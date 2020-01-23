SVXY: Follow The Money

I keep seeing bullish articles on the short volatility trade. This strategy outperformed the markets in 2019, but I felt the need to bring some balance to the discussion. Specifically, we will look at the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY), which is the most well-known of the surviving short volatility ETPs following the February 2018 "Volpocalypse".

That the ETF returned 56% in 2019 is a bit surprising considering it aims to roughly track only -0.5x the daily move in short-term VIX futures, compared to its prior life tracking 1x the daily move. A large part of its return was due to the setup by the Q4 2018 market decline, which drove the VIX index into the 20s, spiking well into the 30s by the end of December 2018. SVXY's NAV dropped from around $59 in September down to the $40 mark by the end of 2018. Actually, it may surprise you that the NAV was lower than in the days following the Volpocalypse. From 2/6/18, when SVXY closed at around $49 (split-adjusted) to 1/15/20, SVXY is only up about 41% in total.

Both XIV and and the lesser known VMIN were shut down in the first half of 2018. In this regard, SVXY is a true survivor in its category. The VelocityShares ZIV and EXIV products still exist, but they trade at very low volumes. There's a trend with SVXY's fund flows for which retail investors really ought to be aware - we'll dive into this after some thoughts on the current market.

Record corporate debt levels, areas of slowing growth, historically high stock valuations, and geopolitical issues threaten to disrupt the decade-old bull market. What's absolutely remarkable is that all the bad news from August-September of 2019 have all but been forgotten. Only four months ago, we were dealing with inverted yield curves, massive inflows into long-dated bonds, trade war escalations, and recession fears. In my view, only market sentiment has changed, but the underlying concerns still remain. Further, the major market indices are technically overbought, and we are due at least for healthy profit taking or a minor pullback.

The VIX saw some choppy movements in 2019 due to trade war concerns and panic around inverted yield curves. However, a few tweets, positive developments in the U.S.-China trade war, and an accommodating Fed brought the VIX back down to the teens, with the VIX futures curve returning to its usual contango shape.

With the exception of a few days during the recent incidents in Iraq and Iran, the spot VIX has stayed in the 12-13 range, with a VIX structure in contango. Something interesting to note is that futures traders have already positioned for a volatile U.S. election event, clearly visible in the term structure:

(source: Vixcentral.com screenshot from 1/15/20)

Despite SVXY's impressive gains and a textbook contango curve in VIX futures, I do not believe the short volatility strategy will keep playing out in a repeat of the 2015-2017 era. There are several key catalysts that could bring the market back to higher VIX levels over the next few months - the final chapter of Brexit, a slowing U.S. economy, 2020 U.S. election uncertainty, and continued geopolitical instability. Of course, there exists the possibility that the U.S. remains in a "Goldilocks" scenario where central bank accommodation and cheap debt extends this bull market for another year or more. I do not discount the possibility that the VIX futures curve could be in contango for some time to come.

But let us look at the possibility where we see a minor market correction, one not severe enough to call a bear market, and see how SVXY might perform. Even in 2019, minor market dips of 5-6% over several days in the S&P 500 have resulted in SVXY dips of 12-18%. These dips (in Dec-Jan, May, Aug) were sharp, leaving little time to get out of the trade.

Data by YCharts

Put another way, SVXY has a high beta value. Below, we can see how SVXY's beta is closer to that of a leveraged ((2X)) S&P 500 ETF (SSO) than to S&P 500 ETFs like SPY and VOO. The beta value may drop slightly after the effects December 2018 market panic fade away, but it will still be comparatively high.

Data by YCharts

Fund Flows

Now, let's look at SVXY's net assets going back to February of 2018. Every week, I copied SVXY's daily holdings (value of futures contracts and cash equivalents held) into a spreadsheet. My expectation was that investors would stop holding SVXY due to the more conservative daily tracking, but I also wondered when and if investors would come back in search of returns. As I periodically updated the spreadsheet over time, I knew the net assets were trending down. But I hadn't visualized it until I plotted a chart for this article. What surprised me was how relatively consistent the fund flows have trended negative.

(source: author - compiled from ProShares SVXY Daily Holdings)

How do we interpret this? SVXY's price has gone up to a 23-month high, yet we are to believe investors have been steadily selling their shares of SVXY? The answer is that in an ETF, unlike a stock or closed-end fund (CEF), the share price is determined not by supply and demand. The share price is the fund's net asset value (NAV) - put another way, it's the value of all of SVXY's VIX contracts and cash equivalents, divided by the number of outstanding shares. SVXY is losing popularity, even as the fund is profiting on a per-share basis as long as the VIX futures curve remains in contango.

The decision for ProShares to reduce the daily tracking from -1 to -0.5 has reduced risk, but it has also turned away those in search of alpha. Look at how the 2X S&P 500 ETF has outperformed SVXY.

Data by YCharts

And just in case you're thinking "well, it still trounced the S&P 500", it can't hold a candle to its former days. Take a look at this 2017 chart (of course, we know what happens next).

Data by YCharts

If I were the fund's manager, I might think about adjusting risk. Perhaps a change to track -0.75 of the VIX, in an attempt to woo traders back? We know that the Volpocalypse was likely a once-in-a-lifetime black swan, but it was one in which SVXY survived! In fact, ProShares should probably sit up and take some action for other reasons, because a new, competing short volatility ETP may be on the way.

Conclusion

Low volatility in 2019 allowed SVXY to outperform the market indexes. But looking at the fund flows, we see that investors have been leaving in search of higher, or less risky, returns elsewhere. SVXY is still subject to sharp reductions in NAV, especially in what I believe will be a more volatile year compared to 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SSO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.