Uber: Selling Eats Won't Solve Problem

The fundamental justification for a higher stock price doesn't exist, but the Uber chart suggests a possible breakout to previous highs in the $40s.

Recently, a lot has been made of the potential for Uber Technologies (UBER) to sell their money losing Eats division to boost the stock. Investors need to realize that Uber won't be profitable without Eats. The stock does appear set for a potential breakout above $35, but a bullish case can't be made for Uber based on fundamentals.

Devil Is In The Details

The market is well aware of the large EBITDA losses generated by the ridesharing services of Uber and Lyft (LYFT). Most investors even understand that the Uber Eats segment generates a substantial part of the EBITDA losses for the business, but the devil is in the details of whether selling Eats would actually boost the value of the stock.

The Eats business saw gross booking surge 77% YoY leading to adjusted net revenue jumping 109% based on constant currency. Uber generated a far higher take rate in Q3 after some weakness in the prior quarters, but the meal delivery service still saw EBITDA losses soar to a record loss of $316 million.

Source: Uber Q3'19 presentation

Considering Eats saw Q3 revenues surge 109%, investors might be careful asking for the segment to be sold. The company saw adjusted net revenue growth on a constant currently rate dip below 19% until the Eats segment surge of Q2/Q3.

The different segments had the following quarterly revenues for the last couple of years:

Source: Uber Q3'19 presentation

The main segments has the following YoY growth rates for Q3:

Rides +22.6%

Eats +105.2%

Freight +78.7%

So one can easily see that the Eats and Freight business accounts for the majority of growth in excess of the 20% rate generated by Uber. The two segments combine for quarterly adjusted net revenues in excess of $600 million now.

The issue remains the astonishing EBITDA losses of the segments outside of Rides. Uber isn't going to solve the EBITDA loss issues just by removing Eats from the equation.

Rides had a quarterly EBITDA profit of $631 million, but the corporate expenses were $623 million. The company still has over $270 million in additional quarterly EBITDA losses from Freight, Other Bets and ATG.

Source: Uber Q3'19 presentation

Not So Impressive

The Rides segment is now an annual $10 billion business with limited EBITDA profits as a stand alone business. Investors need to be careful assuming the market is paying anything close to $60 billion for the business just because selling the Eats business removes a large portion of the EBITDA losses.

Other comparative technology platforms such as Alphabet (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) trade at P/S multiples in the 6x range. The question is how much the stand alone Rides segment would be be valued.

Data by YCharts

Analysts have Uber generating 2020 revenues of $18 billion. The Rides segment would fall into the $12 billion to $14 billion area. The current stock valuation would value the segment alone at 4x to 5x sales.

Uber has a structurally deficient business model too reliant on drivers where the model doesn't scale. One shouldn't expect Uber to ever generate the 30% to 40% operating margins of Alphabet or Facebook to warrant similar P/S ratios. With a similar P/S multiple, one can't recommend Uber at higher prices.

The reality is that the Rides business would be lucky to generate 10% EBITDA margins for an ~$1.2 billion in EBITDA profits based on 2020 revenues. The stock would trade at 50x this EBITDA estimate for a segment growing revenues in the 20% range and Uber would still need to reach this EBITDA target.

Uber could potentially sell the Eats and Freight business units for cash to reduce the enterprise value. One has to wonder how many bidders would line up to purchase businesses generating massive adjusted EBITDA losses in highly competitive segments.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Uber has more problems than just the Eats division. The chart suggests a break above $35 sets up a run above $40, but the fundamental justification doesn't exist to own the stock other than for this short-term trade. After a run above $40, investors should avoid Uber until the corporate culture changes from growth at all costs to growing cash flows.

