TrustCo Bank A Solid Buy Under $8

We believe that if shares dip below $8, it is a good time to get back into the name, with $7.50 being a great price.

TrustCo Bank Corp. (TRST) is a name we have covered many times over the years and have, recently, felt was setting up for another buy. The company reported earnings yesterday, and the results have sparked some selling. We believe that if shares dip below $8, it is a good time to get back into the name, with $7.50 being a great price, in our opinion, based on valuation and the chart. Although shares have come a long way since they were yielding 5%, we remain bullish on the name, long term. This comes despite shares facing pressure in mid-2019 along with other banks. That said, we want to continue our coverage of this regional bank by honing on the critical metrics that investors should be focused on.

Recent price action

The stock has dipped under $8 and touched that attractive $7.50 level a few times this year, and astute traders have capitalized on the swings:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

It is our opinion that with the stock heading below $8.00, you should likely wait to add to holdings, but we are definitely bullish on the name as we move forward. This is a well-run regional bank, paying a near 3.5% dividend yield. The key metrics have some notable strengths and weaknesses to be aware of, but we think a great trade sets up to buy under $8, buy more at $7.50 and hold to the $8.50-8.75 zone.

Discussion

This regional bank is focused entirely on traditional bread and butter banking. By this, we mean that the company takes in deposits and makes loans. Increased loan activity, as well as overall higher returns on assets, helped lead to revenue expansion. The return on average assets and return on average equity came in at 1.06% and 10.41%, respectively. Investors saw this as a bit of a red flag and are selling because this is a decrease from last year, which saw 1.30% and 13.18% on these metrics, respectively. This led to lower revenues (down 5%) and lower earnings per share ($0.143 vs $0.166). Is the party over? Why are we bullish? Because it is not about where the company has been it is about where it is going. Loan growth and stabilizing the cost of funds as a result of federal interest rate cuts have put the bank in a good position as we move forward.

More loans and deposits

Loans and deposits are especially critical for small regional banks such as TrustCo. We are pleased that the bank continues to grow both loans and deposits over time:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Growth in loans and deposits is absolutely necessary for any bank, small or large. When we cover large banks, which have complicated balance sheets and are in all areas of banking such as trading, investments, etc. Even with these large banks, we always point out that traditional banking is what grows the business. For TrustCo, the loan portfolio reached an all-time high. Average loans were up $168 million, or over 4.4% year-over-year. Total loans have once again reached an all-time high of over $4 billion.

The types of loans show us that the bank is lending more to homeowners and using caution in the riskier commercial loan side of the business. Average residential loans, which is a key focus of the company, were up $188 million or 5.6% vs. last year. Average commercial loans continue to be less of a focus and were up $3.3 million from last year. Management has stated several times these are less attractive on a risk-adjusted basis. There also was a decline in home equity loan balances and installment loans.

Total average deposits were up $218 million in the quarter versus a year ago, a rise of 5.2%. The increase in deposits was the result of a $195 million or 15.9% increase in average time deposits versus last year. Excluding time deposits, total average core deposit accounts, which consist of checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, were up $23.8 million or 0.8% versus last year. Deposits continue to increase every year. What is more, the company isn't giving out junk loans, and this is evidenced by the fact that asset quality has improved, again.

Non-performing assets decline

A critical aspect to consider for all banks is the quality of the assets on the books. Loan growth is a strength, but only if the loans are quality. We love the fact that non-performing assets continue to decline for the bank:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This is bullish. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets keep improving. Non-performing assets fell by $4.1 million compared to the year-ago quarter, while quarterly net charge-offs were 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to 0.05% a year ago. This is a substantial improvement.

So, why did earnings go down? The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 0.90% vs. 0.61% a year ago. The cost of savings and interest-bearing checking decreased slightly by 3 basis points and by 4 basis points, respectively. Money market deposits increased by 32 basis points to 0.81% versus 0.49%. The net interest margin declined to just 3.02%, hitting revenue and subsequently earnings. This was due in large part to a strategy executed during 2019 that included offering competitive shorter-term time deposit rates. We expect that this will help net interest margin in the first and second quarter of 2020 as shorter-term time deposits would be expected to reprice lower and provide an opportunity for increased margin expansion. TrustCo's Q4 2019 core net income was $13.9 million, down from the $16 million in Q4 2018. While overall expense control remains a key area of focus for the bank and this is promising for future quarters, the declines obviously impacted EPS. Overall, EPS came in at $0.143 per share, down from $0.166 a year ago.

Take home

We view this earnings contraction as a result of the decline in interest rates as well as the bank's promotional activities, which are temporary. We believe 2020 will see stabilization, and given the declines in share price, we think a bet on this winner of a regional bank is worth it. Let the share price come down and then do some buying.

We turn losers into winners Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through the proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TRST over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.