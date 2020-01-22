Workday: Now Is The Time To Buy

The company has strong revenue growth and should have ~30% growth in the near future.

Stock price has fallen significantly the last 6 months and is now showing signs of life.

In my previous article on Workday, Inc. (WDAY) entitled "Workday: Great Company, But I Think I'll Wait", I made the following statement:

I love this company! There is just one problem, and that is that Workday is overpriced at the moment. But I believe that there will be an opportunity to get in at a better price...

(Source: Seeking Alpha article: "Workday: Great Company, But I Think I', Wait"

That was 6 months ago, and the stock price has dropped almost 20% since then. The sentiment towards SaaS companies has shifted from bearish to bullish, and Workday stock appears to be coming back to life as it penetrates local resistance.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Revenue growth and free cash flow margin still appear to be strong. Therefore, I am raising my rating from neutral to very bullish in order to fully capitalize on the currently very bullish market for software stocks.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

Workday's annual sales growth rate is 31.5%, down from the 5-year growth rate of 43%, a rate that would be very hard to sustain.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Workday's free cash flow margin TTM is a decent 12.4%. The free cash flow margin has been fairly flat since mid-2015.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40 - some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the software company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Workday's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 31.5% + 12.4% = 43.9%

The calculation comes out higher than 40%, indicating that Workday has a healthy balance between growth and profits.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Workday is very slightly above the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is modestly higher than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Workday is modestly overvalued relative to the typical stock in my digital transformation universe, based on Sales/EV multiple.

The Sales/EV multiple tells me that the stock is slightly overvalued, but my value assessment changes when I substitute next year's earnings estimates for forward sales.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The results shown on this second scatter plot suggest that Workday is fairly valued based on next year's earnings estimates. Therefore, I have to conclude that Workday is fairly valued so long as the company maintains the earnings estimated for next year.

Investment Risks

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still high on a historical basis. Uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes and President Trump's impeachment, could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

Workday has set a high bar in terms of revenue growth and free cash flow. Failure to match historical growth assuming a small amount of deceleration would likely result in a lower stock price.

Summary and Conclusions

Workday appears to have a very strong future and will possibly be one of the five stocks that will dominate the modern tech stack, the others being Salesforce (CRM), Adobe (ADBE), ServiceNow (NOW), and Microsoft (MSFT) (Office 365) potentially being one of the last companies standing in the race towards the digital workplace.

The company is a leader in two industries, HCM and Financial Management, both of which still have a relatively low level of penetration.

(Source: Workday financial analyst day 2018)

The company has YoY revenue growth of 31% and is likely to achieve similar growth for several years based on a high level of customer satisfaction, outsized R&D investments, and international expansion. The company fulfills the Rule of 40, a rule of thumb that estimates a software company's health. In my estimation, Workday is fairly valued. Given the bullish move in the stock and software market, in general, I am raising my rating from neutral to very bullish.

Digital Transformation is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity fueled by the need for businesses to convert to the new digital era or risk being left behind. You can take advantage of this opportunity by subscribing to the Digital Transformation marketplace service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.