital to understand what's going on in China when thinking about investing globally.

Tensions with China and the U.S. will only accelerate the relevance and importance of big tech in these countries as political leaders seek to use big tech's technologies to compete both externally and internally.

Conclusion

The topic areas highlighted in this article are sources of potential volatility for U.S. equities in 2020. Expect global returns of GDP at about 3% as slowing of growth is realized resulting from a combination of uncertainty abroad and in the U.S. Market growth looks modest in 2020 as multiple expansion will most likely not take place as it did in 2019. The markets are expected to stay fully priced for the year. The three swing factors for the year are the Fed, China and U.S. relations, and the election. The Fed remains accommodative even with high deficit. China will continue to expand its economic development model. The trade deal will have little impact unless patents and intellectual property are addressed. Increasingly investors are seeing China and the U.S. economic models and their supporting technology infrastructure develop separately which means investors need to be aware and allocate capital into both economic models from a risk standpoint.

Even with modest GDP growth and market growth and weighing the swing factors, it seems that the big tech in China and the U.S. are the best prepared to deal with 2020's uncertainty. Having large capital resources and having built the driving deflationary and growth tools of the world as well as being at the forefront of all issues information these companies are well positioned in 2020. As markets and the world are information driven, companies like - Alibaba, Tencent, JD.com, Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Facebook - in both economic models are from my perspective are the representative of their markets. With competition heating up between the two economic models it seems that investors would do well to invest in the top technology firms on either side as they will most likely compete in an evolutionary information dominance competition that will drive short and long term growth on both sides.

