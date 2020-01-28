Real Estate Crowdfunding Vs. REITs: The Best Way To Invest

We compare it to REITs and explain why, in most cases, REITs are expected to deliver better results.

Real estate is by far my favorite asset class for long-term investments. It combines the benefits of fixed income investments (steady and high income) with the benefits of equity investments (long-term appreciation) all under one beautiful package. It historically has outperformed the broader stock market, and even impressively, it has done so with less risk and volatility:

Real estate also happens to be the biggest asset class in the world. Investment options are near endless and the rise of the Internet has only added more options to the list.

Today, the most popular real estate strategies are the following:

Direct Property Investments

Private Equity Funds

Publicly-Traded REITs

Crowdfunding Websites

As I often discuss on Seeking Alpha, I used to work in the private equity side of the real estate market. I have directly purchased property myself and been involved in several multi million-dollar projects working for a private fund.

I learned the pros and the cons of this approach and came to the conclusion that REITs have more to offer for 99% of investors. REITs enjoy better economies of scale, grow faster, and have historically generated better total returns (14% per year past 20 years). They also are liquid and pay truly passive income.

Therefore, most of my real estate investments are in REITs. At High Yield Landlord, we have screened ~200 REITs down to the 19 best opportunities and these make up the bulk of my portfolio.

Lately, we have become increasingly interested by various crowdfunding offerings. Real estate crowdfunding has exploded in popularity over the past years. In a nutshell, it allows smaller investors to pool capital together and invest in properties using crowdfunding platforms. As such, even with a few thousand dollars, you may build a diversified portfolio of private properties.

source

We see specific crowdfunding opportunities as a good combination to a REIT portfolio to boost income and lower volatility.

However, there also are a lot downsides and most crowdfunding websites are poor investments in our opinion. Below we discuss some of the pros and cons of crowdfunding, compare them to REITs, and finally conclude with our recommendation.

Real Estate Crowdfunding Vs. REITs: Total Returns

REITs have historically generated up to 4%-6% higher total returns than private equity real estate investments:

source

Crowdfunding fits in the private equity real estate category, which speaks poorly for their track record.

Why would REITs outperform by this much?

There are two primary reasons:

Access to Public Capital Results in Faster Growth: REITs are able to grow cash flow at roughly 5% per year – which is about 2x faster than what private real estate investors can achieve. This is because REITs are not limited to rent increases. REITs have access to public capital markets which allows them to do additional spread investing to boost their growth rate. Example: Raise capital at a 5% weighted average cost. Reinvest it at a 7% cap rate. And you earn a 200 basis point spread that existing shareholders benefit from it. Economies of Scale and Cost Efficient Management: REITs manage hundreds of millions and often even billions worth of real estate. They are very cost efficient in their management. All the typical expenses such as brokerage, property management, maintenance, interest are better allocated over a large pool of assets.

Real estate crowdfunding does not enjoy these benefits, and therefore we would expect them to generate lower returns in the long run. They charge much higher fees, lack scale, are not cost efficient, and do not have access to public capital. They have no competitive advantage relative to other players and are limited to rent increases to grow cash flow.

If REITs return 12% per year with half coming from income and half from growth, I would expect the average crowdfunding investment to return 200-400 basis point less than that over a full market cycle.

Real Estate Crowdfunding Vs. REITs: Income

Crowdfunding websites do a great job at luring investors by offering high yields that are commonly not available in the public marketplace.

If REITs yield 4% on the average, they will showcase on their website that they pay 8%, and many unsophisticated investors will buy into it without looking any further.

In reality, the comparison is not this simple. First off, it should be noted that REITs retain roughly 30% of their cash flow for growth. Therefore the real yield of the average REIT is closer to 6% (which equates to a 16x FFO multiple).

Then if you are going after income, you can get higher income in REITs by focusing on smaller and lesser-known names. Small cap REITs trade today at an 8% FFO yield on average. If you want to boost yield even further, you may target higher yielding REITs such as mall REITs, hotel REITs, and specialty REITs. Several of those REITs yield more than 10% today. Here are a few examples: Macerich (MAC), Geo Group (GEO) and Broadmark Realty (BRMK)

So the yield comparison is not so simple. We believe that the supposedly “higher yield” of crowdfunding is not more than a marketing trick to lure investors. In reality, there's no magic here. To earn a higher yield, you must take on more leverage and / or buy lower quality properties. Crowdfunding websites have no cost advantage so they must take on higher risk if they want to offer higher yield. Comparing the 100% payout ratio of a concentrated and highly leveraged crowdfunding investment to the yield of a conservatively financed REIT with a 70% payout ratio - looks great on the surface - but it's nothing more than deceiving marketing.

Real Estate Crowdfunding Vs. REITs: Risks

The main risks of a property investment are shared by both, REITs and crowdfunding. However, REITs do a much better job of mitigating these risks through diversification and professional management.

Leverage Risk

As mentioned earlier, crowdfunding does not really have an edge in any shape or form over other real estate players. Therefore, they rely on much greater leverage to make up for the difference. LTVs are commonly at 60%-70%.

REITs are much more conservative and learned their lesson from the 2008-2009 crisis. LTVs are just 30%-40% today on average. It's safer and provides better returns over the full market cycle.

Diversification

When you invest in a REIT, you have in an interest in a portfolio of 100s, if not 1,000s of properties. As an example, Realty Income (O) owns 6,000 properties. Moreover, you can easily invest in a dozen of REITs to diversify even further.

When you're in crowdfunding, you also can diversify, but you will never reach this level of diversification.

Interest Alignment

REITs also do a better job at aligning interests between managers and investors. REITs are internally managed by a team that are employees of the REIT. If they do not perform, they get fired and their compensation is tied to key performance indicators. They also are significant shareholders of their own company.

With crowdfunding, there are significant conflicts of interest because the sponsors earn fees based on the volume of assets under management. It pushes them to raise as much capital as possible, which will often harm performance. They have an external management agreement to protect them and it's not nearly as easily to fire a poor manager.

Bankruptcy Risk

It's extremely rare for a REIT to ever lose it all and go bankrupt. I can recall only one instance of that in the past 10 years, and even then, the REIT reemerged from bankruptcy and did quite well thereafter (GGP).

With crowdfunding, bankruptcy is a much likelier outcome. In a recent article from the Wall Street Journal, it was noted that a great number of the initial crowdfunding players such as Realty Share have had to close shop and more bankruptcies are expected in the coming years. Competition is fierce, leverage is high, and many crowdfunding platforms are on a very shaky ground.

Liquidity

Finally, REITs provide liquidity and low transaction cost. You can sell your investment at all times, in a few clicks of mouse. With crowdfunding, you have no liquidity and no control.

Conclusion: Most crowdfunding is riskier and provide worse returns than REITs…

… However, exceptions exist. We won’t invest in 95% of the mainstream crowdfunding solutions. There exists however some key niche players that have a lot to offer to investor.

As an example, if you want to invest in farmland, there are very few options in the REIT market and crowdfunding may provide a good alternative. The same applies for timberland, ground-up property development, smaller rental properties, and other "nichier" property types.

Our favorite form of crowdfunding is property-backed loans. We actively invest in 8%-12% yielding mortgages that are secured by mortgages with below 65% LTV, 1-2 year maturities, and good collateral.

We regularly discuss these crowdfunding opportunities on our chat and we have found some very good opportunities lately. We believe that the risks of these loan investments are very reasonable for this lucrative yield level. You will inevitably suffer occasional losses – but we have been able to earn ~10% returns from them, even after losses.

We also like the short-term maturity which provides us liquidity. And we value the diversification that it provides to our REIT-heavy portfolio. Therefore, the question of REITs vs. crowdfunding is not necessarily a question of one or other. We invest in both at High Yield Landlord and suggest the following to investors:

Invest the Bulk into REITs: We recommend to invest the great majority of your real estate investments into REITs. They will provide you the best total returns in the long run and this is what counts in the end. We suggest at least 80% into REITs.

We recommend to invest the great majority of your real estate investments into REITs. They will provide you the best total returns in the long run and this is what counts in the end. We suggest at least 80% into REITs. Diversify Opportunistically into Crowdfunding: Use a minor portfolio of your real estate allocation to boost income and lower volatility with property backed loan and other nichier crowdfunding solutions. I would keep this below 20%, and remember what we said about most crowdfunding websites: They are poor investments.

With this combination, we believe that we can earn an 8% average yield, with solid growth, lower volatility and market-beating total returns in the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.