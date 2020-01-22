The Markets Are Doing Some Consolidating (Technically Speaking For 1/22)

An important ETF milestone has been reached: the total amount of assets under "management" in bond ETFs has surpassed $1 trillion. This is an incredibly important development. Due to the more complex nature of bonds, investing in a single issue is prohibitive for a single investor. Bond mutual funds might appear to be an answer, but when you compare the lower expense ratio of ETFs relative to the lower upside potential of bonds, ETFs make more sense. These bond ETFs allow investors to get diversification, which lowers volatility through the addition of fixed-income. What more could you want?

The general tenor of various GDP "nowcasts" is that the economy is in decent shape and that 1Q20 will see modest growth.

The NY Fed is predicting 1.22% growth. Its model dropped to 0.39% at the end of last year but has since rebounded.

The Atlanta Fed is predicting 1.8%. Its model recently dropped from modestly above 2%. Its model also includes a range of "blue chip" economic projections, which are ranging from 1.4%-2.6%.

The Cleveland Fed, which only uses the yield curve spread, is predicting 2.1%. It also has a 27% recession probability.

James Picerno over at the Capital Speculator is noting a leveling off of the softness and modest firming. Here is his basic thesis (emphasis added):

The US economy continues to show signs of stabilizing after last year’s second-half slowdown. In addition, revised projections for the business cycle trend hint at the possibility that growth is rebounding in early 2020. Although an upbeat outlook for this year remains tentative, today’s forward review points to a mildly stronger output for the US in the first quarter.

My overall analysis is in line with the above conclusions.

Is there a relationship between the corporate bond maturity at issuance and GDP growth? Recent research suggests there is: The paper's authors offer this explanation:

In this context, increasing the expectations of firm earnings growth will decrease the default risk, making investors more willing to accept debt with longer maturities. Firms in this situation can thus lower their liquidity risk by taking advantage of investor’s changing preferences and lengthening the maturity of their bonds.

Put another way -- if a company can convince investors that the money is being used for a productive purpose (as measured by increased R&D spending), then investors will be more willing to lend money for a longer period of time.

Let's turn to today's performance tables:

In general, this was a "nothing" day. The top performers were mixed between the long end of the Treasury market and large-cap issues. But the top gain was 0.37% -- not exactly a massive rally. Micro-caps were down 0.33% -- again, not exactly the biggest loss. The sector performance is decidedly mixed. Only five sectors rose and three of those were defensive. Tech was the top performer, but it was only up 0.37%. Energy continues to sell off; it was the worst performer, dropping a little over 1%.

Let's take a look at the charts, starting with today's SPY: The SPY gapped higher at the open but trended lower for the entire session. Prices dropped mid-morning, rallied a bit, and then started a second trend lower after lunch. Prices ended the session by consolidating losses right above yesterday's open. Looking at the five-day chart, The SPY has been moving more or less sideways since January 17, using the upper 130s for technical support. The IWM's chart is a bit more bearish. Rather than consolidate gains sideways, it moved slightly lower on Friday and Tuesday (the markets were closed on Monday) and is now trading in the upper range of Friday's close.

However, things are still bullish on the daily charts. The SPY is still in a solid uptrend. Small-caps are trading around the trend-line that connects lows from early October and early December.

Let's next turn to sector performance to highlight a potentially bearish development

Over the last week, the top three performing sectors are defensive: utilities, real estate, and healthcare. Over the last month (second row), defensive sectors occupy the third, fourth, and fifth tier.

In reality, the last two days have been a modest nothing-burger. The gains and losses have been modest. The underlying sector performance has been a bit weaker, but the amount of gains and losses is still pretty small.

Author's Note: This is my regular post for Tuesday-Friday which covers economic and technical developments in the US equity markets.

