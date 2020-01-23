Church & Dwight: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Introduction

As part of today's analysis of Church & Dwight (CHD) stock, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns for stock investments: Returns that come from changes in market sentiment, and returns that come from earnings. I calculate these expected returns based on the previous economic cycle, and then I combine the two return expectations to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. I also check to see if there is anything that might make this cycle different than those in the past. Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR greater than 12% a "Buy," in between 4-12% a "Hold" and less than 4% a "Sell."

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around 2007, about a year before the last recession.

Church & Dwight's current blended P/E is 28.92, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 23.08. With most stocks, unless there is a dramatic change in their business over time, their P/E will fluctuate up and down around its long-term mean, which F.A.S.T. Graphs labels 'normal' P/E in blue. If over the course of the next 10 years the P/E were to revert to its normal 23.08 level, and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -2.23%. So, if the market simply changed its mind about how it feels about the stock and reverted to its long-term 'average' feeling over the course of 10-years, and nothing else changed. An investor buying the stock today should expect to lose -2.23% per year, for 10-years with this investment.

It's probably also worth noting here that leading up to the 2008 recession, CHD's P/E ratio wasn't as high as it is today. It peaked much closer to its average P/E of 23-24 back then. So if investors only went back and checked CHD's stock price performance during the 2008/9 recession, when the stock price fell only half as much as the market did, I think they would be making a mistake to think during the next recession CHD will produce similar outperformance. If we go back one more recession, to the 2000/1 bear market, CHD traded closer to the P/E of today back then, and CHD's stock price fell over -50% during that downcycle.

I think the 2000/1 price decline is closer to what investors should expect this time around given CHD's current P/E. (However, interest rates are much lower than they were in 2000, so we might not see quite as steep of a decline during the next downturn if investors feel there is no alternative to stocks.)

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple, we want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this, the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield.

Data by YCharts

CHD's forward earnings yield is currently +3.39%. The way I like to think about this is if I bought CHD's whole business for $100, I would earn $3.39 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

But, that's not the end of the story. Business earnings do not typically stay the same every year. Sometimes earnings grow, sometimes they shrink, and sometimes they fluctuate both up and down. So in order to estimate how much money the business might earn over ten years, one needs to estimate how the annual earnings might change over that time period.

There are as many ways to estimate this as there are investors. My approach is to base my forward expectations on the earnings of at least one full previous economic cycle (so that at least one recession is included in the estimate) for businesses whose earnings are not highly cyclical. For businesses whose earnings are highly cyclical, earnings history is not very reliable, so I use the price history from at least two previous economic cycles for those highly cyclical stocks.

As we can see from the green shaded area which represents earnings in the long-term FAST Graph, Church & Dwight has very steady and predictable earnings, so we only need to go back to about 2007 to get a full cycle's worth of data, and it is reasonable to focus on their earnings history in order to project their future earnings growth.

At this point, I check several things in order to see if there is anything that stands out to me that might be different this time about CHD which will prevent it from behaving similarly as it did during the last cycle (things like extra debt, changing revenues, acquisitions, etc.) A brief check didn't turn up anything that would make me think this time is significantly different than past cycles.

Earnings Growth

Now we know what Church & Dwight is currently earning, and I think that it is reasonable to expect this pattern to continue over the next decade. The next step is to estimate their earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next ten years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2007, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Let's start by looking at how much shares were reduced since 2007.

Data by YCharts

Since 2007, there hasn't been much in the way of a buyback, with shares outstanding only falling -6.14% during this time period. When I back these buybacks out, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate for CHD of +12.17%, which is an excellent earnings growth rate.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought CHD's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $3.39 the first year, and that amount would grow at +12.17% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $167.28. When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +5.28% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, it will produce a -2.23% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce a +5.28% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +3.05%. This is below the 4% threshold I use for a "Sell" rating, so Church & Dwight is currently a "Sell" for me.

Time Until Payback Perspective

Since with Church & Dwight there is a big gap between the market sentiment returns and the actual business returns, some long-term investors might want to just ignore the market sentiment and focus solely on the business.

I think this is a legitimate way to think about long-term investing (that's what Warren Buffett does). But I think if one does that, one of the key questions an investor should ask is, "How long will earnings from this business take to pay me back on my investment?" In other words, if I invest $100, how long will it take for my $100 investment to return an additional $100 so that I end up with $200?

The shorter this time until payback is, the better the investment. But just as importantly, when the time until payback gets quite long, I think an investor really has to think about whether they can predict earnings and earnings growth that far into the future. Personally, I prefer investments that pay me back in 8 years or less, but in some cases with a very predictable business, I might be willing to accept a 10-year time until payback. Additionally, I would look to sell if the time-until-payback exceeded 16 years in most cases, and I would likely never hold onto a stock if the time-until-payback was over 20 years because I don't think it's possible to predict that far into the future. Each investor will have to decide what time until payback they are willing to accept for each business, but having a solid number to reference when making that determination can be very useful.

When I calculate CHD's time until payback, I get about 12-13 years, assuming we have one recession during that time period. If an investor was really in it for the long term and only cared about the business and wanted to ignore market sentiment altogether, 12-13 years is about what it would take to earn an amount equal to their initial investment if the next cycle is similar to the previous one. This is near the middle of my selling point of 16 years and my buying point of 8 years, and for some investors, a 12-13 year time-until-payback might be acceptable, so I thought I would share the number.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

Since I think CHD is a great business but is simply priced too high, it's worth looking at the odds of the price falling to a level where we could buy it near its average P/E ratio if we sell at today's levels versus what we might miss out on by rotating out of the stock at today's prices.

The first step of this process is to see during how many years over the past two decades CHD has traded below its average P/E this cycle of 23.08, and at some point during each year in 16 out of the past 20 years, you would have had a chance to buy the stock below its average P/E. The most recent year the P/E traded that low was in 2018 during the December correction. It doesn't seem unreasonable to me to think that during the next economic slowdown, or perhaps even before then, CHD's P/E will fall at least to that 23.08 level. (During the last two bear markets it fell lower than a 17 P/E.) If the company's P/E contracts from its current multiple of 28.92 to 23.03 while earnings are held steady, the price would drop about -20%.

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graphs' forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. What I want to know is, if the stock reverts to the mean in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy the stock at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

Forecasting out 2 years to January 2022, including dividends, we can expect to add $13.42 to CHD's current price. That gives us a price estimate 2 years from now of $85.42 using today's 28.92 P/E ratio. If the stock price at that point reverts to its mean, it would lose about -20% of its value and produce a price of $68.34, which is below where the stock trades at today. So, even if we were to go over two years before the stock price reverts to its average P/E ratio and assume the analysts' growth expectations between now and then are correct, we would still probably get a chance to at least get back to even on the stock after trading out of it. If a correction were to start tomorrow, however, we could expect to lose over -20% of today's price. And if we were to have a recession, we could expect the price to fall much more than that based on past cycles.

For these reasons, I don't see much opportunity risk in rotating out of the stock today.

Long-Only Rotational Strategy Suggestion

I am currently writing a series about high-quality businesses that are overvalued like Church & Dwight. You can read about the strategy in these three articles: Part 1 - "Ignore Sentiment Cycles At Your Own Risk," Part 2 - "Mitigating Sentiment Cycles" and Part 3 - "Sentiment Cycles: When To Sell And When To Buy Back Again."

My current suggestion is that owners of CHD who would like to avoid part of the eventual correction in the stock rotate out of it and into a 50/50 mix of the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) until CHD's stock's price falls to a more reasonable level that offers better forward returns. My expectation is that owners would be able to increase the number of CHD shares they own by 20-25% using this strategy without spending any additional money. (To see how this strategy works, read the three articles linked above.)

I will track how this idea performs each month going forward, along with many other high-quality, overvalued stocks I write about this year. Click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page if you would like to follow the progress of this idea.

