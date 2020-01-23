Chesapeake Energy: The Weather (And Whether Or Not To Invest)

The large one-time items above, when combined with anticipated merger savings, could easily be as much as $1 billion less continuing expenses in the new fiscal year.

There were more than $300 million of non-recurring merger expenses ( second part of the cash flow statement) and more than $200 million of unfavorable account balance changes.

Management appears to have a potential loss of $22 million due to unhedged gas revenue in the fourth quarter. The hedges themselves could cost a little more when settled.

Just when things appeared to be resolved for Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Mother Nature sends an unusually warm winter to put management back into the frying pan. Even though management recently knocked about $1 billion from the debt load and $500 million from a summer debt for equity swap, nothing accomplished appears to match the effects of a warm winter.

What management needed was time to increase the percentage of oil produced so that a gas price drop would not be corporate life-threatening. However, the latest warm winter appears to bring the issue "to a head" before management was ready to cope with free falling gas prices (at any time). Therefore, the real question revolves around company survivability.

The Gas Picture

From a company viewpoint, Chesapeake Energy has limited exposure to current events. If anything, management will probably do all it can to drill for more oil (and less gas) to further limit exposure to the falling gas prices.

(Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Slide Presentation)

As shown above, the company has most of the gas production protected. However, the revenue loss for the unprotected amount goes straight to the bottom line. That can be a serious problem. The thing to do then is look at the revenue.

(Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release)

The first thing to notice about third-quarter production was that oil production was much higher than the year before. More than ample acquisition-related costs were still clouding earnings. Those one-time optimization and assimilation expenditures should be declining in the fourth quarter. The effect of that oil production should be far more apparent as more time accrues since the merger (or acquisition).

More important is that oil production should increase 10% in the fourth quarter. It should also become apparent how much flexibility management gained from the debt swaps and the new financial arrangements. The original "going concern" was based upon some more restrictive covenants. The real question now revolves around the amount of the current gas pricing drop and the duration.

February appears to be slightly or more above average temperatures. That is definitely not good for gas prices. More importantly, once winter is over, the next test for gas supplies will be summer. It would take quite a heatwave to fix the current situation. The dropping rig count probably would have fixed the current oversupply issues by spring had winter been average or cold. Now, it looks as though gas prices will remain weak until possibly as long as fall.

Management currently anticipates flat oil production in the year-over-year comparisons. However, it would not be too much to assume that the continuing technology improvements would allow for some minimal amount of growth in oil production. Oil is so much more profitable that a little growth makes a lot of profit difference.

Also, Eagle Ford oil tends to net a premium to market quotes. Therefore, depending upon profitability estimates, the Eagle Ford properties could pick up a rig or two as the year goes on. It should be noted that drilling efficiencies are materially better this year. Despite the lower rig count next year, the number of wells going to production could potentially remain at similar levels (or hopefully better).

So, management needs to provide a whole lot of "color" on this situation for the next year. "Battening down the hatches" may be the way to get through the current situation. But management may have room to maneuver if oil prices rally somewhat. Chesapeake Energy is no longer a gas-only company.

(Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release)

One of the things the company is benefitting from is being on the right side of the hedging program at the current time. Last year, the hedges actually eliminated much of the benefits of higher oil prices in the name or purpose of guaranteeing an oil price. The company actually has higher average prices this year and better margins because of the greater amount of oil production and the prices realized after hedging.

Natural gas sales were about $353 million in the third quarter. Of that revenue, about $88 million is fully exposed (as in unhedged at all) to the current gas price free fall. Should prices drop (on average) 25% from the third quarter, then the company would lose about $22 million from the exposure of unhedged gas. That amount can easily be made up by increased oil production. Oil revenue was actually 60% of all revenue received. So, there is a decent chance that the damaged sustained by the current onslaught is not nearly as bad as Mr. Market fears.

What About Reverse Split Fears

A reverse split all by itself does not hurt the shareholder at all. The shareholder retains the same percentage of ownership before and after the reverse split. Therefore, a focus on reverse splits is misguided.

The advertised bad effect of reverse splits comes from future company prospects. Many companies that do reverse splits are often financially troubled or have poorly visible futures. Chesapeake Energy is definitely financially leveraged and the gas surplus appears about to engulf the industry. Therefore, Mr. Market is as usual fidgeting all over the place.

The fact is that the unexpectedly warm winter has now weakened the stock price, and that period of weakness could endure for a while. However, it is extremely hard to forecast commodity prices into the future with any degree of accuracy. Back in August, winter was looking like a savior for this company under several scenarios. What we are dealing with now is very different.

The real upside potential could come from the savings made in optimizing the acquired properties and the continuing technology revolution sweeping the industry.

Where Are We Now?

The whole situation has so far led to the results below.

(Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release)

The EBITDAX margin has grown significantly from the previous year. That provides a whole lot of hope for the coming fiscal year despite the fact that the cash margin per BOE is down. A reasonable assumption would be that as merger-related expenses decline, the cash generated should rise in a reasonable relation to the increase that EBITDAX is now currently showing. This is why I have often wished the cash flow statement would separate out continuing operational expenses from non-recurring merger-related expenses.

(Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release)

Note that cash generation from operating activities was unfavorably affected this year by changes in assets and liabilities. That magnitude of change is very unlikely to happen in the coming fiscal year. It is very much related to the merger and assimilation process. Chesapeake had to "gear up" to a higher level of activity due to the acquisition.

Management also shows more than $300 million of business combination expenses (shown in the investment part of the cash flow summary) on the cash flow statement that will not recur. Taken together, there is already more than $500 million of cash flow-type items that appear to be non-recurring.

On top of that, management promised efficiency savings and production improvements. Therefore, continuing costs could easily be $1 billion lower when the operational improvements and one-time other cash expenses are considered. Thus, it looks as though the company should make it through the weaker gas prices despite the current market worries. Management is going to have to prove that to Mr. Market though.

The Future

Whether or not a reverse split occurs will depend a lot upon the future of the company as perceived by the market. Currently, that perception is at rock-bottom. Therefore, those timing an investment may want to wait. But there does not appear to be a need for a cash infusion unless gas pricing results in losses far worse than what was calculated above.

The fact is that despite the collapse of natural gas liquids pricing all fiscal year and now the additional free fall of gas prices, the company is fairly well-protected from the market-expected fallout.

Make no mistake though, as this company is leveraged, and bankers do not like anything approaching the uncertainty these weak gas prices have now created. Thus, a whole lot of the company's future will depend upon the banking relationships (especially during any credit line redeterminations).

There will not be a stock price rally unless oil prices sustain a significant move. That could happen unexpectedly at any time. But there is nothing in the works currently. Otherwise, stronger gas pricing will likely be key for a stock price resurrection.

The investment risk has been elevated a lot by the warmer winter. Therefore, many may want to wait for clarification from management over the next quarter or two before considering investing in this speculative stock. Interest expense will probably remain near current levels, as the debt-for-equity swap was probably offset by the increased cost of the new bank line.

What is clear is that gas prices will not be the sole determinant of the future of the company. Those prices could sustain enough of a decline to convince the banks to pressure management for a reorganization. That has happened before. But I suspect the oil revenue stream will help to mitigate those fears. Time will tell how this one works out. But a lot more uncertainty has been introduced into the future than was the case just a few months back.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Chesapeake Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.