Precision BioSciences: Incentivised To Deliver, But Outlook Not Promising

Precision has numerous "shots on goal" and enough cash to to take it through to 2021. The lack of progress to date is a concern, however - I am bearish.

The company has partnerships in place with Servier Laboratories (for CAR-T) and Gilead Sciences (for in vivo) potentially worth billions in milestone payments and commercial revenue sharing.

Price drifted to $6.3 before rising to $17 on positive early data from clinical trial of 1st CAR-T drug candidate PBCAR0191. Doubts concerning durability have dropped price back to $11.

Gene editing company with proprietary ARCUS platform IPO'd in April at a price of $18 (12.5% above offering price of $16), raising $130.5m.

Investment Thesis

Precision Biosciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) is a biotech company with a proprietary gene-editing platform - ARCUS - 15 years in the making, and a promising genome editing endonuclease - I-CreI - an enzyme naturally occurring in a type of algae.

The stock currently trades at $11. Consensus amongst analysts suggests that the current price undervalues the company slightly. 1-year Price targets set by 6 firms are between $21 and $24 (Source: "CNN").

The company has a strong cash position ($206m as at Q319) plus development and commercial partners in place poised to reward development of lead drug candidates PBCAR0191 ("CD19", a CAR-T therapy targeting non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma) and HBV (an in vivo gene correction therapy targeting Hepatitis B).

The third string to Precision's bow is Elo Life Systems, which uses the Arcus platform to develop promising solutions targeting genetic engineering of foods including Canola oil, watermelon, and chickpeas.

Below, I present an overview of the company and analysis of the progress of the three business divisions, based around the IPO prospectus, a recent corporate presentation (Source: Seeking Alpha) delivered at the JP Morgan Annual Health Conference, and early results from clinical trials of allogeneic, or "off-the-shelf" CAR-T treatment PBCAR0191.

In my view, Precision has excelled on the business, sales, and marketing front. Besides the IPO and commercial deals, a brand new, 17,300 square foot in-house cGMP clinical manufacturing facility - the Manufacturing Centre for Advanced Therapeutics ("MCAT") - is production-ready.

On the drug development/gene editing side of the business, however, I am not convinced that Precision's progress since its IPO has been sufficient to justify a "buy" rating on this stock. After reviewing the JPM presentation in detail personally, I do not think there is enough reported progress for investors to get excited about. I will go into more detail below, but to summarise:

There seems to have been little progression on the in vivo front, with only one drug entering pre-clinical trials to date.

The genetically-edited food business is still at an early stage, with only one commercial partner secured thus far in this primarily partner-funded division. There is reportedly no prospect of revenues until 2025 at the earliest.

The CAR-T division delivered promising early results from a phase 1/2a trial of PBCAR0191, but there are significant issues here too.

As such, I have concerns about whether Precision can deliver any value for investors over the short, medium or long term. Some may argue that it is unrealistic to expect rapid progress, given the relatively short time since Precision went public. Others may feel that management's proven ability to sell the promise of its product and raise funds is more important (and better for the share price) than delivering tangible results at this stage.

A positive set of trial results could rapidly progress a drug candidate towards approval and commercialisation and send the stock price surging, but I think this is unlikely. Precision's next primary completion date for PBCAR0191 - its best candidate - will arrive in July, with a progress updates expected this quarter.

I struggle to see value in the ARCUS platform, or how the company will collect its milestone payments based on its current pipeline. If the company has to seek funding via an alternative route, it would likely be at a significantly reduced share price. With a cash burn of $81m in the first 9 months of 2019, this could cause Precision real problems, which would be compounded still further if its partners do not take up options on further development drugs.

There are positives such as the manufacturing facility - which could be repurposed if the drug candidates fail - the promise of CAR-T in general, and the huge addressable market that genetically modified food may present - albeit most likely many years down the line, if ever.

On balance, however, I believe investors are more likely to see the stock fall back below $6 on a lack of positive news flow and face a long wait for meaningful signs there is any real value in this company's product pipeline.

Company Overview

Precision BioSciences' proprietary drug-development platform ARCUS uses numerous protein engineering methods designed in-house to re-program the DNA recognition properties of an enzyme/endonuclease called I-CreI. I-CreI occurs naturally in an alga known Chlamydomonas reinhardtii. (Source: Precision Biotechnologies IPO prospectus)

Precision is developing product candidates across three distinct areas: allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, in vivo gene correction, and food production.

Gene Editing Overview

In order to edit a genome, a DNA cutting enzyme known as an endonuclease is delivered to a pre-targeted section of genetic code. The endonuclease cuts into the DNA, which causes the cell to repair itself in order to survive.

The cell does this in one of two ways. The first is by a method known as non-homologous end joining ("NHEJ"). The DNA is repaired, but without following a specific template. This makes the repair speedier but usually causes the gene's function to be "knocked out" - rendered inactive.

An alternative method is referred to as homology directed repair (HDR). This method uses a second DNA molecule as a template to guide the repair process. The new DNA is hard-coded using the template, meaning a new gene can be "knocked in" in a precise location, or the existing gene repaired.

In its natural state I-CreI modifies a specific location in the algae's genome using HDR. Precision believes that because I-CreI is used to operating with larger and more complex genomes, it may be optimally suited to making edits to a human genome.

How I-CreI works. Source: Precision BioSciences Presentation at 38th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Jan. 2020

Management's view is that I-CreI presents 4 key advantages over the rival endonuclease-based solutions being developed by its rivals.

The complexity of I-CreI will reduce or eliminate the chances of "off-cutting" - where the endonuclease recognizes and edits a genome other than its intended target I-CreI is smaller than rival endonucleases and therefore easier to deliver to targets within the human body I-CreI can either "knock out" or "knock in" genes I-CreI is proprietary to Precision, meaning the company has full rights over its development and use

Due to its complexity, I-CreI presents a tougher engineering challenge relative to other endonucleases. Precision management argues this makes I-CreI a superior, more valuable product which presents high barriers to entry to rival drug developers. Precision has been developing its I-CreI-focused ARCUS platform for 15 years and has secured numerous intellectual property rights.

Allogeneic CAR-T

The promise of Precision's "allogeneic" CAR-T immunotherapy drug candidate PBCAR0191 ("CD19") was the main reason for a recent uplift in the company's share price from a post-IPO low of $6.44 at the end of November to a post-IPO high of $20 in early December.

CAR-T cell therapy is an indication for cancer patients that have not responded to traditional treatments. The most common form of CAR-T - "autologous" - involves removing T-cells from a patient's own immune system, re-engineering them to express a protein known as a chimeric antigen receptor ("CAR"), and then re-injecting the modified T-cells back into the patient.

The re-engineered T-cells are able to identify and kill tumor cells that would otherwise avoid detection by T-cell receptors ("TCRs") that are expressed on the surface of T-cells. The re-injected T-cells are able to bypass these TCRs.

2 autologous treatments - axicabtagene ciloleucel (brand name Yescarta, owned by Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), list price $375,000) and Tisagenlecleucel (brand name Kymriah, owned by Novartis (NYSE:NVS), list price $475,000) have now been approved by the FDA. (Source: "AJMC").

Autologous treatment has several drawbacks, however.

If a patient's T-cells are not of sufficient quality, for example, harvesting them (a process known as leukapheresis) becomes too risky. Overall, extracting, re-engineering, and re-injecting T-cells into patients can be slow, costly, and potentially unsafe.

Precision is one of several companies (others include CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) pioneering the use of "allogeneic", or donor-derived CAR-T therapy, extracting healthy T-cells from qualifying donors rather than the target patient. It is hoped that this form of "off the shelf" treatment could significantly speed up the CAR-T process and deliver a better health outcome for the patient.

Precision believes that they can re-engineer T-cells from donors at scale, making the process cheaper without sacrificing (and hopefully improving) the quality of the treatment.

Allogeneic CAR T vs Autologous CAR T. Source: Source: Precision IPO Prospectus

The company's one-step ARCUS engineering process could both "knock out" the gene that encodes TCR (avoiding the risk of a condition known as graft vs. host disease whereby newly introduced cells indiscriminately attack unintended targets) and "knock in" a gene containing CAR which can target and kill tumorous cells.

How the one-step engineering process works: Source: Precision IPO Prospectus

Precision Product Candidates for CAR T Immunotherapy. Source: Precision Website

In March 2019, Precision initiated dosing for CD19 in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with relapsed or refractory ("R/R") non-Hodgkin lymphoma ("NHL") or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia ("B-ALL"). The trial - scheduled to complete in June 2021 with preliminary results due in July this year - is designed to test safety and tolerability at increasing dose levels with a secondary observation being to evaluate for signs of anti-tumor activity.

Trial Results Pleased, Then Disappointed Investors

Some preliminary results from the trial, published in November (Source: Globenewswire) triggered a 157% uplift in Precision's share price (from $7 to $18) pushing Precision above its IPO price for the first time.

Three patients with advanced NHL were treated with CD19 at dose level 1 (3.0 x 10^5 cells/kg) with no significant toxicities observed. Two of the three patients experienced an objective tumor response based on Lugano criteria. The third patient (who had already received the CAR T autologous treatment Yescarta) did not meet the definition of response but showed signs of reduced tumor size.

A further update in December (Source: Seeking Alpha) announced at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology initially seemed to impress investors - driving the share price above $20 for the first time - before a sharp selloff sent the stock back below $10.

The data concerned 9 patients, 6 being treated for NHL - 3 at DL 1 and 3 at DL 2 (1.0 x 10^6 cells/kg) - and 3 for B-ALL (all being treated at DL 2).

Regarding the primary endpoint of the trial, safety, no serious adverse events ("SAE"s) were reported. Three patients developed cytokine release syndrome ("CRS") - an inflammatory reaction to infusion which can lead to Graft vs Host disease - 2 at grade 1 level and 1 at grade 2 level. Another patient developed grade 2 neurotoxicity, whilst another experienced a grade 3 adverse event ("AE") and another grade 4 lymphopenia - a reduction in white blood cells known as leukocytes.

In terms of best response at 28 days, the NHL cohort results showed a 67% objective response rate with 3 partial responses and 1 complete response, whilst the B-ALL cohort showed 1 complete response.

Comparison with Yescarta, Kymriah

How does this compare with Yescarta/Kymriah? According to Precision data, in similar trials involving NHL patients, Yescarta achieved a 54% CRR and 82% ORR with 13% of patients reporting grade 3/4 CRS and 28% grade 3/4 Neurotox - a side-effect of chemotherapy which can be life-threatening above grade 4 level.

Also for NHL, Kymriah reported 40% CRR and 53% ORR with 18% of patients reporting Grade 3/4 CRS and 12% grade 3/4 neurotox.

CD19 Phase 1/2a reported trial results for NHL. (Source: Precision Presentation at JPM Healthcare conference Jan '20).

Concerning the B-ALL cohort, CD19 results showed a 33% CRR compared to Yescarta's 68% and Kymriah's 60%.

CD19 Phase 1/2a reported trial results for ALL. (Source: Precision Presentation at JPM Healthcare conference Jan '20).

Precision say that once dosage levels ("DL") are increased to comparable levels CD19 results will match or exceed the autologous solutions Kymriah and Yescarta.

CD19 Dose levels compared to Autologous CAR T products: (Source: Precision Presentation at JPM Healthcare conference Jan '20).

But it is important to note that increasing the dose may mean that safety issues also escalate - an issue that investors picked up on. The trial continues with treatment of patients at DL 3 and preliminary results due out this quarter will therefore be important.

What seemed most troublesome about the recent results was the fact that several patients relapsed. Durability of response is one of the key factors that Precision will be judged upon. One of the NHL cohort patients (treated at DL1) who had relapsed after treatment with Yescarta achieved a partial response, but eventually relapsed after 6 months. This was the longest partial response to date.

Two other NHL patients treated with DL1 and DL2, respectively, achieved early (after 14 day) responses but showed signs of disease progression after 28 days. Only 1 patient (treated at DL2) remains in complete response.

In the B-ALL cohort, 2 patients did not achieve a response whilst the third achieved a partial response and continues to be monitored. The 2 non-responders had poor prognostic indicators upon entry into the trial, one with 95% blast infiltration into the bone marrow, and one with 77%.

Precision's Chief Medical Officer Chris Heery commented on the results:

These data give us incremental confidence in our unique approach to allogeneic CAR T cell therapy, and we look forward to the potential of this therapy positively impacting the lives of more patients as the trial continues. At these still low dose levels, and using only mild lymphodepletion, it is remarkable to see anti-tumor activity in the majority of patients treated with PBCAR0191.

The investment community, however, did not seem to share his enthusiasm. Concerns over durability and safety and a lack of persuasive evidence that CD19 can deliver better outcomes than the CAR-T therapies already on the market created a sell-off.

Servier Partnership

Precision has a lot riding on its ability to deliver promising drug candidates for CAR-T therapy having secured a potentially lucrative deal with French pharmaceutical Servier Laboratories. By the terms of the agreement, Precision has agreed to develop allogeneic CAR T cell therapies for up to six unique antigen targets selected by Servier over the next four years, and to progress them through clinical trials.

Precision has received an upfront payment of $105m under this agreement (the first candidate being PBCAR0191). The company stands to earn up to $401.3m in milestone payments for progressing each candidate through clinical trials, and up to $1.1bn in commercial milestone payments should the drug candidates receive FDA approval for commercialisation. Precision would then receive tiered royalties between mid-single digit and low-teen percentages from Servier's global commercial sales of the approved product.

PBCAR20A

Besides CD19, the FDA has also accepted an investigational new drug (IND) application for Precision's second candidate, PBCAR20A ("CD20"). In this case, Precision are going it alone as this candidate is not part of the Servier agreement.

As the name suggests, the drug targets tumor cell surface target CD20. Both CD19 and CD20 are membrane-embedded surface molecules which play a role in the development and differentiation of B-cells into plasma cells. Rituximab, a chimeric monoclonal antibody against CD20, was first approved in 1997 and is now on the World Health Organisation's list of essential medicines (Source: Wikipedia).

A Phase 1/2 trial of CD20 to determine an optimal dose and evaluate clinical activity in subjects with relapsed/refractory ("r/r") NHL or r/r chronic lymphocytic leukemia ("CLL") began in October last year with preliminary results due in May 2020 and the study due to complete in February 2021.

In Vivo Gene Therapy & Hepatitis B

Similar to the CAR-T development deal with Servier, Precision has an agreement in place with Gilead Sciences to develop genome editing tools using ARCUS targeting viral DNA associated with the Hepatitis B virus. The company has granted Gilead permission to develop and commercialise Precision's synthetic nucleases in exchange for $40m of research funding over the next 3 years, plus milestone payments worth up to $105m in development, $340m in commercial milestone payments, and tiered royalty payments on worldwide net sales.

Precision's "In Vivo" Gene Correction Pipeline. (Source: Precision Presentation at JPM Healthcare conference Jan '20).

Precision/Gilead's lead candidate "HBV" targets chronic Hepatitis B infection. Management says they will submit an Investigational New Drug Application ("IND") to the FDA sometime in 2020 (Source: Precision IPO Submission).

Other drugs currently in the discovery pipeline target indications, including familial amyloid polyneuropathy, primary hyperoxaluria, hemophilia A, retinitis pigmentosa, lipoprotein lipase deficiency, and familial hypercholesterolemia.

HA01, another candidate not subject to outside research funding or milestone payments targets primary hyperoxaluria, a rare genetic disease caused by loss-of-function mutations in the ACXT gene that affects 1-3 people in every million. Suppression of HA01 prevents the formation of oxalate which causes painful and potentially fatal kidney stones.

Food - ELO Life Systems

Precision subsidiary ELO Life Systems addresses a "human health opportunity" based around climate change concerns and growing consumer preference for healthier diets.

This segment has its own dedicated management team and intends to use ARCUS genome sequencing and functional genomics to develop early stage development programs that will be primarily partner-driven.

ARCUS-driven Food Pipeline. (Source: Precision Presentation at JPM Healthcare conference Jan '20).

To date, ELO has initiated a low saturate Canola Oil program in partnership with Cargill, and a proprietary "Zero Melon" program that activates dormant genes in the fruit to produce a sweetener that is similar to cane sugar. Management says that the global food sweetener market will be worth $82bn by 2024 and hopes to complete greenhouse trials in 2021 and begin large scale multi-site trials in 2023 with a view to releasing a commercial product within 4-5 years.

Current Financials

Precision Income Statement. Source Q319 10Q Submission.

Milestone payments and research grants aside, Precision is unlikely to become revenue generating in the foreseeable future.

The company has a relatively healthy cash position of $206.2m. Based on its reported Q319 R&D and G&A expenses of $26.8m (and $81m for the first 9 months of 2019), this should be enough to see the company through to the end of 2021 without the need to dilute investors with a stock offering or seek a further loan agreement. Precision has secured a revolving line of credit with Pacific Western bank worth up to $50m, which expires in May 2022.

Market Potential

Precision does not discuss the total addressable market ("TAM") for its products or make any sales forecasts across any of its 3 business lines either in its IPO prospectus or financial statements, which is likely due to the early stage nature of its various programs.

Concerning Allogeneic CAR-T, for guidance, we can look at the sales revenues of the two approved CAR-T treatments - Yescarta and Kymriah - plus the NHL market as a whole.

Gilead-owned Yescarta achieved global Q319 sales revenues of $118m (Source: Gilead 10Q Q319) - a year-on-year increase of 57%. $86m of sales were made in the US and $32m in Europe. Novartis-owned Kymriah secured sales of $79m over the same period, up 295% year-on-year (Source: Novartis interim financials Q319).

Sales of both have disappointed analysts who expected more from a breakthrough immunology therapy. A decision by the Centers For Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") in August last year, however - that Medicare will pay for CAR-T therapies, provided they are administered at certified health facilities and as part of a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies ("REMS") - may pave the way for increased adoption of CAR-T focused therapies.

Consensus estimates have forecast Yescarta's 2022 sales revenues to be as high as $1.7bn, and Kymriah's as high as $994m. (Source: Evaluate). By my calculations, this represents a CAGR for combined revenues of 58%.

An Optimistic Scenario For Precision

A best-case scenario for Precision's CAR-T division up to 2025 therefore may look something like this.

The market for treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma as a whole has been estimated to reach $9.2bn by 2020 at a CAGR of 7.4% (Source: ReportsnReports.com). If we extrapolate these numbers out to 2025, the TAM for NHL would be $12.2bn. If we assume CAGR of Yescarta and Kymriah sales to be a more modest 19% between 2023 and 2025, then we have a scenario where sales of both combined could reach $3.8bn in 2025. CAR-T treatment would then account for ~31% of the total estimated treatment market for NHL.

If we assume that CD19 is granted approval in 2022 and claims a further ~4% of the total NHL treatment market (meaning CAR-T represents 35% of total NHL market) by 2025, then total sales could amount to ~$461m.

CD19 - the first of 6 candidates to be developed under the Servier agreement could earn one-sixth of the total $1.6bn milestone payments on offer - $227m - for negotiating all trials and achieving commercialisation. As part of the revenue-sharing agreement, Precision could earn ~$55m in annual sales revenues from its agreement with Servier (based on the above calculations and assuming a 12.5% share of all sales).

Then, there is CD20, which does not qualify for any milestone payments, but Precision earns 100% of sales. It would be interesting to see what happens if both treatments were approved as surely there would be a conflict of interest if both drugs were addressing the same target market. Surely, Precision would favour CD20?

Given the speculative nature of this scenario, I will go no further into my financial model for now, but hopefully, this will give investors some additional insight into the kinds of revenues that Precision could potentially generate. My view is that there may be some doubt around whether Precision can generate significant enough sales revenues to support its ongoing R&D, manufacturing and distribution costs. Thus, even in a best-case scenario, it's hard to make a bull-case for Precision, in my view.

Gene Editing Market

According to a report from Prescient & Strategic Intelligence, the global market for hepatitis drugs is expected to reach $118.5bn by 2020 at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2015. Whether Precision can penetrate this market in the face of strong competition is too early to say. Additionally, the rewards on offer from its commercial partner Gilead are not as substantial as those provided by Servier. Just $40m toward development and milestone payments of up to $105m for development and $340m for commercialisation. Whilst the addressable market is huge, Precision will only receive tiered royalties, and its treatments may only address a small niche of the overall market since its candidates are unlikely to become first or even second line therapies.

I briefly addressed the food market above, but again, Precision expects partners to assume most of the responsibility - and presumably revenues - from the projects it helps to develop. This market is also highly speculative in nature since nobody really knows whether genetic editing of food would work in practice or whether better solutions will emerge.

Conclusion

Precision is a company with bold ambitions. Their presentation talks about overcoming cancer, curing genetic disease and feeding the planet, but in reality, the company is a long way from even being close to solving any of these issues.

The main concerns I would have regarding Precision would be as follows:

Struggling to prove efficacy of CAR-T solutions in a highly competitive market;

Struggling to secure milestone payments from commercial partners due to lack of progress in either CAR-T or in vivo;

Commercial partners have so far not taken up options on any new drugs - Precision has had to go it alone with new solutions in both CAR-T and in vivo space;

Only one commercial partner secured in food business (that is expected to be primarily driven by partners);

Dependence upon ARCUS platform and I-CreI - no convincing evidence to date of superiority to rival endonucleases being developed by rivals;

High R&D and G&A costs despite trials enrolling small numbers of patients and no new trials initiated;

Reasonable chance the company will need to raise further funding via an offering that will dilute existing investors.

There are also some reasons to paint a more optimistic picture.

The company has persuaded commercial backers to make upfront payments of over $100m - and in general seems to be able to generate significant goodwill for its ARCUS platform;

The company has raised $135m via an IPO;

The manufacturing facility is a tangible asset that backs up some of the company's bold rhetoric;

All 3 business sectors have long-term horizons, and it may be too early to judge the company on its lack of progress to date;

Overall, I would reiterate that I am somewhat bearish on Precision. I have doubts around whether the ARCUS platform and I-CreI can deliver solutions that have sufficient value. I intend to continue monitoring the company, however, and hope to update readers in a few months. If nothing has changed for the better by then, then I would expect the stock price to be below current price and no higher than $10, due to the cash burn caused by onerous R&D and G&A costs, lack of profits, intensity of competition, time pressure and absence of milestone payments.

Of course, it will only take one set of good results to cause a sizable uplift in share price, and cement the reputation of ARCUS and I-CreI, but this is a gamble I am unlikely to take personally, since I believe there are better bets in each of the sectors Precision is targeting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.