JD.com: A Solid 2020 Setup

JD.com (JD) remains one of our top picks within the ecommerce space along with Alibaba (BABA) as we believe 2020 should set the stage for revenue growth via expansion into lower-tier cities, incremental margin expansion via cost optimization and the ongoing investment of its ecosystem in logistics.

The bottom line

Management recently reiterated that revenue growth is a top priority for 2020 while taking a prudent approach to ensuring a certain level of profitability. Much of the growth will likely come from lower-tier and lower-income penetration, in our view, as these areas were largely overlooked by JD in the past. Logistics will likely play a key role in ensuring the strategic success given JD’s logistics services is a key differentiator when it comes to delivering a superior ecommerce service experience relative to BABA or PDD.

We reiterate our bullish view on JD. The stock has gone up 20% since our initiation (see: JD: Smooth Execution Through Rough Times) compared with the NASDAQ’s 13% return, and we believe the stock can have delivered another outperformance year assuming solid execution.

JD is currently valued at 30x 2020E consensus P/E compared with BABA's 27x and PDD's 200x forward P/E. We believe that JD is fairly priced at a premium compared with BABA given its revenue growth as well as potential margin upside that should lead to profitability.

We value JD based on its core and investments. For the core, we derive a price target of $47/share based on 10% WACC and 15x terminal multiple.

For the investments, we derive a $4/share. After applying a 10% holdco discount, we derive a target price of $47/share, or roughly 12% upside from the current level. Our valuation of the investments is based on intrinsic value or, if they are unlisted, its private market value based on the latest financing.

Risks to our thesis include:

1) Competition from BABA. BABA has historically forced brands to be exclusive to only one ecommerce platform, which results in key brands churning from JD and shift to BABA. Although the competitive dynamic has been rational over the year, JD's revenue could be negatively impacted if BABA forces the brands to pick itself over JD given BABA's scale in ecommerce, which is typically a key selling point on why brands should be on BABA.

2) Execution risk in lower-tier cities. JD's early success in the lower-tier region is a positive indicator but we cannot ignore the potential competition from PDD that is known for handing out subsidy to both merchants and consumers to maintain its market share.

3) A higher investment that may weigh on margins. We believe that JD may have to invest heavily in building out a strong logistics network to ensure same-day delivery for most of the consumers in the lower-tier cities. When coupled with marketing for user growth, JD's margins could be negatively hit by the unexpected need for investments.

Core categories remain robust

Gone are the days of “one or the other” when BABA forces merchants to select either BABA or JD, but not both. Looking back, although some brands have indeed defected to BABA and placed JD in an unclear positioning (ie. not focusing on the big brands nor the lower-income), the impact has largely been neutralized and JD is on track for solid revenue growth as it continues to see recovery within the core categories while lower-income penetration is starting to deliver the next leg of growth.

According to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics, JD continues to profile leading market share in both mobile phones and home appliances. As of 3Q19, the market share for mobile phones was 54% while the home appliance market share was 60%. Given the onset of the 5G rollout in China, we expect the gradual handset upgrade cycle to be supportive of JD’s near to medium-term revenue growth. 5G handsets in China are becoming increasingly affordable with price as low as RMB2,500 from RealMe to as high as RMB6000 from Huawei. The overall range of 5G handset is reasonable to most of the Chinese consumers so we expect a steady handset upgrade. On the home appliance side, the demand from housing completion in 4Q19 bodes well for appliance upgrades. Given that many of the leading brands such as Haier, Gree and Midea are expanding their distribution online, we believe this will also result in positive momentum for JD in 2020.

Lower-tier cities offer the next leg of growth

Lower tier income groups within the lower-tier cities are the next attractive segments for JD given that this segment has largely been overlooked by JD in the early days as JD focused on tier 1 and 2 cities and their higher-income cohort. As ecommerce penetration in tier 1 and 2 cities have largely peaked, lower-tier cities offer the next leg of growth.

According to a study done by McKinsey, well-to-do consumers in the lower-tier cities are growing at a faster rate than that in tier 1 and 2 cities, and 80% of the internet users in lower-tier cities spend more time on mobile phones to consume digital content.

We note that 21% of the lower-tier city internet users access mobile phones without much sleep compared with 17% in tier 1 cities. Additionally, 68% of internet users in lower-tier cities prefer to read novels online and access short videos before bedtime compared with 54% from tier 1 cities. The higher engagement level on mobile devices results in faster asset depreciation, and this leads to a faster electronics upgrade cycle, which we believe bodes favorably for JD.

JD already has the Jingxi app within WeChat Pay to benefit from WeChat’s traffic and we think this is a good start given how Pinduoduo (PDD) largely relied on WeChat for its early successes. We consider Jingxi a direct competitor to PDD as it is targeting lower-tier consumers that PDD has been catering for years and partnering with domestic manufacturers to provide consumers with value-for-money products, a model that largely contributed to PDD’s earlier success.

Although the impact on PDD may be small at this point, the strong early user sign-up (75% of new users coming from tier 2 cities) deserves further monitoring as we believe the impact could magnify on PDD over time. Additionally, we would argue that the logistics support from JD is a key differentiator. We note that JD’s superior logistics service ensures a good transactional experience and this is particularly important given most ecommerce consumers in China have the “now” factor as they want to receive the product shortly after purchase. JD has invested heavily in this area and we believe this will bear fruit in the coming year. We note that it recently opened Asia No. 1 logistic center in Dongguan which is considered the largest smart logistic center in Asia and will allow JD to achieve one-day shipping for 90% of its direct sales (see: JD.Com: Logistics Becoming A Key Differentiator).

Besides Jingxi, JD’s sheer scale in electronics and appliances is likely to be a key selling point for the lower tier consumers as they upgrade to the quality products. From a consumer perception, PDD is associated with counterfeit, white-label brands and questionable quality while JD is associated with product authenticity, which is becoming an increasingly important factor for consumers that are trading up.

In conclusion, we are bullish on JD heading into 2020 due to 1) resilience of the core categories and 2) lower-tier city penetration. This all bode well for the ongoing margin improvement and free cash generation which ultimately lead to multiple expansion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.