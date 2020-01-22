IBM Q4 Not That Impressive

After the bell on Tuesday, shares of technology giant IBM (IBM) rallied after the company's fourth quarter results. While the headline numbers did beat estimates and guidance looked good at first glance, there were a number of details that were not as impressive. As a result, even with the rally, shares are still lagging the overall market that continues to set new highs.

Q4 revenues of $21.777 billion came in about $160 million ahead of street estimates and were just $1 million off my Estimize prediction. I was a little more positive than the street primarily because of currency swings seen during the quarter, and a weaker dollar definitely factored into these results if you look at Q3 2019 versus Q4 2019. Unfortunately, despite the overall revenue beat, the company did not hit a home run versus expectations for its individual segments as detailed below:

Cloud and Cognitive Software: $7.238 billion versus $7.12 billion.

Global Business Services: $4.243 billion versus $4.26 billion.

Global Technology Services: $6.949 billion versus $6.99 billion.

Systems: $3.042 billion versus $2.84 billion.

In terms of margins, the first two segments above saw year-over-year declines, while the final two saw increases, including a sharp rise for Systems margins. On the bottom line, IBM beat estimates by 2 cents per share on a non-GAAP basis, but as this earnings history page shows, the company beats every quarter there. Given the recent trend of missing revenue estimates, five quarters in a row to be exact, I would have actually liked to have seen a larger bottom line beat since the top line actually beat for once.

When we get to guidance for this year, it's again a case of the headline numbers looking better than they really are. Management has guided to non-GAAP EPS of $13.35, six cents ahead of what the street was expecting. However, take a look at how that compares to 2019 guidance a year ago and guidance for last year at the Q3 2019 report:

Q4 2018 report: 2019 GAAP EPS of at least $12.45; Operating (non-GAAP) EPS of at least $13.90. Q3 2019 report: 2019 GAAP EPS of at least $10.58; maintains operating (non-GAAP) EPS of at least $12.80. Q4 2019 report: 2020 GAAP EPS of at least $10.57; Operating (non-GAAP) EPS of at least $13.35.

You'll notice that 2020 guidance is much weaker than the original guidance that was given for 2019, much of this having to do with the Red Hat acquisition. Also, though, GAAP earnings per share guidance for this year is actually a penny below where guidance was for 2019 about three months ago. So, the reason for this year's expected "improvement" in earnings is that the company is just adjusting away even more charges. Don't forget that, in 2019, GAAP earnings per share were boosted by 2.7% thanks to help from the buyback. Also, this was a company that was targeting $20 in EPS during the middle of the decade, and five years later, we're still nowhere close to that.

IBM shares are trading up about $6 in Tuesday's after-hours session as I write this, which would put them less than $2 away from the current average price target on the street. While you might get some minor price target hikes after this report, does it really do enough to really change the narrative? IBM shares over the past five years (going into this report) were up 10%, including dividends, while the iShares US Technology ETF (IYW) is up over 154% over that time!

In the end, while IBM reported results that looked decent, they were far from a home run. Two of the four business segments missed revenue estimates, and GAAP earnings per share guidance was not that impressive. IBM shares have been a laggard for some time, and I don't see how this report changes that narrative anytime soon. Perhaps, a larger-than-expected dividend raise in a few months or a few good quarters in a row will do the trick. However, I can't recommend buying this name now at the upper end of its recent trading range, especially as it underperforms markets soaring to all-time highs.

