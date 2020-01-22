The Active Management Risk Of Index Investing

If you own index fund, you are still making active bets in your portfolio whether you know it or not.

I own index funds, therefore I reject active management. Umm, no. To the contrary, if you own index funds, you are engaging in active management just like everyone else. The key difference is that you are following the herd in allowing either some committee that put together your index fund or the market itself to decide your active portfolio bets. Herd mentality works great when the market is rising. But it can be an absolute killer when it comes to managing your risk over time.

You are making active bets when indexing the market. Ironically, nowhere is this more so the case than it is at the epicenter of index investing with the S&P 500.

How am I making active bets by owning the S&P 500 Index? Consider the following.

A big bet on tech. By owning the S&P 500 Index (SPY), I am deciding to allocate roughly 24%, or nearly one-quarter of my investment, to the information technology sector (XLK). And this doesn't include the additional 4% that used to be in the tech sector but was switched to the newly created communications sector (XLC) a couple of years back.

So what? Only two previous times over the past three decades has a sector made up more than 20% of the S&P 500 Index. The tech sector in 1999 and 2000, and the financial sector from 2002 to 2006. The tech sector subsequently lost -83% of its value from peak to trough and was still lower by nearly -80% eight years later. The financial sector subsequently fell by -83% from peak to trough and was still lower from its early 2007 peak as recently as a year ago.

Tech from 2015 to today is the third such instance of a sector making up more than 20% of the S&P 500, and tech today is way over 20% in arguably closing in on 30%.

Will tech fall by more than -80% once the next stock market deluge begins? Probably not. But given the historical precedent and from a risk management perspective, I'm not sure I want to automatically throw 25 to 30 cents out of my every dollar at the sector either just because the market and/or some index making committee is telling me so.

OK. So maybe the index investor instead opts for an equal weighted S&P 500 ETF instead (RSP). This lowers my exposure to the tech sector to just over 14%. Indeed. But even if it's simply another index product, an active management decision is being made with the move.

A big bet on a few big tech names. By owning the S&P 500, my big dose of technology is also highly concentrated. Nearly 10% of my money is being allocated to just two tech names in Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). And another 10% slug is going to just four other names in Amazon (AMZN) (a.k.a. the most overhyped company in the world - astonishingly, my local grocery stores are all still open!), Facebook (FB), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B), and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), three of which are also tech or tech adjacent.

So what? These companies have been awesome performers for years. But to expect that they will continue to be the top performers in the years to come simply assumes that not only will tech continue to win but these specific companies will continue to make up an increasing percentage of the market at a compounding rate. The only problem is that this would be historically unprecedented. For example, it is rare to have just one company in the S&P 500 make up more than 4% of the index, but today we have two in Apple and Microsoft, with both closing in on 5%.

By owning the S&P 500 today, investors are making a bet that the already unprecedented will continue to become even more so unprecedented. These are bets that I seek not to make when managing risk. For if and when these stocks start to falter, what has been an extraordinary tailwind will transform into a frustrating headwind.

A willingness to absorb the full impact of the next downturn. Following what is now the second longest economic expansion and bull market in history, the S&P 500 fell by more than -50% from March 2000 to October 2002. And the stock market fell by nearly -60% from October 2007 to March 2009. These, ladies and gentlemen, were your last two bear markets. And they both occurred during the era of highly accommodative fiscal and monetary policy for financial markets.

Today, we are now in the longest economic expansion and bull market in history. How much longer it runs, nobody knows. But what we do know is that the economic growth has been chronically sluggish and the bull market has been remarkably euphoric (a dubious combination, by the way) thanks in large part to supercalifragilisticexpialidocious fiscal and monetary policy that has supported financial markets at all cost and in many respects at the expense of the masses.

Don't think stocks could fall by -50% to -60% or more during the next bear market? Remember that the S&P 500 Index was down -20% in a heartbeat in 2018 Q4 before the Fed's extraordinary about face. What happens next time when the Fed has already squandered its policy ammunition and the stock buybacks have ground to a halt? Who then will be the marginal buyer of stocks? And at what level on the S&P 500? (Hint: a lot, lot, lot lower from where it is today - if retail and institutional investors have been selling on net since 666.79 in 2009, they aren't going to suddenly start buying right away when the S&P 500 starts falling after the buyback craze is finally over - it's going to take a lot of time)

By owning the S&P 500, you are embracing the willingness to potentially be down -50% to -60% or more at some point in the future.

Plan on holding on through the downdraft? Much easier said than done (it is tough even for the most unshakable investors to look at a portfolio value that was once in the millions and is now in the hundreds of thousands and continuing to fall day, after day, after day...).

Planning on hanging on until the next rebound to new highs? Stock prices always rise over time, right? Be careful, as the policy support that saved our stock market bacon the last two times may not be there the third time around. Ask a post crisis stock investor from China, Italy, Spain, or Brazil how this feels. Or an investor from Japan from the late 1980s. Or an investor in the U.S. from the late 1920s. Remember, there once was a time when house prices always rose over time too.

Do you as an investor simply want to make the active bet to accept this potential future downside risk in full? From a risk control perspective, I'd rather not.

Indexing U.S. large cap stocks is a sideshow anyway. Don't get me wrong. I'm not putting index investing down. In fact, I use it extensively in my own portfolio management. But it is important to recognize it for what it really is, which is an active management decision to simply take the portfolio bets that the market is giving you. And the S&P 500 Index does not rank among the choices in my menu that I am actively employing today, as I don't like some of the bets that I'm being given from a risk management perspective.

Here's the thing. Whether I use indexing or active management to invest in the large cap segment of the U.S. stock market is a secondary or tertiary consideration anyway. For if I want to really manage risk over time effectively, I'm less focused on how I am managing risk within a specific asset class category like stocks and am instead much more focused on how I am managing risk across my entire asset allocation that includes stocks, yield, commodities, precious metals, currencies, bonds, alternatives, and cash.

It is important to remember that the stock market is just one of many different, uncorrelated asset classes that are readily available to investors today. And the large cap segment of the U.S. stock market as represented by the S&P 500 Index is just one of many categories, albeit an important one, within this one stock market asset class.

Thus, for investors that are seeking to optimize their risk-adjusted returns over time, stocks are a sideshow. Instead, broad portfolio asset allocation is the main event. And whether I am using active or passive underlying products in building this asset allocation mix, this process is most effectively accomplished through full on active management no matter how you cut it.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

Try Global Macro Research and join our discussion about contrarian value opportunities in today's capital markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks and low volatility exchange traded funds as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.