Veracyte, Inc.: An Undervalued Odds-On Near-Term Capital-Gainer

Such balanced expectations, derived systematically across actively-traded stocks and ETFs, provide useful comparisons and value insights for all different equity investments.

Its reward~risk appraisal by Market-Makers [MMs] hedging their risks of being short while balancing sellers for buyers in volume block-trades shows price gains in 84% of cases.

While 106% of its shares are institution-held (shorts-augmented), it is known by only some 2,000 Seeking Alpha reader/contributors, out of well over a million.

Veracyte, Inc., a genomic diagnostics biotech company, produces solutions to help biotech developers evolve their research. They have strategic collaborations with Johnson & Johnson, Loxo Oncology, and others.

Investment Thesis

Objective: Always fully-invested portfolio wealth-building, via repeated near-term (weeks or months) capital gains from careful, diversified, odds-on issue selection and timely price-opportunity capture.

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) offers a substantially larger and more likely achievable price gain in the next 3 months, with less interim price drawdown exposure than most of over 2,700 other stocks whose price prospects are now forecast by well-informed investment professionals.

Price Expectations Start Where Economic Analysis Stops

Securities pricing is not a science of immutable rules. It is a serious game, constantly modified by the tactics and strategies of its players.

You may have somewhere heard the gambler's maxim: "Never bet on anything with less than four legs." Well, they weren't talking about trigonometry. Human intervention is what makes a game a game; chess, go, bridge, poker, equity investing.

Stock price expectations depend on human perceptions, seen through the lenses of experiences and training. Views modified by biases, tradition, desires, and habit. We each have our preferences.

But there are some useful guidelines. Odds, credibility, trend momentum, or persistence all can be factors. When they can be identified and measured, then meaningful comparisons can be made between otherwise very different objects of our attention.

Viewed by players on both sides of those forward-looking risk-protective or gain-seeking hedging actions, and calibrated directly in each specific security's prices, we see how the proportions of probable gain or loss vary across time. Then, we can focus on prior periods which were viewed similarly to what is being seen now, stock by stock.

That is why we daily examine thousands of stocks and ETFs to see how the market reacted to their prior price expectations like those being seen today. As indicated in the bullet points above, we use the market-making [MM] community's self-protecting actions to get those prior and current price expectations. That quantifies potential coming price risk in a way far superior to any historic statistical variance analysis of uncertainty. Uncertainty "risk" statistics which are muddled by the opposite (but unidentified) varying presence of price rewards.

What Is VCYT's Business?

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through product specialists, account managers, and medical science specialists. Veracyte, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Johnson & Johnson, LLC and Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Lung Cancer Initiative to advance diagnostics of a nasal swab test for early lung cancer detection; a research collaboration with Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) for the development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers; and an agreement with Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. for the development and commercialization of novel diagnostic tests to detect lung cancer. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Source: Yahoo Finance

What Stock Price Experiences Has VCYT Had?

Figure 1

Source: Author

Figure 1 shows how VCYT's range of stock price expectations (the vertical lines) has varied daily over the past 6 months. The heavy dot in each day's range is of the closing price on the forecast day. It separates the range into upside and downside prospects.

The row of data below the daily trend picture tells what prices are currently being seen as possible. And from a restricted sample of prior forecasts from the past five years, what could be gained or lost from being "long" in the security while following a simple but rigorous portfolio management discipline. A discipline described in the "TERMD explained" link.

VCYT has had 57 prior outlook days (out of 810) where a bit more than one-third of the full forecast price range lay below its then current market quote. Now, this segment from $30.15 to $26.59 is 38% of the full range from $26.59 to $35.78. We use this measure, which we call the Range Index [RI] as a comparative standard for expectation balances (between up and down prospects) for all stocks.

Using that RI of 38, the 57 priors for VCYT produced net gain %Payoffs under TERMD of +16.2%. Not all of the 57 were profitable, but 84% of them (48) either reached or exceeded the forecast price target of the time (now $35.78) by or before the next 3 months after the forecast. Or the subject's price was above its entry cost at the end of that holding patience period.

An important part of the TERMD discipline is Time-Efficiency, accomplished by closing out any position where the TIME invested has been 3 months without reaching its upside target. Here, VCYT has only had 9 such periods with ending prices below cost. Including their 63 market-day time investments into the total of the successful forecasts raised the average holding periods of all 57 in the sample to 37 market days or 52 calendar days, less than two months.

Recognizing that a market-year usually has only 252 days, that 37 market-day time investment compounds the +16.4% net gain average into an annual rate [CAGR] of +180%. Since we want to make our capital as productive as reasonably practical, CAGRs are a good way to compare prospective investing opportunities, which often will involve unequal time investment requirements. Another way is to convert the payoffs into basis points of net reward per day of capital investment. More about that later.

Prior payoffs of +16.4% have had attractive net rewards, but how do they compare with what the current hedging-based forecasts imply for many stocks or ETFs? TERMD uses the top of the price-range forecast of $35.78 as a sell target - +18.7% above the market quote at time of forecast of $30.15.

A comparison of VCYT's prior accomplished +16.4% with the present forecast of +18.7% suggests a degree of credibility for the current outlook - 0.9 as indicated at the end of the data row in Figure 1. Any such, Credibility Ratio of 0.75 to 1.25 encourages acceptance of the current forecast.

Real Risk Evaluation

So much for the "good side" of a buy proposition; what about the "bad side"?

As we condition the credibility of the upside price change forecast by comparison with actual experience, so too do we look to see how bad the downside might get. But with concern only during those "long" holding periods, when committed capital would be at risk under the TERMD discipline. All other periods are irrelevant, shocking as they may be.

Figure 1's data row tells what the worst case price drawdowns have been (an average of them) during all of each actual exposure period when they were to be held. What matters is how bad a fear of loss may get induced, not whether or not it existed at the end of the holding. Investors will have varied reactions to the exposures, so there is no way to evaluate potential risk impact by historic outcomes. But by having knowledge of the maximum degree of intensity possibly present, some useful guidance may be provided.

Integrating The Good and Bad

One logically-simplified way to address the combination of stock price risk and reward is to weight each part by its probability and combine the two. The "Win Odds" of profitable position odds here for VCYT of 48 out of 57, or 84 out of 100 offer such a probability. One minus those odds, or 100-84, provides the loss probability weight. Thus, 0.84 times +16.2% plus 0.16 times -10.7% produces a weighted net payoff of +12.1%.

To make this style of evaluation more comparable between varied investment opportunity situations, an integration of the likely holding periods used in the calculation is helpful. For VCYT, the average number of market days required by all 44 positions of the sample was only 37 out of the maximum 63 possible, because of the high proportion of upside target prices reached.

A standard evaluation measure used in many capital planning decision situations is the expected net payoff stated in "basis points" of 1/100ths of 1%, per day of capital involvement. On a 365-day calendar year, +19 bp/day when sustained for a year doubles the original capital, or a CAGR of +100%. When a smaller count of 252 market days makes up a relevant year, the fewer days are each proportionally more powerful, so only 14 bp/mkt day does the 100% equivalent.

Comparing Investment Alternatives

Comparison is the essence of evaluation. If the investing objective is to make capital as productive of future spend-able amounts as possible, using an odds-weighted bp/day yardstick can be helpful.

To that end, Figure 2 includes the relevant MM forecasts and their prior outcomes for five stocks "also watched by" folks who are interested in VCYT, according to Yahoo Finance. For a broader perspective, a market-index proxy of the SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) is provided, along with the average of over 2,700 current-day MM price-range forecast issues, and a ranked set of the likely 20 best of those near-term wealth-building stocks under TERMD portfolio discipline.

Figure 2

Source: Author

All of these comparisons in Figure 2 have the same basic data as included in the row of Figure 1 for VCYT. That is expanded by the columns [O] thru [R] to provide for odds-weighted bp/day price-prospect evaluation comparisons.

Please note that VCYT has a history of superior Win Odds [H] at its current MM forecast RI [G] of 38. While its upside sell targets [E] are less than many others its forecast credibility [N] is higher than most others because its achieved payoffs [I] are above most others.

That combination puts its net Odds-Weighted return [Q] higher than all others shown. Its small number of 37 Days Held widens that advantage in most cases.

Competition from the market-index alternative SPY at this point in time is rather limited because of an unenthusiastic upside target outlook of only +5.0% at a CAGR of only +9%. That is better, though, than the overall population of 2,754 MM forecasts of a modest net decline (-2.6%).

As usual, all is not gloom among that large population, where the best-looking 20 stocks appear nearly as good [Q], [R], on average as VCYT, and in a few cases, even better.

The currently-popular speculation of TSLA has block-trade-induced hedging support for near-term prices ranging from $439 on the downside, up to a possible high of $615. Its odds-weighted outlook from this point of +4.2% is better than most market averages, but less than at least 20 other members of our forecast population.

TSLA data on Seeking Alpha reader-interest and its institutional investor interests are included in Figure 2. Columns [S] through [V] provide an interesting contrast to the far smaller VCYT and its biotech alternatives.

Conclusion

Veracyte, Inc. stock presents a strong competitive case to be bought now as a means of near-term capital-gain building of portfolio capital value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VCYT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.