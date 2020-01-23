Schlumberger: Results Not Bad, Clearly Show Slowdown In United States

On Friday, January 17, 2020, oilfield services giant Schlumberger Limited (SLB) announced its fourth quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be mixed as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of top-line revenues but failed to meet their earnings expectations. With that said though, the company did manage to beat its analysts' expectations on a non-GAAP basis. A more complete look at the actual earnings report meanwhile verifies the mixed nature of this report as we do certainly see some positive signs here but we also see some holes forming in the North American energy story, which I have hinted at in various past articles on several companies. Schlumberger's international business delivered exceptional strength though and this appears to suggest that the global energy industry remains quite strong.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Schlumberger's fourth quarter 2019 earnings report:

Schlumberger reported total revenue of $8.228 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 3.66% decline over the $8.541 billion that the company had in the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $1.006 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares unfavorably to the $1.096 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Schlumberger completed the formation of the Sensia joint venture and the divestiture of its drilling tools business during the period.

The company reported fourth quarter 2019 free cash flow of $1.453 billion and full-year 2019 free cash flow of $2.695 billion. This compares quite favorably to the $2.472 billion free cash flow that the company had in 2018.

Schlumberger reported a net income of $343 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 37.41% decline over the $548 million that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the most part, the headline news reports surrounding these numbers were very positive, although the numbers themselves were generally weaker than what we saw in the same quarter of last year with the exception of free cash flow. One of the reasons for the glowing headline reports is that the company reported fairly strong numbers from its international operations but these were tempered somewhat by poor performance in North America. This is immediately apparent when we look at the source of the company's revenues. During the fourth quarter, the company had North American revenue of $2.454 billion, which was a 12.98% decline year-over-year, while international revenues came in at $5.721 billion, which was an 8.27% increase over the $5.284 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter. The company states that the overarching reason for the weakness in North America is that its customers are much more budget-constrained than they were last year and they essentially blew through their budgets earlier in the year.

This is not something that should come as a big surprise. As I discussed in a previous article, there are numerous problems with shale oil production, which has been the reason for the surge in North American energy production over the past decade. One of these is that shale oil wells have a very rapid decline rate, which essentially forces shale oil producers to continually drill new wells in order to maintain their production. This also has the effect of making shale oil production rather expensive and with oil prices lower than they were in the year-ago quarter, these companies have less money to spend on drilling than during the year-ago period. We see evidence of this in the fact that Schlumberger's land business saw revenue go down by 19% quarter-over-quarter (unfortunately, the company did not provide a year-over-year number). Perhaps surprisingly though, the company saw its offshore services revenue increase by 3% quarter-over-quarter. This may partly be due to the fact that many of the companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico are giant multinational firms and thus are less likely to have budget constraints than a tiny shale operator. The overall trend from North America was decidedly negative though and while shale drilling firms have been making their operations more efficient over time and have been consolidating their operations into cheaper areas like the core Permian basin, this could still be an early warning sign that we may start seeing North American production declines.

As already mentioned, Schlumberger saw fairly strong growth in its international operations in the year-over-year period. This was driven primarily by its Middle East & Asian business, which delivered 5% growth in the fourth quarter alone. The company credits this primarily to increased product sales across the Middle East. This is something that may come as something of a surprise as we do not typically think of the Middle East as an area that is seeing much in the way of production growth, although it is still a major producer of energy. However, Schlumberger's products can be useful to any oil oilfield operator, not only those looking to aggressively grow production. In addition to the Middle East though, Schlumberger also saw higher revenues in the quarter from India, the Far East, and Australia. These areas of the world are working to aggressively grow their production in order to meet the growing demand for energy coming out of India, Southeast Asia, and especially China. Thus, we should somewhat expect to see Schlumberger's revenues grow from the region as companies in the area seek to increase their drilling activity and production in order to meet this demand.

Unfortunately, not all of the international regions in which the company operates saw improved performance compared to the prior year or the previous quarters. One of those is Argentina, which is a major oil production hub in South America, although it is not a nation that most energy investors often think of. As I discussed in a previous article, Argentina is currently in the midst of a financial crisis and is suffering from hyperinflation. This has influenced the country's production activity as drilling and well services activity declined compared to the previous quarter. The company also saw weakness in the South American nation of Ecuador, which has been suffering from some civil unrest. This civil unrest resulted in some of the country's energy production being shut down, which naturally reduced both drilling activity and the need for Schlumberger to service those wells. This naturally caused the company's revenue from Ecuador to decline. With that said though, higher drilling activity in Mexico was more than able to offset this and Schlumberger saw higher revenues out of the entire Latin American region than it did in the third quarter. The nation of Mexico as a whole has been working to increase its energy production, especially in the Gulf of Mexico, so we may keep seeing revenues from the nation increase as Schlumberger sells services to support the new wells.

The company's performance in Europe and Africa was disappointing, although not entirely unexpected. Schlumberger's revenue from that region went down 2% quarter-over-quarter. The primary reason for this was seasonal, which is the main reason why this was not unexpected. As likely anyone reading this knows, conditions in the North Sea can get rather harsh during the winter months. As a result, those companies that operate in the region generally schedule their drilling activities for the summer months and reduce their activities during the winter. This reduction in drilling activities means less revenue for Schlumberger in support of these drilling activities. The company does still receive some revenue from ancillary products of course; for example, it reports that STS digital software sales and Artificial Lift Solutions sales were up quarter-over-quarter but this was not able to offset the reduction in revenue caused by the reduction in drilling.

One of the biggest pieces of news that came out of the quarter was the formation of Sensia, a joint venture between Schlumberger and Rockwell Automation (ROK) that represents the world's first fully integrated digital oilfield automation solutions provider. This joint venture is the end result of an agreement between the two companies announced back in February of 2019. The overall value proposition of this joint venture is to help exploration & production companies improve the overall end-to-end efficiency of their operations. If Sensia manages to actually accomplish this then it should help these energy producers reduce their overall production costs. This is something that could prove highly attractive in today's soft price environment and thus could prove to be a growth driver for Schlumberger. It will be interesting to see if this will indeed prove to be the case.

In conclusion, this was a reasonable quarter for Schlumberger despite the weakness in its North American operations. This is an unfortunate result of the weakness in oil prices compared to last year and we are sadly unlikely to see any real improvements here until there is an improvement in oil prices, which seems unlikely to occur in the near-term. Fortunately, Schlumberger's international business has largely been able to make up for this and these operations will likely be the most important part of the company's operations until we see oil prices improve. Overall though, the company seems to be weathering the current business environment adequately.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.