Young Investors Have An Advantage In The Market

It is easy to think that youth is a huge disadvantage in terms of investing, but in fact, the exact opposite is true. Why? Because the world's greatest problems take the most amount of time to solve. It could be decades before businesses solve severe problems like world hunger or global warming. Fortunately, younger investors have a long investment horizon, which means they can invest in a “problem-solver” company and wait for as long as needed for the company's solutions to come to market. Better still, young investors have the power of compounding on their side. Reinvesting dividends from problem-solver companies into more shares produces more dividends in a self-feeding process that grows exponentially with time. That's why the younger you are, the better off you are as an investor.

Example of Investing in Problem-Solver Companies

Here is an example. In a MarketWatch article last year, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore (who is also a leading environmentalist and successful investor) explains that young people should invest in companies that will eventually turn huge profits by solving pressing issues such as global warming. One way that companies could eventually solve global warming is by developing new sustainable energy sources. Lockheed Martin (LMT) is working now to develop a truck-sized fusion generator that could release huge amounts of energy by compressing hydrogen atoms in tight magnetic fields. According to the company, one generator could produce enough energy output to power a small city of ~100,000 people. The generators could power an airplane, where a few canisters of hydrogen could make a plane fly for years straight. Best of all, the generators are far cleaner than fossil fuels, and if widely adopted, could lead to much lower greenhouse gas emissions and, hopefully one day, become a valuable step towards solving global warming. These are a handful of potential uses for the portable generators that could benefit society as a whole, in addition to Lockheed Martin and its owners.

Think about it this way. According to Statista, the total worldwide oil output in 2018 was 44,743,000,000 metric tons, worth roughly $624 per barrel at 2018 prices. That is $27,919,632,000,000 per year! Imagine if Lockheed Martin could sell its compact fusion generators as oil substitutes for even 1/233rd of that amount. That would be more than the entire value of Lockheed Martin stock as of last week’s market close! In other words, these generators could not only benefit the environment but could also be an enormous boost to the company’s profits, which ultimately benefits the shareholders.

A Long Investment Horizon is a Young Investor's Best Friend

The Lockheed Martin example also highlights the connection between the world’s largest problems and the amount of time it can take to solve them. According to a recent video the company published, Lockheed Martin has been working on the compact fusion project for nearly 60 years so far. The company suggests that the generators may hit the market within decades, which isn’t much time compared to how many years it has already put into developing this new technology. In this case, investors would need a very, very long time horizon to invest in the company's fusion generator project from start to finish. The only investors with that sort of investment horizon are ones who start out investing very, very young.

Finally, the Lockheed Martin example illustrates the power of compounding over the very long term. Lockheed Martin is a diversified company with several different lines of business: defense, space, and aeronautics. The company’s businesses (other than its compact fusion generators) have been profitable for years, and it has successfully reinvested those profits back into developing new businesses. Lockheed Martin has paid a steady and growing dividend for years. Dividend Channel reports that since 1995, Lockheed's dividend has grown from .175 per share each quarter to $2.40 per share per quarter, which is an 11% average dividend growth rate. What would have happened for an investor who bought $10,000 worth the stock in 1995 and reinvested all of the dividends into more and more shares each year? According to Dividend Channel, that investor would be worth over $238,136 today. It can pay to hold stock, collect dividends, reinvest into more shares, and to keep that up for decades.

Collect Dividends as a Margin of Safety

I decided to buy shares of Lockheed Martin because I want to use my capital to solve global warming and because I think the profit potential for fusion generators is massive. But what if I'm wrong? At least if the company keeps paying a steady and rising dividend using profits from its other businesses, I should have what some investors refer to as "a margin of safety." That's why one question I have to always ask myself when I buy stock is whether or not the company will continue paying a rising dividend as it has in the past. I usually look at two information sources. First, I check to see if the company earns more money than it pays in dividends. Based on information pulled from Seeking Alpha, Lockheed Martin has consistently earned more than it has paid out to shareholders since 2010.

LMT Historical Dividend Payout

Second, I check the average estimates for the company’s future earnings. Looking again at Seeking Alpha, I can see that the average estimate is for the company’s earnings to grow from $21.64 per share today to $30.24 within the next five years. These are just estimates and can always change, but that outcome would give the company ample room to continue paying and raising its dividend for the near-term future.

LMT Dividend Estimates

There are so many ways to contribute to solving climate change: volunteering in rubbish cleanup, helping animals or planting trees. In addition to that, young investors can invest not only their time into solving the world’s greatest problems but their money as well. It is possible for young investors to do good and do well, both at the same time, and they have time on their side.

Model Portfolio Performance

Since my last article, I’ve collected and reinvested dividends into more shares of dividend-paying stocks. This month, I added one share of Lockheed Martin to my model portfolio, which you can see below. This model portfolio consists of companies I own which other investors my age could easily understand. I publish the model portfolio to give a real-world example of how someone my age can (and does) invest, but I'm not advising anyone to invest in any specific stock.

Model Portfolio Performance

Since my last article, the model portfolio rose from $12,470 to $14,635, and the portfolio’s dividend income rose from $240.82 to $250.82. I'm still waiting on Lockheed Martin to finally start selling its compact fusion generators, but in the meanwhile, at least my portfolio dividend income is rising.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor and this is not investment advice.