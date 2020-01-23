Petrobras: An Almost $100 Billion Market Cap, With Strong Potential

The company will pay off roughly 7% in annual dividends for the next 5 years. The company's shareholder rewards will grow rapidly and reward shareholders well.

The company has been investing incredibly heavily into its business and is expected to invest more than $70 billion over the next 5 years. That should help grow production.

Petrobras has a market cap of almost $100 billion but has become a cash flow machine under the radar - cash flow is expected to be $188 billion from 2020-2024.

Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is an almost $100 billion company that is well known as being the Brazilian state oil and gas company. The company’s stock has been trending down since 2007, as state oil companies have been viewed as riskier. This combined with the oil crisis and a debt load to push the company’s stock price towards just over $3 / share - a market capitalization of $20 billion versus a peak valuation of $500 billion.

However, the previous injuries towards shareholders do not define the future of the company. Petrobras has had to deal with Brazilian corruption, but the company is moving away from that. As we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s readjustment towards improving its financial position along with its backlog of respectable assets make it a solid long-term investment.

Petrobras - Merco Press

Petrobras 2019 Results

Petrobras had a strong 2019 that highlights the company’s accomplishments towards improving its financial position.

Petrobras 2019 Results - Petrobras Investor Presentation

The company managed to accomplish a massive $21 billion in debt reduction mainly from $16 billion worth of divestments of non-core assets. The company is focusing on narrowing down its portfolio and earning significant cash flow on the way. The company achieved $13 billion in FCF for the first 9 months of 2019, which pushes annual FCF to more than $17 billion - massive for a company worth <$100 billion.

At the same time, the company has spent ~$17 billion on the acquisition of Buzios surplus. The Brazilian pre-salt fields are part of Brazil’s failed auctions in the region - the massive and producing field was the only field that sold for the minimum but. However, the field is massive with significant exploration potential and current growing production at >500 thousand barrels / day.

Going forward, the company is working to sell part of its refining capacity and gas market as required by Brazilian laws. The company has seen its credit rating upgraded as a result - selling its refining and gas assets helps the company to raise capital while doing what it has to do - stay in compliance with the law. It also enables the company to continue to improve its balance sheet and focus on core assets.

Petrobras Future Portfolio

The company’s strong 2019 results will support a strong and core focused future portfolio for the company. The company plans to invest an astounding $64 billion in E&P spending from 2020-2024 - which is almost 70% of its market capitalization - and will define its future portfolio.

Petrobras Future - Petrobras Investor Presentation

From 2020-2024, the company plans to grow production from 2.7 million barrels / day to 3.5 million barrels / day as pre-salt production grows rapidly from 60% to 64% of total production. That steady production will combine with decreasing costs, the company expects E&P costs at $8.4 / barrel and pre-salt costs at $6 / barrel. The company expects breakeven here to be at $21 / barrel.

Additionally, the company plans to spend $8 billion in natural gas spending from 2020-2024. This is despite the company divesting its downstream asset base - as the company focuses on maximizing profitability in a populous Brazil with significant natural gas demands. Lastly, the company expects to spend ~$1 billion in wind and solar moving away from carbon based fuels and balancing out risk.

The result is the company rapidly improving its balance sheet and its portfolio. The company will be able to divest refining and downstream assets to raise capital. At the same time, it will be able to invest significantly in upstream exploration and production assets that will provide the company with growing production and a lower cost. That will help support the company’s long-term shareholder rewards.

Petrobras Financial Future

Petrobras has had impressive 2019 results and is continuing to invest in a strong future, with more than $70 billion expected to be invested from 2020-2024. That’s massive, it’s roughly 15% of the company’s market capitalization being invested on an annual basis. For comparison purposes, ExxonMobil’s massive investments into its business as a result of its project startups are 10-11% of the market capitalization.

Putting this all together, the company’s financials will continue to improve making it easier for the company to improve shareholder rewards.

Petrobras Fair Value Upside - Petrobras Investor Presentation

Petrobras alone estimates 45% potential upside in its market cap over the next 1-2 years until 2021. The company is focused on rapid reduction of costs and other corporate expenses along with an overall debt reduction. Combined with active portfolio management, the company expects to extract maximum value for shareholders.

More to the point, from 2020-2024, a 5 year period, the company expects roughly $188 billion in FCF. From this, the company expects to spend $76 billion on investments. Let’s take a moment to understand how significant this is - we have a company worth less than $100 billion with a manageable amount of debt. That company will earn $188 billion in FCF over 5 years and spend $76 billion in investments.

The net results will be the company investing a massive amount on its business and still generating more FCF than its current market capitalization. The company plans to payout $34 billion in dividends over this time period, resulting in an annual dividend yield of roughly 7%. That’s an impressive annual dividend yield - even if we subtract the potential for no share price increases.

The company has adopted a new dividend policy of 60% of OCF - capital spending under the assumption that debt is kept below $60 billion. That is a manageable amount of debt for the company’s FCF and it helps to highlight the company’s strong potential.

Petrobras Risks

Petrobras faces some risks - however, the company’s production risks are low given its focus on existing assets with significant potential. For example, the company’s focus on its new $17 billion Buzios block which is already producing 600 thousand barrels/day shows the relative current security of its assets. The company’s pre-salt Brazilian expertise will result in continued growth here.

Oil Demand / Supply Balance - EIA

Rather Petrobras’ primary and effectively only risk comes from oil prices. As I wrote in my 2020 oil price prediction, which I recommend reading here, I see 2020 oil prices at $70 / barrel Brent. The above image shows the demand and supply balance until year-end 2020 where the recent oversupply that has popped up will be solved by year-end. That should help keep oil prices constant.

There are fears of dropping oil production as a result of climate fears. However, massive existing fields are declining and need to be made up. For example, Saudi Arabia, which produces ~10% of the world’s oil consumption has a mere 58 years of reserves left from its massive onshore conventional fields that have produced so much for so long.

Fifty-eight years might seem like a lot - but the fields will start to decline before then - and even half of the country’s production needing to be made up would require almost 10 fields the size of the pre-salt Buzios field Petrobras just paid $17 billion for. As a result, just to sustain worldwide oil production will require significant investment and help to keep prices high.

For this reason, I believe long-term oil prices will continue to remain steady at current levels - supporting Petrobras’ earnings.

Conclusion

Petrobras is an oil company that has had a difficult time for the past 13 years. However, with Brazilian corruption scandals working their way through the courts and the oil markets stabilizing - the company finally seems to be on the path to generating massive shareholder rewards and sustainable cash flow for the long run. The company had a strong 2019 as it paid of debt using cash flow and divestments.

Going into the next 5 years, the company expects to generate almost double its current market capitalization in cash flow and pay out a massive 35% of its current market capitalization in dividends. At the same time, it plans to invest heavily in its business growing production by more than 25%. These things will result in a sustainable company with long-term cash flow potential.

I recommend investing in Petrobras at this time.

Invest Better - Free Trial! Regardless of your general investing goals, The Energy Forum can help you build and generate strong income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

A managed model portfolio that generates a yield of >10%.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have any questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.