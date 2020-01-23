Hofflin: Equities Can Help Investors Understand The Aussie Housing Bubble

What equities show, Hofflin says, is that while you can't forecast things in the short term, you have one reliable guide: valuation.

Because equities have a long run history and a relatively short timescale, we can scale up the timeframe to draw comparisons to the housing market and analyze asset price inflation.

The housing market is a complex system, but we can learn something about housing markets from equity markets, says Philipp Hofflin, a portfolio manager at Lazard.

Looking at the Australian housing market begs the question, at what stage does a high price become a bubble, Philipp Hofflin of Lazard told Real Vision’s The Interview.

He thinks that looking at the equity market as an example can give investors clues as to what may be happening.

One of the benefits of this approach is that we have much better data for equities, a much longer history for them, and the timescale of equities is shorter.

If we scale up the timeframe, Hofflin thinks we can learn about the housing market from looking at equity markets and said he uses valuations to make valid comparisons.

“For equity markets, one year or two years' valuation tells you almost nothing,” he said. “10%, 15% is the explanatory power of valuation over that short term. By the time you get to five years, you might be looking at 40% or 50%. After 10 years, more than 80% of what happens in equity markets was determined by your starting valuation.”

“In the short term, housing is just like equities, but I think in the long run, valuation eventually dominates and does determine the outcome. I'm thinking it's exactly the same for housing.”

Hofflin explains this methodology, breaks down how complex systems like housing bubbles function, and unpacks the tools required to determine what truly drives price discovery in markets during the interview.

